MLB Legend David Ortiz and loanDepot unveil field of dreams for youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor

"Big Papi" coached kids on all things baseball and the meaning of home in celebration of the Club's Wilmington Athletic Complex opening

Renovation of long-neglected little league facility was the culmination of loanDepot's "Home Means Everything" Campaign as Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball and Presenting Sponsor of the ALCS and NLCS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, the Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball, has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor (BGCLA Harbor) to renovate the baseball field and facilities at the 18-acre Wilmington Athletic Complex, which officially opened Monday. To celebrate, loanDepot enlisted Baseball Hall of Famer and World Series Champion David Ortiz to share his expertise and mentorship with kids from the club.

Ortiz hit the field on October 17 – just before the start of MLB's American League Championship Series (ALCS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS), both presented by loanDepot – to offer coaching tips and share how baseball and community helped provide him with a sense of home growing up. Also in attendance were loanDepot EVP, Chief Administrative Officer TJ Freeborn along with other members of the loanDepot team, Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Vice President of Business & Community Affairs Frank Sanchez and BGCLA Harbor Executive Director Mike Lansing.

"For me, home is more than a place. It is the community of people I surround myself with, near and far. The Boys & Girls Clubs of America are carrying out important work, providing kids a safe and protected space where they can grow and learn," said Ortiz. "It was an honor and a lot of fun to teach these kids a bit about the game that gave me such an important sense of home, as well as mentors to look up to over the decades. I hope with these new fields, baseball can give to them what the sport has given to me."

The field revitalization resulted from loanDepot's "Home Means Everything" campaign in partnership with Major League Baseball and Boys & Girls Clubs of America. With loanDepot's support the outdoor space has received a new life and reinvigorated purpose, becoming a rallying point for the community that gives kids and families a fun and safe environment for the type of youth sports experience that teaches leadership, teamwork and effort. While work is ongoing, loanDepot's contributions to the BGCLA Harbor renovation project have resulted in three refurbished baseball and softball fields.

"The Boys & Girls Clubs of America serve as a home away from home for millions of kids and families across the country, and these fields in LA Harbor will give more than a thousand children a new place to play, grow and learn," said Freeborn. "With community-minded partners in MLB and baseball legend David Ortiz, we're able to make a real difference in underserved neighborhoods across the country. We're so grateful for the work of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, for MLB and Big Papi's support, and of course our loanDepot volunteers who helped us with this field rehab in a hands-on way."

In an MLB season and in the midst of an exciting Postseason that has reminded fans that the romance of baseball is alive and well, the revitalization of the field and facilities at the Wilmington Athletic Complex will help invite more kids to experience the joy of the sport. It is a heartwarming reminder of what is possible when people come together in support of the upcoming generation of kids, giving them a sense of home and community through teamwork and a shared passion.

"The Wilmington Athletic Complex represents 18-acres of sports opportunities for the young people of our community, which has sadly been rundown for decades," said Lansing. "Partnering with loanDepot and Major League Baseball, we've been able to upgrade the fields so we can host baseball and softball leagues for the young people of our community for the first time in many years. I'd really like to thank loanDepot for supporting our kids and for bringing a field of dreams back to our community."

As the Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball and Presenting Sponsor of the ALCS and NLCS, loanDepot's season-long Home Means Everything Campaign with MLB supports Boys & Girls Clubs of America's mission to inspire and empower more than 4 million young people across the nation through the national organization and through eight local Clubs in regions where loanDepot has a strong employee presence, as well as locations in Florida recently impacted by Hurricane Ian.

As part of the company's MLB Postseason activities, loanDepot IT Manager and childhood member of the Boys & Girls Clubs David Duong, will accompany a current Club member who will throw the ceremonial first pitch tonight to kick-off game one of the NLCS between the Padres and the Phillies at Petco Park. Duong helped team loanDepot renovate the Wilmington Athletic Complex.

