ARTEMIS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF MCDANEL ADVANCED CERAMIC TECHNOLOGIES

BEAVER FALLS, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Capital Partners ("Artemis"), a Boston-based Private Equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech manufacturers, announced today the successful acquisition of McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC ("McDanel," or "the Company"), a leading manufacturer of high quality Industrial and Advanced Technical Ceramics. McDanel represents the latest acquisition within Artemis' Advanced Materials practice.

For over 100 years, McDanel has been recognized for excellence and innovation in manufacturing the highest quality tubular ceramics and components, utilizing a variety of high-performance engineered compounds to serve a diverse array of customers and mission-critical applications. McDanel has cemented itself as one of the industry's most preferred manufacturers of long tubular ceramics for high-temperature, aggressively corrosive, and severe shock environments.

Artemis Operating Partner, Rudi Coetzee, spoke to the McDanel acquisition rationale, saying, "Leveraging Artemis' experience and track record within Advanced Materials, McDanel represents a highly defensible platform whose mission is to serve its customers with a unique portfolio of high purity products and excellent service, while providing a stable and high-quality environment for employees."

Artemis Principal, Olly Forrer , commented, "We are honored to be entrusted by Roberto Grosso and the Senior Leadership Team with leading the next growth phase for McDanel. As a leader in the middle market for technical ceramics, McDanel has a solid foundation from which to grow and invest in people, capabilities, and capacity, to better serve the needs of our customers in their demanding applications. We could not be more excited about the future of McDanel."

Under Artemis' ownership, McDanel will continue to operate as an independent company from its headquarters in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania .

About McDanel

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC is a leader in developing and manufacturing high-performance proprietary advanced tubular ceramics and components for mission-critical applications across Semiconductor, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Energy (especially in renewable segment), and other Diversified Industrial end-markets such as aluminum, glass and steel manufacturing and processing. The Company holds a broad portfolio of high-purity materials and a range of machining and R&D capabilities to provide highly engineered advanced ceramics designed to perform under tight specifications and withstand extreme environments. For more information on McDanel, please visit: www.mcdanelceramics.com.

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, more connected, productive, and equitable world. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

