Dominion Energy Proposes New Solar and Energy Storage Projects for Virginia Customers

Proposed projects exceed 800 megawatts, enough to power more than 200,000 homes

Projects will support nearly 4,800 jobs and more than $920 million in economic benefits

Increasing use of renewables reduces fuel costs for Virginia customers

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its third annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia on Friday proposed nearly two dozen new solar and energy storage projects for Virginia customers. If approved, the projects will provide more than 800 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free electricity, enough to power more than 200,000 Virginia homes at peak output.

The proposal includes 10 solar and energy storage projects, totaling nearly 500 MW, that will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia. The proposal also includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 13 solar and energy storage projects, totaling more than 300 megawatts, that are owned by independent developers. The PPAs were selected through a competitive solicitation process.

"These projects are another big step in delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to our customers," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "The clean energy transition is bringing jobs and economic opportunity to communities across Virginia, and it's reducing fuel costs for our customers. That's a win-win for our customers and the communities we serve."

Construction of the projects is projected to support nearly 4,800 clean energy jobs and will generate more than $920 million in economic benefits across Virginia. Additional details about the utility-owned projects are below:

Utility-Scale Solar Bridleton Solar 20 MW Henrico County Acquired from Vega Renewables, LLC Cerulean Solar 62 MW Richmond County To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy Courthouse Solar 167 MW Charlotte County Acquired from NOVI Energy King's Creek Solar 20 MW York County Acquired from KDC Solar Virginia Moon Corner Solar 60 MW Richmond County Developed by Dominion Energy Virginia North Ridge Solar 20 MW Powhatan County Acquired from North Ridge Powhatan Solar, LLC Southern Virginia Solar 125 MW Pittsylvania County Acquired from Strata Clean Energy Distributed Solar Ivy Landfill Solar 3 MW Albemarle County To be acquired from Community Power Group Racefield Solar 3 MW James City County Acquired from Hexagon Utility-Scale Energy Storage Shands Storage 15.7 MW Sussex County Acquired from East Point Energy

In addition to SCC approval, the proposed utility-owned projects require local and state permits before construction may begin. If approved, the projects are expected to be completed between 2023 and 2025, and will add approximately $0.38 to the average residential customer's monthly bill. Dominion Energy Virginia's rates remain below the national, mid-Atlantic and east coast averages. As the company develops more renewables, which require no fuel, customers will see the benefit of lower fuel costs on their monthly bills.

The projects will help meet the requirements of the Virginia Clean Economy Act's (VCEA) renewable portfolio standard, which requires Dominion Energy Virginia to generate 100% of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045. Additionally, two of the projects – Kings Creek Solar and Ivy Solar – will be built on previously developed land in support of the VCEA's requirement for at least 200 MW of solar on brownfield sites.

