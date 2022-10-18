Cambridge Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $14.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the third quarter represented an increase of $1.0 million, or 7.0%, as compared to net income of $13.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $2.07 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a 6.7% increase as compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, unaudited net income was $41.6 million, representing an increase of $828,000, or 2.0%, as compared to net income of $40.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $5.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, representing a 1.7% increase as compared to diluted earnings per share of $5.80 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, include non-operating items as detailed in the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations later in this release. Operating net income was $14.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $13.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Operating diluted earnings per share were $2.09 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a 10.0% increase as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Operating net income was $41.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $134,000, or 0.3%, as compared to operating net income of $41.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Operating diluted earnings per share were $5.89 for both the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Total loans increased by $105.1 million , or 3.0%, to $3.63 billion at September 30, 2022 from $3.52 billion at June 30, 2022 .

Financial performance ratios for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , were strong with Operating Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 1.15% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity ("ROTCE") of 14.94%.

The Adjusted Net Interest Margin increased by 12 basis points to 2.93% in the third quarter of 2022 from 2.81% at June 30, 2022 .

Asset quality at September 30, 2022 , remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.18% and 0.12%, respectively.

Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2022 increased to $55.95 from $55.33 at June 30, 2022 .

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.70% at September 30, 2022 .

"I welcome my new colleagues from the merger with Northmark Bank that closed on October 1, 2022. We are excited about the opportunity as a combined company moving forward. This quarter's results overall were solid, showing continued strength in asset quality, loan growth, a growing Return on Average Assets ratio, and the expansion of the Net Interest Margin," noted Denis K. Sheahan, Chairman, President and CEO.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $251.8 million, or 5.1%, from $4.89 billion at December 31, 2021 to $5.14 billion at September 30, 2022.

Total loans increased by $309.5 million, or 9.3%, from $3.32 billion at December 31, 2021 to $3.63 billion at September 30, 2022.

Residential real estate loans increased by $101.0 million , from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.52 billion at September 30, 2022 .

Commercial real estate loans increased by $170.1 million , from $1.51 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.68 billion at September 30, 2022 .

Commercial and industrial loans increased by $26.4 million , from $269.4 million at December 31, 2021 to $295.9 million at September 30, 2022 .

The Company's total investment securities portfolio increased by $57.3 million, or 4.9%, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.23 billion at September 30, 2022.

Total deposits decreased by $49.7 million, or 1.1%, to $4.28 billion at September 30, 2022 as compared to $4.33 billion at December 31, 2021.

Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits other than certificates of deposit, decreased by $105.6 million , or 2.5%, to $4.06 billion at September 30, 2022 from $4.17 billion at December 31, 2021 . Core deposits decreased during the third quarter of 2022 by $74.8 million , or 1.8%, as clients used funds for investment opportunities combined with fluctuations in liquidity.

Certificates of deposit totaled $217.9 million at September 30, 2022 , an increase of $55.9 million from $162.1 million at December 31, 2021 .

Total brokered certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were $100.7 million and $2.7 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 , respectively.

The cost of total deposits was 0.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 0.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 0.24% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and 0.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . At September 30, 2022 , the spot cost of deposits was 0.34% (0.28% excluding wholesale deposits).

Borrowings totaled $294.5 million at September 30, 2022, representing a $277.9 million increase from $16.5 million at December 31, 2021, due to fluctuations in liquidity.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, increased by $2.1 million, or 6.1%, to $36.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 from $34.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased by nine basis points to 2.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 2.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest and dividend income before the provision for credit losses increased by $6.1 million, or 6.4%, to $102.3 million as compared to $96.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets and higher asset yields, partially offset by lower loan accretion associated with merger accounting, a decrease in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan income, and higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 38 basis points to 2.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 3.23% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, due to an extended period of low interest rates.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting and the impact of the Small Business Administration's PPP loan program, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion and the impact of PPP loans, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was 2.93%, representing a 12 basis point increase from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.





