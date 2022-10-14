InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower Accessory to Dispense Body Wash (CHK-264)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved shower accessory for dispensing body wash and cleansing the body," said an inventor, from Cicero, Ill., "so I invented JOSE'S SHOWER HEAD AND BODY WASH POD. My design would eliminate clutter and it could make showering a more convenient and relaxing experience."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to dispense body wash while showering. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a bottle of body wash and washcloth or sponge. As a result, it could save time and effort and it enables the user to quickly cleanse the body. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, hotels, gyms, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp