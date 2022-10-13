SmithAmundsen LLC and Davis|Kuelthau s.c. Combine to Form Amundsen Davis, LLC

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firms of SmithAmundsen LLC and Davis|Kuelthau s.c. announce today that they will formally combine on November 1, 2022 to form Amundsen Davis, LLC. The new entity will be comprised of more than 230 attorneys. Amundsen Davis will operate 12 offices throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio. While its brick and mortar presence is regional, Amundsen Davis will serve clients nationally and internationally. Based on data published by Law 360 in June of 2022, the combined firm will be amongst the largest 200 law firms in the U.S. based on total domestic attorney count.

Drawing upon both firms' talent, Amundsen Davis will offer a full suite of business law services including, but not limited to: labor and employment, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, commercial real estate, cybersecurity, tax, and, for individuals, estate and wealth planning. The firm will serve clients in industries like: manufacturing, health care, finance, distribution, construction, transportation, hospitality, retail, public entities, cannabis and cryptocurrency to name a few.

"SmithAmundsen has grown steadily and strategically over the last 25 years to add service areas and expand our geographic reach to truly benefit our clients," said Managing Partner Larry A. Schechtman. "The opportunity to combine with a firm that is so like-minded is one we are very excited about. What will set Amundsen Davis apart from our large law firm competition is our ability to maintain a boutique firm feeling in terms of client service while providing the resources and infrastructure of a large national firm."

"Davis|Kuelthau's clients represent the best of the best in Wisconsin business and this combined Amundsen Davis platform will allow us to better serve their needs geographically while expanding the depth and capabilities offered to them," said Joseph E. Tierney IV, President of Davis|Kuelthau. "The synergy between SmithAmundsen and Davis|Kuelthau in our respective service areas, client bases and overall philosophies of the client experience make this combination a fantastic opportunity."

Amundsen Davis's Milwaukee and Brookfield, Wisconsin offices will be co-managed by Joe Trevino of SmithAmundsen and Matt McClean of Davis|Kuelthau. Sherry Coley, Davis|Kuelthau partner, will remain manager of the firm's Appleton and Green Bay presence. Integration efforts are well underway to ensure a smooth transition for all clients.

Learn more about Amundsen Davis, LLC and its services, please visit www.amundsendavislaw.com. Clients of the firm will also find a helpful FAQ guide at this address.

About SmithAmundsen

SmithAmundsen LLC is a law firm comprised of more than 180 attorneys practicing from offices in Chicago, St. Charles, Rockford and Crystal Lake, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Indianapolis, IN; St. Louis, MO; and Columbus, OH. The firm handles the transactional, labor and employment, and litigation needs of companies across the U.S. Major practice concentrations include commercial litigation, labor and employment, corporate and securities, banking and financial services, construction, real estate, insurance services, commercial transportation, intellectual property, class action and health care to name a few. Learn more at www.smithamundsen.com or follow the firm at www.linkedin.com/company/smithamundsen-llc.

About Davis|Kuelthau

Founded in 1967, the Davis|Kuelthau team takes great pride in providing personalized 360-degree service to business owners and corporations of all sizes, including emerging, middle-market, and Fortune 500 companies, high-net-worth individuals and families, private and institutional investors, and lenders. From staying apprised of the latest tax and wealth preservation strategies, executing the purchase or sale of a business, advising on employment regulations, and protecting business interests in litigation, the firm offers far more than just legal advice. D|K brings real-world experience and understanding, and a results-oriented mindset, to help businesses and individuals achieve their objectives now and well into the future. Served industries include manufacturing, distribution, commercial and industrial construction and real estate, food and beverage, retail, and B2B service providers. Based in Wisconsin, the firm offers national experience combined with strong community ties and Midwestern values. For more details, visit D|K at www.dkattorneys.com.