Three Months Ended





September 30, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 4,894,596













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 36,428







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.95 % Less: Paycheck Protection Program loan impact



(1,884)





(62)





0.00 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments









(236)





-0.02 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 4,892,712



$ 36,130





2.93 %

Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion and the impact of PPP loans, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was 2.80%, representing a 22 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 3.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.





Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2022





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses



Rate

Earned/

Paid





(dollars in thousands)

Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)

$ 4,822,461













Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)







$ 102,951







Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)















2.85 % Less: Paycheck Protection Program loan impact



(9,437)





(670)





-0.01 % Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments









(1,344)





-0.04 % Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 4,813,024



$ 100,937





2.80 %

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $612,000, primarily driven by loan growth.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $200,000, as compared to a $1.0 million release of credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased by $706,000, or 6.3%, to $10.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $11.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This change was primarily the result of lower Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, partially offset by higher loan related derivative income and higher wealth management revenue. Noninterest income was 22.4% of total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

BOLI income decreased $1.2 million , or 89.3%, from June 30, 2022 , primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Loan related derivative income increased by $168,000 , or 373.3%, to $213,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , as compared to $45,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , as a result of increased floating rate loan volume combined with fair value adjustments.

Wealth management revenue increased by $117,000 , or 1.4%, to $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to the seasonal impact of $460,000 in tax preparation fees recognized for the quarter. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $3.8 billion at September 30, 2022 , a decrease of $179.3 million , or 4.5%, from June 30, 2022 , primarily due to decline in the equity and bond markets.

Total noninterest income remained relatively unchanged and totaled $32.9 million for both the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. This was primarily the result of higher BOLI income, higher other income, and higher deposit account fees, partially offset by lower loan related derivative income, lower wealth management revenue, and lower gains on loans sold. Noninterest income was 24.4% of total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

BOLI income increased by $1.1 million , or 177.2%, to $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $604,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to a gain of $1.2 million related to a death benefit claim and policy surrender.

Other income increased by $1.1 million , or 86.0%, to $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , as compared to $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , primarily due to equity warrant revenue and success fees associated with Innovation Banking loans, in addition to gains recognized on a community development fund investment.

Deposit account fees increased by $659,000 , or 46.4%, to $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , as compared to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , primarily due to fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products resulting from higher interest rates.

Loan related derivative income decreased by $1.1 million , or 66.0%, to $554,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , as compared to $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , primarily as a result of lower floating rate loan volume.

Wealth management revenue decreased by $1.1 million , or 4.1%, to $24.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , as compared to $26.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , primarily due to decline in the equity and bond markets.

Gain on loans sold decreased by $681,000 , or 87.4%, to $98,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , as compared to $779,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , due to lower refinance activity and the corresponding lower sale of residential mortgages.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense remained flat and totaled $26.3 million for both the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, there was an increase in marketing expense and salary and benefits expense, partially offset by a decrease in professional services, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Marketing expense increased $513,000 , or 235.3%, to $731,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , from $218,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to the timing of marketing spend.

Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $293,000 , or 1.7%, to $17.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , from $17.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to staffing additions to support business initiatives and lower staff vacancy.

Professional fees decreased $321,000 , or 30.0%, to $749,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , from $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , primarily due to lower consulting fees.

Total noninterest expense increased by $3.5 million, or 4.7%, to $78.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $75.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, data processing, and FDIC insurance, partially offset by decreases in professional services and marketing expense.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $2.9 million , or 5.9%, to $51.8 million , primarily due to staffing additions to support business initiatives, normal merit increases, and increases in employee benefit costs.

Data processing increased by $1.6 million , or 25.1%, to $7.8 million , primarily as a result of higher data processing fees associated with the Company's wealth management systems.

FDIC insurance increased by $478,000 , or 53.0%, to $1.4 million , primarily due to balance sheet growth.

Professional services decreased by $1.2 million , or 28.6%, to $2.9 million , primarily due to lower recruiting and temporary help expenses as well as lower consulting fees.

