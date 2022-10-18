Cambium Networks' New ONE Network for Enterprise and MSPs Simplifies Operations, Improves Efficiency and Enables Delivery of Outstanding Online Experiences

Powerful framework securely converges technologies from the edge to the cloud creating a single network platform for intelligent automation and application visibility and control

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of networking solutions, today introduced Cambium ONE Network for Enterprise, a powerful framework that enables enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) to maximize efficiencies in operating their networks via a single pane of glass. As part of the announcement, the company introduced a new converged WAN edge services solution and added four new Wi-Fi 6 and 6E Access Points (AP) to the portfolio. With these portfolio extensions, the company is delivering a complete network platform with unified cloud management and analytics for enterprises and MSPs.

Cambium Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cambium Networks) (PRNewswire)

"Single-pane, cloud-based management systems that span across various network and security devices make it easier for both enterprises and MSPs to manage an IT system," said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst and Founder of 650 Group. "We have found that companies offering a converged and automated system can respond more effectively to customers' needs to implement business rules and to resolve problems."

One IT Experience

The Cambium ONE Network helps simplify operations by providing one secure and converged IT experience, transforming the network from a collection of disparate parts into a unified architecture. The platform integrates Wi-Fi, switching, network security, SD-WAN and outdoor fixed wireless infrastructure into a single framework managed by cnMaestro™. Within this framework, administrators manage multiple network elements from edge to cloud with common visibility, policy, network security and troubleshooting workflows. This application-centric platform enables IT to automate the optimization of end user experiences.

As part of the Cambium ONE Network, Cambium Networks introduced the Network Service Edge (NSE) which integrates SD-WAN, network security, and network services in a single solution. The NSE enables mid-sized enterprises to integrate these services into Cambium Networks wireless and wired networks, all fully managed and controlled by cnMaestro.

The NSE solution hardware and software includes:

SD-WAN including application-based load balancing, failover and QoS

Network threat protection with Firewall, VPN, intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS)

LAN security assessment

Device fingerprinting to provide visibility of IOT devices

Application Visibility and Control

Network services including DHCP, DNS and RADIUS

"Medium-sized enterprises demand the same sophisticated network security and threat protection that is deployed by large organizations," said Atul Bhatnagar, president, and CEO Cambium Networks. "The Cambium ONE Network and NSE solution specifically, enables them to deliver just that with a fraction of the IT staff of large enterprises."

In addition, Cambium Networks also introduced four new Wi-Fi 6 and 6E Access Points (APs). These new solutions extend the flexibility of Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 6/6E access portfolio with new form factors and price points for deploying Wi-Fi across indoor and outdoor scenarios, including the hospitality, education, retail, healthcare and public venue markets. The new AP models include:

XV2-21X Indoor ceiling mount 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP Indoor ceiling mount 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP

XV2-22H Indoor wall and desktop mount 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP Indoor wall and desktop mount 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP

XV2-23T Outdoor 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP with internal antennas Outdoor 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP with internal antennas

XE3-4TN Outdoor 4x4/2x2 Wi-Fi 6/6E Tri-Band AP with external antennas Outdoor 4x4/2x2 Wi-Fi 6/6E Tri-Band AP with external antennas

"The Cambium ONE Network enables enterprises and MSPs to leverage their network to help drive the outcomes they are focused on as a business, instead of dealing with a network of disparate elements," said Rad Sethuraman, Vice President of Product Management, Cambium Networks. "Enterprises and MSPs can simplify their operations with a converged network and do so with security and application intelligence integrated end-to-end. The Cambium ONE Network transforms IT operations and enables enterprises to focus on the core business."

"We strive to enable our property owner and operator customers to achieve above average return on capital through differentiated digital experiences for their tenants and staff," said Dave Elder, Senior Director of Business Development, Safety NetAccess Inc. "Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 6 access points and cnMaestro X software deliver the performance, intelligent automation and application optimization that meaningfully contribute to that end."

Operational Optimization through Intelligent Automation

To address the IT resources and skills gaps faced by many enterprises, a key component of the Cambium ONE Network is automation that increases the speed and efficiency of deployment and operations. Network-wide policy control and proactive problem detection and resolution reduce downtime and troubleshooting burdens on IT staffs. In addition, robust APIs extend these capabilities for managed service providers to create customized, value-added offerings.

Cambium Networks' cnMaestro X brings together the components of ONE Network under a single management and operations umbrella. As part of its automation capabilities to support ONE Network, new cnMaestro X enhancements provide deep insight into client and network issues. This includes monitoring of client experience on the network, identification and AI-driven root cause analysis of issues that may be creating a poor experience or connection failures, as well as proactive resolution, depending on the nature of the problem.

Predictable Performance through Application Optimization

The demands placed on enterprise networks continue to evolve, creating challenges to support new, performance-hungry applications and constantly changing usage patterns while still delivering a seamless user experience. Fundamental to Cambium ONE Network framework is the ability to optimize application performance across the network with integrated application visibility and control. Applications are automatically identified, and policy-applied across the network infrastructure. Policies can be created that specifically map to the needs of the business or organization to ensure mission-critical usage is prioritized, non-critical usage gets afforded best effort treatment, and out-of-policy usage blocked entirely. This application-awareness extends across the entire Cambium Networks infrastructure, including Wi-Fi access, switching, WAN interfaces and wired and wireless backhaul.

Today's news follows Cambium Networks' October 4 announcement of its ONE Network platform for Internet Service Providers, which leverages a converged fabric of transmission technologies to automate operations and optimize applications to deliver outstanding subscriber experiences. The platform allows broadband service providers to more efficiently and economically manage their network operations and deliver consistently excellent online experiences to their business and residential subscribers.

For more information:

ONE Network for Your Enterprise webinar on October 20, 2022 at 10AM US Central time. Register here to attend thewebinar onatUS Central time.

November 1-3 in Las Vegas . Visit Cambium Networks at the OPTECH Conference and Exposition in the Safety NetAccess booth #1041in

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities, and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places, and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Media Contact

Dave Reddy

Big Valley Marketing for Cambium

+1 (650) 868-4659

dreddy@bigvalley.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambium Networks