DEEP-SOUTH UPDATES COPPER EXPLORATION PROJECTS IN THE HEART OF THE ZAMBIA COPPER BELT

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or the Company) (TSXV: DSM) provides projects update on the exploration programs on the exploration licences in Zambia. On July 6, 2022, Deep-South announced the closing of an option agreement to acquire up to an 80% undivided interest in three copper Large Scale Exploration Licences (the "Licences") in the center of the Zambian Copper belt, one of the most prolific copper belts in the world. (See the press release here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-to-acquire-up-to-80-of-three-copper-exploration-licences-in-the-heart-of-the-zambia-copper-belt-2/0)

Recent Highlights:

Environmental projects Briefs filed and awaiting approvals

3,627 geochemical soil samples planned

Update on the projects:

Deep-South has filed with the Zambia Environmental Management Agency ("ZEMA") Project Environmental Briefs ("EPB") for each licences on July 21, 2022. We are awaiting the approval of ZEMA in order to start sampling programs on the licences.

A sampling contractor will be appointed by October 18, 2022 and will be in a position to start the work program upon approval by ZEMA

The program:

The program consists of geochemical soil sampling on each licence with the aim to identify anomalies and define drilling targets.

Luanshya West Project (licence 23246):

The licence is situated in the center of the Zambian Copper belt and covers 5,423.26 hectares (54.24 Sq. Km). The project prospectivity is based on the location of the subject property over the unconformable contact zone between basement granites and Lower Roan Group sediments where most copper belt mines in both Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (the "DRC") are located. Some 850 soil samples and some geophysical data were collected over the subject property by Teal (a subsidiary of African Rainbow Minerals Ltd) between 2007 and 2009. Those have enabled to identify at least four large anomalies.

The program consist of 820 soil samples collected in an identical manner to the original Teal's sampling program. The sampling grid will be 500 x 100 metres. The program will be completed in about 30 days.

The project area is close to established copper / cobalt mines with Chibuluma mine some 35Km to the north-east, Chambishi mine 41Km north-northeast, N'changa mine 53Km north-northwest and Luanshya mine some 40Km east-southeast from the centre of the project area.

A National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("43-101") compliant technical qualifying report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Deep-South's profile or on the Company's web site: www.deepsouthresources.com

Chililabombwe Project (licence 23247):

The licence is situated in the north of the Zambia Copper belt near the DRC border. The Large Exploration Licence covers 2,200 hectares (22.5 Sq, Km). The project prospectivity is based on the location of the subject property over the unconformable contact zone between basement granites and Lower Roan Group sediments where most copper belt mines in both Zambia and the DRC are located.

The program consist of 132 soil samples on a grid of 500m by 100m. It has been designed to search for copper anomalies using a soil-geochemistry survey, particularly termite mounds sampling will be employed on this grid.

Mpongwe Project (licence 23248). The licence is situated in the center of the Zambian Copper belt. The Large Exploration Licence covers 67,500 hectares (675 Sq. Km). The project prospectivity is based on the location of the subject property over the unconformable contact zone between basement granites and Lower Roan Group sediments where most copper belt mines in both Zambia and the DRC are located.

The program consist of 2,675 soil samples on a grid of 500m by 100m. It has been designed to search for copper anomalies using a soil-geochemistry survey.

No Mineral Resources have been estimated on these projects as they have not demonstrated economic viability at this stage. The historical geophysical survey and sampling results demonstrate potential to classify the Luanshya West project as one of merit but are considered too speculative geologically to complete a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimation at this time and it is uncertain that those historic results will be converted into minerals resources.

Qualified Person

Vivian Suart-Willams MSc (Hons.) Pr.Sci.Nat., Vice-President Exploration of Deep-South Resources, has reviewed the technical content of this presentation, and is the designated Qualified Person under the terms of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Stuart-Williams is responsible for the technical part of this press release.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