Marketing expense decreased by $851,000 , or 42.0%, to $1.2 million , due to timing of marketing spend.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $6.4 million, or 0.18% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses was $34.7 million, or 0.96% of total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans at September 30, 2022, as compared to $34.1 million, or 0.97% of total loans outstanding excluding PPP loans at June 30, 2022.

The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $10,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to net loan recoveries of $14,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net loan recoveries were $37,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to net loan recoveries of $142,000, or 0.00% of total loans, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets, early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent), and troubled debt restructurings:





Nonperforming Assets





September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021





(dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming assets

$ 6,383



$ 5,879



$ 5,386



$ 5,851

Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"):























Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)

$ 726



$ 741



$ 758



$ 767

Nonperforming loans/total loans



0.18 %



0.17 %



0.16 %



0.18 % Nonperforming assets/total assets



0.12 %



0.12 %



0.11 %



0.13 % TDRs/total loans



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



Additional Asset Quality Indicators





September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021

Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.38 %



0.19 %



0.32 %



0.54 % Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.01 % Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans



544.38 %



580.44 %



640.48 %



602.14 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans ex. PPP loans



0.96 %



0.97 %



1.05 %



1.09 %

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 7.4%, as compared to 28.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to the tax effects of a BOLI policy surrender and death benefit claim during the second quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company's effective tax rate was 26.5%, as compared to 26.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Dividend and Capital

On October 17, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share, which is payable on November 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2022. The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets decreased to 7.70% at September 30, 2022 from 7.75% at June 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per share increased by $0.62, or 1.1%, to $55.95 at September 30, 2022, as compared to $55.33 at June 30, 2022, as a result of increased earnings during the three months ended September 30, 2022, partially offset by reductions in the valuations of available for sale securities during the quarter.

Merger Update

On October 1, 2022, the Company completed its merger with Northmark Bank ("Northmark") which added three banking offices in Massachusetts. The Company paid total consideration of $62.8 million, which consisted of 788,137 shares of Cambridge Bancorp common stock issued to Northmark shareholders. The transaction included the assumption of $316.5 million in total loans and the acquisition of $373.0 million in deposits, excluding fair value adjustments.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2022, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $3.8 billion in client assets under management and administration at September 30, 2022. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, and measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the businesses of Cambridge and Northmark may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; changes to interest rates; the ability to control costs and expenses; the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on levels of consumer confidence; actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2021, which the Company filed on March 14, 2022. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CONTACT:

Cambridge Bancorp

Michael F. Carotenuto

Chief Financial Officer

617-520-5520

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021





(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 40,272



$ 36,279



$ 33,654



$ 110,449



$ 100,003

Interest Expense



3,994





2,098





1,233





8,121





3,795

Net Interest and Dividend Income



36,278





34,181





32,421





102,328





96,208

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses



612





—





86





200





(1,021)

Noninterest Income



10,443





11,149





11,115





32,946





32,870

Noninterest Expense



26,341





26,297





25,524





78,513





75,016

Income Before Income Taxes



19,768





19,033





17,926





56,561





55,083

Income Tax Expense



5,152





5,375





4,607





14,971





14,321

Net Income

$ 14,616



$ 13,658



$ 13,319



$ 41,590



$ 40,762

































Operating Net Income*

$ 14,728



$ 13,420



$ 13,887



$ 41,464



$ 41,330

































Data Per Common Share:





























Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 2.09



$ 1.95



$ 1.91



$ 5.94



$ 5.86

Diluted Earnings Per Share



2.07





1.94





1.89





5.90





5.80

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



2.09





1.90





1.97





5.89





5.89

Dividends Declared Per Share



0.64





0.64





0.61





1.92





1.77

































Average Common Shares Outstanding:





























Basic



6,971,583





6,981,907





6,932,882





6,961,833





6,924,168

Diluted



7,018,832





7,026,807





6,999,773





7,010,197





6,991,175

































Selected Performance Ratios:





























Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.95 %



2.86 %



3.10 %



2.85 %



3.23 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.93 %



2.81 %



2.92 %



2.80 %



3.02 % Cost of Funds



0.32 %



0.17 %



0.12 %



0.23 %



0.13 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



0.51 %



0.28 %



0.18 %



0.35 %



0.20 % Cost of Deposits



0.26 %



0.17 %



0.11 %



0.20 %



0.12 % Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



0.24 %



0.17 %



0.11 %



0.19 %



0.12 % Return on Average Assets



1.14 %



1.09 %



1.20 %



1.11 %



1.29 % Return on Average Equity



13.02 %



12.55 %



12.47 %



12.65 %



13.17 % Efficiency Ratio*



56.38 %



58.01 %



58.63 %



58.04 %



58.12 % Operating Return on Average Assets*



1.15 %



1.07 %



1.25 %



1.10 %



1.31 % Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



14.94 %



14.08 %



14.92 %



14.39 %



15.40 % Operating Efficiency Ratio*



56.06 %



58.97 %



56.82 %



58.25 %



57.51 %



































September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



September 30,











2022



2022



2021



2021











(dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Total Assets

$ 5,143,359



$ 5,057,935



$ 4,891,544



$ 4,483,567







Total Loans

$ 3,628,608



$ 3,523,492



$ 3,319,106



$ 3,300,918







Total Deposits

$ 4,281,422



$ 4,264,057



$ 4,331,152



$ 3,934,846







Allowance for Credit Losses

$ 34,748



$ 34,124



$ 34,496



$ 35,231







Allowance to Total Loans (ex. PPP Loans)



0.96 %



0.97 %



1.05 %



1.09 %





Non-Performing Loans

$ 6,383



$ 5,879



$ 5,386



$ 5,851







Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.18 %



0.17 %



0.16 %



0.18 %





QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans (annualized)



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.01 %





Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



7.70 %



7.75 %



7.92 %



8.42 %





Book Value Per Share

$ 63.69



$ 63.09



$ 62.83



$ 61.38







Tangible Book Value Per Share*

$ 55.95



$ 55.33



$ 55.01



$ 53.54







Wealth Management AUM

$ 3,663,034



$ 3,844,993



$ 4,656,183



$ 4,324,400







Wealth Management AUM & AUA

$ 3,837,035



$ 4,016,328



$ 4,853,119



$ 4,506,174







* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations































CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021





(dollars in thousands, except par value)

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 31,542



$ 180,153

Investment securities











Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $186,938 and $201,270, respectively)



158,301





197,803

Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $904,315 and $971,092, respectively)



1,073,904





977,061

Total investment securities



1,232,205





1,174,864

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value



—





1,490

Loans











Residential mortgage



1,516,029





1,415,079

Commercial mortgage



1,681,053





1,511,002

Home equity



94,697





87,960

Commercial and industrial



295,893





269,446

Consumer



40,936





35,619

Total loans



3,628,608





3,319,106

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(34,748)





(34,496)

Net loans



3,593,860





3,284,610

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



12,683





4,816

Bank owned life insurance



33,808





46,970

Banking premises and equipment, net



16,866





17,326

Right-of-use asset operating leases



26,705





31,273

Deferred income taxes, net



15,080





9,985

Accrued interest receivable



11,258





9,162

Goodwill



51,912





51,912

Merger-related intangibles, net



2,346





2,617

Other assets



115,094





76,366

Total assets

$ 5,143,359



$ 4,891,544

Liabilities











Deposits











Demand

$ 1,444,765



$ 1,393,935

Interest-bearing checking



688,862





763,188

Money market



1,070,758





1,104,238

Savings



859,102





907,722

Certificates of deposit



217,935





162,069

Total deposits



4,281,422





4,331,152

Borrowings



294,459





16,510

Operating lease liabilities



29,080





33,871

Other liabilities



92,108





72,174

Total liabilities



4,697,069





4,453,707

Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 7,007,113 shares and 6,968,192 shares, respectively



7,007





6,968

Additional paid-in capital



230,563





229,205

Retained earnings



231,039





202,874

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(22,319)





(1,210)

Total shareholders' equity



446,290





437,837

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,143,359



$ 4,891,544



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2022



2021





2022



2021





(dollars in thousands, except share data)

