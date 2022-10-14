American Land Title Association Announces Winners of 2022 Title Webbie Awards

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, has announced the winners of the 2022 Title Webbies, an awards program recognizing member companies that have created or redesigned the best industry consumer-facing website within the past year.

American Land Title Association (PRNewsfoto/American Land Title Association) (PRNewswire)

The winners were honored during ALTA ONE, being held Oct. 11-14 in San Diego. Nominees were judged on mobile friendliness, user experience, social media integration, image/video use and content quality. The three award winners were CertifID, D.Bello and The Title Team.

CertifID, located in Grand Rapids, Mich., provides wire fraud recovery and prevention services to real estate professionals and consumers. A 2022 ALTA Elite Provider, the company was awarded a Title Webbie because its website breaks its services down by roles, helping consumers understand their exposure to real estate wire fraud scams when buying or selling property and how they can protect themselves from fraudsters.

"CertifID is focused on protecting customers from wire fraud, which continues to reach new highs annually," said Tyler Adams, CEO of CertifID. "We knew that education would be key to ongoing prevention and designed our website with that purpose in mind."

A customizable title production process company, D. Bello took a Title Webbie back to its homebase in Newport Beach, Calif. The company's website includes a tutorial on the benefits of title insurance, features ALTA videos on real estate wire fraud and the role of title insurance in protecting property rights and provides resources to find a local title agent through ALTA's consumer-facing website, HomeClosing101.org.

"When we looked at redesigning our website, we wanted a website that would stand out," said Andrew Acker, D. Bello's chief operating officer. "D. Bello prides itself on providing the highest quality, customized title production services for our clients, and we love that our website reflects that."

A title insurance company headquartered in Duluth, Minn., The Title Team was the sole title agent to be awarded a Title Webbie. The Title Team website is filled with a wealth of information for homebuyers and sellers, including ALTA videos as well as the company's own curated library of content.

"We are honored to receive the 2022 Title Webbie Award from the American Land Title Association," said Nick Hacker, president and CEO of The Title Team. "Our new site not only highlights our core values and our community-focused culture, but it also allows our customers to connect with their local Title Team and learn about our services and other important title industry topics."

"Congratulations to the winners of the Title Webbie Awards," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "It is incredibly important that title industry professionals think about how to provide consumers with the knowledge they need to be prepared for the real estate transaction. I am proud that these ALTA members have chosen to realign their websites to ensure consumers have what they need to make informed choices."

