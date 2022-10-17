Billboard Magazine Recognizes The Los Angeles Recording School as Top Music Business School

Honored for a sixth year, the recognition showcases the premier programs and facilities offered by The Los Angeles Recording School, a division of The L.A. Film School

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Recording School, a division of The Los Angeles Film School, has been named one of Billboard Magazine's Top Music Business Schools of 2022. Receiving the honor for the sixth time since 2016, the selection highlights the range of degrees – including the Music Production Degree Program – in addition to the school's facilities, which feature professional recording studios with analog and digital consoles.

(PRNewsfoto/The Los Angeles Recording School) (PRNewswire)

Located on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, the school provides students with opportunities to gain real-world experience working in professional recording studios, including SSL Duality Studio, Foley/ADR Suite, Neve Genesys Black Console, Avid ICON Work Surfaces, and SSL XL 9000K Studio.

The school's award-winning faculty consists of trailblazing producers and engineers who have worked alongside many famous artists ranging from Chance the Rapper to Madonna. Related degrees offered at the school include:

Associate of Science in Music Production – offered online or on-campus

Bachelor of Science in Music Production – offered online

Associate of Science in Audio Production – offered online or on-campus

Bachelor of Science in Audio Production – offered online or on-campus

Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business – offered online or on-campus and includes the option of a concentration in Music Business.

For more information on The Los Angeles Recording School or The Los Angeles Film School, including accreditation and program offerings, as well as alumni spotlights and success stories, visit www.lafilm.edu.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Boulevard, where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY® and Oscar® nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: www.lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Los Angeles Recording School