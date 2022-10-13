AMAZFIT LAUNCHES THE AMAZFIT FALCON, A PREMIUM MULTI-SPORT GPS WATCH

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has introduced its first ever premium multi-sport GPS watch, the Amazfit Falcon. Crafted with a high-end titanium unibody and sapphire crystal glass screen, and featuring strong and accurate GPS tracking, advanced training support, and 20 ATM water-resistance, the Amazfit Falcon is built to break limits.

Advanced Training Support with AI-powered Guidance

The Amazfit Falcon debuts the new AI-powered Zepp Coach™, a self-developed smart coaching algorithm which offers tailored guidance based on the user's physical characteristics and exercise experience level, to help them scientifically improve their sports performance and build better fitness habits. To help users train safely, the Zepp Coach™ can even detect whether the user is in an overtrained state, and appropriately reduce the intensity of scheduled exercise plans - or even recommend a rest day.

Users can also connect the Amazfit Falcon to professional external workout devices like heart rate belts and cycling power meters via Bluetooth, and can even create their own custom training templates - for a personalized approach to exercise.

For gym-goers, the watch can automatically recognize dozens of strength training exercises, and keep track of reps, sets and rest time, to keep workouts efficient and targeted. Likewise, runners can get professional lap data with the Track Run mode, and review their trajectory around the track in the Zepp App.

Devoted Sports Companion

The Amazfit Falcon's 20 ATM water-resistance grade is a first for Amazfit smartwatches, and offers over 150 built-in sports modes, from high-speed water sports like Kite Surfing, to the leisurely Golf Swing mode, to the Triathlon mode for tough athletes. Sports mode data will stay on-screen for the entirety of a user's workout, eliminating the need to raise their wrist to wake up the display, while music can also be stored on the watch and listened to through Bluetooth headphones.

As the ultimate workout partner, the Amazfit Falcon is just as suited to outdoor sports as indoor activities. The watch offers strong and accurate dual-band GPS tracking, support for six satellite positioning systems, and supports the importing of route files via the Zepp App, for real-time navigation.

When their workout is finished, users can show their friends what they have achieved by syncing data to third-party fitness apps like Strava, Apple Health, Google Fit, Relive and the adidas Running app.

Premium Design Crafted for Action

The aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody represents the ultimate balance of toughness and class. Corrosion-resistant and tough enough to pass 15 military-grade tests, the body is matched in strength by the sapphire crystal glass screen.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit Falcon is currently priced at USD$499.99 and 499.99 Euros and is available at Amazfit Stores and Amazon in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, starting from October 13th, 2022, and will roll out soon on AliExpress in Brazil, Mexico and other countries.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.

