Invitation to Electrolux Q3 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux results for the third quarter of 2022 will be published on October 28, 2022, at approximately 08.00 CEST.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir .

You can listen to the presentation here.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Sweden: +46 8 56 64 26 51

International/UK: +44 33 33 00 08 04

U.S.: +1 63 19 13 14 22

Pin code: 70461836#

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