Interest and dividend income































Interest on taxable loans

$ 34,056



$ 30,235



$ 30,093





$ 92,695



$ 90,975

Interest on tax-exempt loans



367





354





353







1,071





850

Interest on taxable investment securities



5,101





4,989





2,502







14,501





6,110

Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



601





627





671







1,882





1,962

Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



106





32





7







163





19

Interest on overnight investments



41





42





28







137





87

Total interest and dividend income



40,272





36,279





33,654







110,449





100,003

Interest expense































Interest on deposits



2,846





1,844





1,086







6,586





3,367

Interest on borrowed funds



1,148





254





147







1,535





428

Total interest expense



3,994





2,098





1,233







8,121





3,795

Net interest and dividend income



36,278





34,181





32,421







102,328





96,208

Provision for (Release of) credit losses



612





—





86







200





(1,021)

Net interest and dividend income after provision for (release of) credit losses



35,666





34,181





32,335







102,128





97,229

Noninterest income































Wealth management revenue



8,239





8,122





9,238







24,935





26,012

Deposit account fees



841





732





462







2,079





1,420

ATM/Debit card income



413





427





406







1,219





1,144

Bank owned life insurance income



144





1,343





199







1,674





604

Gain on loans sold, net



—





4





45







98





779

Loan related derivative income



213





45





390







554





1,628

Other income



593





476





375







2,387





1,283

Total noninterest income



10,443





11,149





11,115







32,946





32,870

Noninterest expense































Salaries and employee benefits



17,341





17,048





16,404







51,780





48,912

Occupancy and equipment



3,511





3,613





3,303







10,666





10,382

Data processing



2,592





2,601





2,052







7,838





6,265

Professional services



749





1,070





1,468







2,883





4,037

Marketing



731





218





608







1,173





2,024

FDIC insurance



453





472





305







1,380





902

Non-operating expenses



150





246





787







396





787

Other expenses



814





1,029





597







2,397





1,707

Total noninterest expense



26,341





26,297





25,524







78,513





75,016

Income before income taxes



19,768





19,033





17,926







56,561





55,083

Income tax expense



5,152





5,375





4,607







14,971





14,321

Net income

$ 14,616



$ 13,658



$ 13,319





$ 41,590



$ 40,762

Share data:































Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



6,971,583





6,981,907





6,932,882







6,961,833





6,924,168

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,018,832





7,026,807





6,999,773







7,010,197





6,991,175

Basic earnings per share

$ 2.09



$ 1.95



$ 1.91





$ 5.94



$ 5.86

Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.07



$ 1.94



$ 1.89





$ 5.90



$ 5.80



CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Three Months Ended





September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



September 30, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)





(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS





















































Interest-earning assets





















































Loans (2)





















































Taxable

$ 3,537,808



$ 34,056





3.82 %

$ 3,409,819



$ 30,235





3.56 %

$ 3,242,476



$ 30,093





3.68 % Tax-exempt



48,235





464





3.82





46,771





448





3.84





45,228





448





3.93

Securities available for

sale (3)





















































Taxable



191,050





677





1.41





198,985





671





1.35





213,542





660





1.23

Securities held to maturity





















































Taxable



994,790





4,424





1.76





1,012,604





4,318





1.71





459,940





1,842





1.59

Tax-exempt



97,618





760





3.09





101,029





794





3.15





105,672





850





3.19

Cash and cash equivalents



25,095





41





0.65





48,197





42





0.35





113,511





28





0.10

Total interest-earning

assets (4)



4,894,596





40,422





3.28 %



4,817,405





36,508





3.04 %



4,180,369





33,921





3.22 % Non-interest-earning

assets



237,087

















232,165

















252,201













Allowance for credit losses



(34,517)

















(34,368)

















(35,302)













