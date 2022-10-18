InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Protective Helmet for Ice Skaters (FJK-193)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and eye-catching skating helmet to protect the wearer's head and keep it warm," said an inventor, from Hallandale, Fla., "so I invented the SMART SAFE HELMET. My design would also eliminate the struggles associated with using earphones or wearing a facemask with a traditional helmet."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved protective helmet for ice skaters. In doing so, it reduces the risk of head injuries and it helps to keep the head and ears warm. It also increases safety and visibility and it enables the user to comfortably listen to music and wear a facemask. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for ice skaters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

