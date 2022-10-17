Gestalt Diagnostics Debuts PathFlow Version 5.0 at Pathology Visions 2022

Gestalt announces that PathFlow® V5 is now available!

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc., will be debuting the newest version of PathFlow, our award-winning, pathologist-proven digital pathology solution during the Digital Pathology Association's Pathology Visions 22 Conference in Las Vegas, October 16-18, 2022.

PathFlow is built by pathologists for pathologists.

"We are excited to be announcing that the latest release of PathFlow is now available," says Gestalt's COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa-Jean Clifford. "Working closely with our Pathologist Advisory Board, customers, and experienced solution team, we have delivered even more functionality to support the automated, digital workflows necessary to drive adoption and meaningful use for laboratories, academic institutions, and research facilities."

At Gestalt, we work closely with our substantive customer base, embracing their direct, relevant, and timely feedback in the development of new features and functionality to support the ever-changing, innovative ways that digital workflows and solutions can positively impact diagnostics, education, and research. PathFlow is built by pathologists for pathologists.

PathFlow V5.0 includes cool new features like:

Integration of Multi-vendor Image Analysis – An industry first. Perform AI-based Image Analysis with any supported AI partner in parallel (Patent Pending), retrieve results, and display them in PathFlow's viewer. The results from different algorithms can be toggled on demand.

Secure e-Signature for Report Sign-out – Integration with industry-leading secure and compliant digital signature provider DocuSign.

Voicebrook Integration

Upload of Digital Assets – Automatically upload any assets directly to the case.

This truly flexible, interoperable solution will easily adapt to current organizational needs while providing a foundation for future expansion and evolving uses.

Be the first to experience PathFlow V5.0 schedule a demonstration or stop by to visit with us at Booth #400 during your visit to Pathology Visions 22 conference.

Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT.