Total assets

$ 5,097,166















$ 5,015,202















$ 4,397,268













LIABILITIES AND

SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





















































Interest-bearing deposits





















































Checking accounts

$ 701,729



$ 141





0.08 %

$ 743,030



$ 50





0.03 %

$ 685,731



$ 63





0.04 % Savings accounts



887,404





385





0.17





899,820





181





0.08





949,487





198





0.08

Money market accounts



1,184,081





2,003





0.67





1,203,020





1,531





0.51





794,081





613





0.31

Certificates of deposit



157,622





317





0.80





129,060





82





0.25





201,944





212





0.42

Total interest-bearing

deposits



2,930,836





2,846





0.39





2,974,930





1,844





0.25





2,631,243





1,086





0.16

Other borrowed funds



190,543





1,148





2.39





56,734





254





1.80





17,005





147





3.43

Total interest-bearing

liabilities



3,121,379





3,994





0.51 %



3,031,664





2,098





0.28 %



2,648,248





1,233





0.18 % Non-interest-bearing

liabilities





















































Demand deposits



1,429,649

















1,452,911

















1,219,288













Other liabilities



100,651

















93,966

















105,846













Total liabilities



4,651,679

















4,578,541

















3,973,382













Shareholders' equity



445,487

















436,661

















423,886













Total liabilities &

shareholders'

equity

$ 5,097,166















$ 5,015,202















$ 4,397,268













Net interest income on a

fully taxable equivalent

basis









36,428

















34,410

















32,688







Less taxable equivalent

adjustment









(256)

















(261)

















(274)







Net interest income







$ 36,172















$ 34,149















$ 32,414







Net interest spread (5)















2.77 %















2.76 %















3.03 % Net interest margin (6)















2.95 %















2.86 %















3.10 %

(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2022 and 2021. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2022 and 2021, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2022 and 2021.

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022



September 30, 2021







Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses(1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)



Average

Balance



Interest

Income/

Expenses (1)



Rate

Earned/

Paid (1)







(dollars in thousands) ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets





































Loans (2)





































Taxable

$ 3,421,389



$ 92,695





3.62 %

$ 3,193,657



$ 90,975





3.81 %

Tax-exempt



47,241





1,356





3.84





34,918





1,077





4.12



Securities available for sale (3)





































Taxable



197,698





1,998





1.35





220,429





2,004





1.22



Securities held to maturity





































Taxable



981,692





12,503





1.70





330,011





4,106





1.66



Tax-exempt



101,135





2,383





3.15





103,569





2,484





3.21



Cash and cash equivalents



73,306





137





0.25





130,221





87





0.09



Total interest-earning assets (4)



4,822,461





111,072





3.08 %



4,012,805





100,733





3.36 %

Non-interest-earning assets



236,034

















254,351















Allowance for credit losses



(34,554)

















(35,822)















Total assets

$ 5,023,941















$ 4,231,334















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY





































Interest-bearing deposits





































Checking accounts

$ 736,257



$ 234





0.04 %

$ 663,497



$ 198





0.04 %

Savings accounts



903,333





744





0.11





962,067





644





0.09



Money market accounts



1,191,414





5,104





0.57





696,203





1,617





0.31



Certificates of deposit



143,648





504





0.47





219,876





908





0.55



Total interest-bearing deposits



2,974,652





6,586





0.30 %



2,541,643





3,367





0.18 %

Other borrowed funds



88,520





1,535





2.32





19,082





428





3.00



Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,063,172





8,121





0.35 %



2,560,725





3,795





0.20 %

Non-interest-bearing liabilities





































Demand deposits



1,423,808

















1,154,222















Other liabilities



97,350

















102,705















Total liabilities



4,584,330

















3,817,652















Shareholders' equity



439,611

















413,682















Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,023,941















$ 4,231,334















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent

basis









102,951

















96,938









Less taxable equivalent adjustment









(786)

















(749)









Net interest income







$ 102,165















$ 96,189









Net interest spread (5)















2.72 %















3.16 %

Net interest margin (6)















2.85 %















3.23 %



(1) Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2022 and 2021 (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding. (3) Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost. (4) Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income. (5) Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2022 and 2021, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2022 and 2021.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021





(dollars in thousands, except share data)

































Net Income (a GAAP measure)

