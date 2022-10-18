The Plug Drink Launches 2nd Product Line and is Gearing Up to Surpass 8-Figures in 2023.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liver health focused brand, The Plug, is back again this season with the launch of its second product line. After the success of their first product, The Plug Drink, Co-Founders and Brothers Ray and Justin Kim have decided to expand The Plug's brand with the creation of The Plug Pills, your liver's new sidekick. The Plug Pill's new formula combines their proprietary blend of 13 herbs, which are the backbone of The Plug Drink, along with addition of new antioxidant ingredients including milk thistle, turmeric, and B vitamins. This powerful pill specifically addresses chronic fatigue, digestive issues, and skin problems like acne – all of which are exacerbated by poor liver health. The Plug Pills will focus on optimizing liver function including small cleanses, keeping toxins out, and maintaining long-term liver health.

Each new ingredient was strategically chosen to provide additional support, along with them being core liver supplement ingredients already recognized in the community. Milk thistle was chosen for its ability to ease inflammation and help cells repair, which decreases the painful symptoms of liver diseases. Turmeric was chosen as it can decrease inflammation, especially in people who suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which affect 25% of adults in the U.S., along with detoxing the liver. Lastly, B vitamins were chosen because it has been shown to decrease NAFLD progression, stop inflammation, and prevent excessive proteins from building up in the liver.

Since making its debut last year in the health & wellness space, The Plug is continually distinguishing itself from the crowd of liver supplements and recovery drinks by harnessing the powers of plants with their all-natural formula. "2022 has been a phenomenal year for The Plug as we continue to echo our thesis of bringing awareness and being the first name that comes to consumers' minds in regards to liver health " said Co-Founder and COO, Justin Kim. Since its official launch in 2020, The Plug Drink has sold over 1 Million Bottles and are on pace to surpass 2021's YoY growth of 500% and has amassed a loyal following across the contiguous United States. Celebrity investors like Jack Harlow, Friday Beers, Lucy Guo, and Brooks Nader, are few of many to have invested in the Company and are gearing up for bigger marketing activations in 2023 as the brand continues to grow and evolve. "We have experienced 10 months of consistent growth on the direct-to-consumer (DTC) side of our business, while lowering our ad spend percentage for six months in a row, and couldn't be more excited to introduce our newest Plug Family member to all of our fans," said Co-Founder and CEO, Ray Kim.

Whether it be to cleanse your liver, combat everyday toxins, or provide long term liver support, The Plug Pills can be taken daily to once or twice a week with a glass of water before or after a meal depending on the goals of the consumer. The Plug expects to launch more product lines in 2023 expanding their Plug Family with an emphasis on building their already fast-growing Plug Community.

About The Plug

The Plug is an all-natural plant-based functional recovery brand focused on optimizing one's liver health. The Plug has two product lines, which include The Plug Drink and The Plug Pills. The Plug Drink beverage with electrolytes that rapidly cleanses your liver of toxins, reduces unwelcomed symptoms after a night out, boosts your immune system, and keeps you properly hydrated. The Plug Pills are the newest addition where it combines The Plug Drink's herbal formulation along with Milk Thistle, Turmeric, and B Vitamins. The Plug's science-backed proprietary blend of 13 plants, flowers, and fruits has the highest herbal concentration (3.6g) compared to competitors. We are a lifestyle better-for-you wellness brand focused on optimizing everyone's lifestyles and productivity levels by educating people about the power of plants & herbs and bringing awareness to the liver. For more information about The Plug Drink, please visit theplugdrink.com , and follow on Instagram @theplugdrink . If you would like to be a brand ambassador, please sign up at theplugdrink.com.goaffpro.com .

