Tyson® Brand Partners with Gaming Community Network to Fuel Top Athletes to Compete in New Limited Series "Chicken and a Video Game"

The four-part episode series features professional athletes including Karl-Anthony

Towns and Micah Parsons, gaming and dishing on their favorite chicken meal

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson® brand knows gamers and professional athletes alike need help fueling up with a delicious meal to perform their best. That's why the beloved chicken brand is partnering with Gaming Community Network (GCN), a GameSquare Esports company, combining chicken and gaming to create the perfect Friday night routine. The limited series, "Chicken and a Video Game," features top professional athletes like Karl-Anthony Towns, Micah Parsons and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, competing in popular video games while enjoying delicious chicken dishes.

Tyson® brand partners with Gaming Community Network on limited series, Chicken and a Video Game, featuring top professional athletes. (PRNewswire)

Fans can stream each episode weekly, starting October 14 at 7 p.m. EST on interactive streaming platform Twitch. The limited content series is being produced in partnership with Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare esports company and one of North America's longest standing esports organizations.

In each episode, Tyson brand will partner with popular professional athletes to battle it out in the gaming studio while playing a variety of Esports video game favorites. Athletes will also be joined by professional gaming hosts Anthony "AA9Skillz" Machado and Bowen "Monsoon" Fuller, who will prepare delectable dishes made with Tyson chicken for the players to enjoy.

October 14 ): Featuring Trevon Diggs vs. Micah Parsons on the esports football field while enjoying Green Chili Chicken Casserole. Episode 1 (Live on): Featuringvs.on the esports football field while enjoying Green Chili Chicken Casserole.

October 21 ): Featuring Episode 2 (Live on): Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns taking his basketball skills to the gaming screen while enjoying Arroz Con Pollo.

October 28 ): Featuring Javier "Chicharito" Hernández showing off his soccer moves on the gaming screen while enjoying Chicken Tinga Tacos. Episode 3 (Live on): Featuringshowing off his soccer moves on the gaming screen while enjoying Chicken Tinga Tacos.

November 4 ): Featuring Todd Gurley vs. Kacee Anderson bringing their gaming skills to a vehicular soccer game favorite while enjoying Orange Chicken. Episode 4 (Live on): Featuringvs.bringing their gaming skills to a vehicular soccer game favorite while enjoying Orange Chicken.

"For generations, Tyson brand has brought people together around the dinner table," said Megan Huddleston, senior vice president of marketing and innovation, Tyson Foods. "As times have changed, and moments of connection continue to evolve, Tyson brand continues to find innovative ways to bring people together over delicious food – whatever the occasion. We are excited for this partnership and the opportunity to celebrate chicken as the official dish of Friday night gaming, inspiring people to enjoy our delicious chicken recipes alongside some of America's favorite athletes and gamers."

With each episode, fans will also have a chance to win exclusive memorabilia signed by the athletes. See the official rules here.

Each episode will be streamed live on Twitch each Friday, starting October 14 and through November 4. Those who miss the livestreams can watch the episodes at their convenience on Complexity Gaming's YouTube channel. Additionally, the custom recipes featured in each episode and more details on the limited series can be found on Tyson brand's "Chicken and a Video Game" website www.tysonchickenandavideogame.com.

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson® Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, Tyson® Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips, giving families more to love every day with its vast portfolio of products. For more information, visit www.Tyson.com .

About Complexity

Established in 2003, Complexity is one of America's premier and longest standing esports organizations. Over the past 18 years, Complexity has won over 140 championships in nearly 30 games. In 2017, founder and current CEO Jason Lake made history by welcoming Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and investor John Goff to the team's ownership. With unparalleled support and infrastructure from its ownership group, Complexity has created the world's foremost operations center and training facilities. Complexity's player-first mentality, passion, professionalism, and innovation have led them to be recognized as a global leader in modern esports.

About Gaming Community Network

GCN is the only independent media group completely dedicated to gaming and esports across community sites, content producers, influencers and tournament/event operators. Bridging the gap between traditional media and gaming with a "Gamer First" promise, GCN's aggregated & integrated proprietary media network reaches 65M+ MAUs in the US and 115M+ MAUs globally, driving scale for premium content designed to provoke and share conversations. GCN builds bespoke strategy solutions from content creation to full-scale tournaments for any endpoint, be it social, broadcast TV or live stream. GCN collaborates with its partners to deliver memorable experiences for gamers and brands. Learn more at GCN.gg or follow on LinkedIn .

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. is a publicly traded international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd. ("Code Red"), an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. ("Reciprocity"), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity's gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

Tyson Brand (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tyson Brand