$ 14,616



$ 13,658



$ 13,319



$ 41,590



$ 40,762

Add: Merger expenses



150





246





—





396





—

Add: Branch and office closure expenses



—





—





787





—





787

Less: Tax effect of merger and branch and office closure expenses (1) `

(38)





(63)





(219)





(101)





(219)

Less: Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") and policy surrender



—





(1,157)





—





(1,157)





—

Add: Tax effect of BOLI policy surrender (1)



—





736





—





736





—

Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP

measure)

$ 14,728



$ 13,420



$ 13,887



$ 41,464



$ 41,330

Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings

Allocated to Participating Securities (a non-GAAP measure)



(74)





(42)





(65)





(206)





(186)

Operating Net Income Applicable to Common

Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 14,654



$ 13,378



$ 13,822



$ 41,258



$ 41,144

Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,018,832





7,026,807





6,999,773





7,010,197





6,991,175

Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share

(a non-GAAP measure)

$ 2.09



$ 1.90



$ 1.97



$ 5.89



$ 5.89



(1) The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income.





September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022



December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021





(dollars in thousands)

Tangible Common Equity:























Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 446,290



$ 442,051



$ 437,837



$ 427,577

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(54,258)





(54,348)





(54,529)





(54,619)

Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 392,032



$ 387,703



$ 383,308



$ 372,958

Total assets (GAAP)

$ 5,143,359



$ 5,057,935



$ 4,891,544



$ 4,483,567

Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(54,258)





(54,348)





(54,529)





(54,619)

Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 5,089,101



$ 5,003,587



$ 4,837,015



$ 4,428,948

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP

measure)



7.70 %



7.75 %



7.92 %



8.42 %

























Tangible Book Value Per Share:























Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 392,032



$ 387,703



$ 383,308



$ 372,958

Common shares outstanding



7,007,113





7,007,063





6,968,192





6,965,871

Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 55.95



$ 55.33



$ 55.01



$ 53.54







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021





(dollars in thousands)

Efficiency Ratio: (1)





























Noninterest expense

$ 26,341



$ 26,297



$ 25,524



$ 78,513



$ 75,016

Net interest and dividend income

$ 36,278



$ 34,181



$ 32,421



$ 102,328



$ 96,208

Total noninterest income



10,443





11,149





11,115





32,946





32,870

Total revenue

$ 46,721



$ 45,330



$ 43,536



$ 135,274



$ 129,078

Efficiency Ratio



56.38 %



58.01 %



58.63 %



58.04 %



58.12 %































Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)





























Noninterest expense

$ 26,341



$ 26,297



$ 25,524



$ 78,513



$ 75,016

Merger expenses (Pretax)



(150)





(246)





—





(396)





—

Branch and office closure expenses (Pretax)



—





—





(787)











(787)

Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 26,191



$ 26,051



$ 24,737



$ 78,117



$ 74,229

































Total revenue

$ 46,721



$ 45,330



$ 43,536



$ 135,274



$ 129,078

Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") and policy surrender (Pretax)



—





(1,157)





—





(1,157)





—

Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 46,721



$ 44,173



$ 43,536



$ 134,117



$ 129,078

Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



56.06 %



58.97 %



56.82 %



58.25 %



57.51 %



































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2022



2022



2021



2022



2021





(dollars in thousands)

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 14,728



$ 13,420



$ 13,887



$ 41,464



$ 41,330

Average common equity

$ 445,487



$ 436,661



$ 423,886



$ 439,611



$ 413,682

Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(54,304)





(54,397)





(54,659)





(54,394)





(54,752)

Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 391,183



$ 382,264



$ 369,227



$ 385,217



$ 358,930

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)



14.94 %



14.08 %



14.92 %



14.39 %



15.40 %































Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)





























Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)

$ 14,728



$ 13,420



$ 13,887



$ 41,464



$ 41,330

Average assets

$ 5,097,166



$ 5,015,202



$ 4,397,268



$ 5,023,941



$ 4,231,334

Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP measure)



1.15 %



1.07 %



1.25 %



1.10 %



1.31 %

(1) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income. (2) Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue. (3) Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity. (4) Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

