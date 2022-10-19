Avenge Bio to Present Preclinical Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing the LOCOcyte™ Immunotherapy platform for the precision administration of potent immune effector molecules to treat solid tumors, today announced that three abstracts were selected for presentation as posters at the Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting on November 10-11, 2022, at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center – Exhibit Hall C, Boston, MA.

Avenge's most advanced product candidate, AVB-001, produces native IL-2 immunotherapy and is initially being studied in metastatic peritoneal cancers such as ovarian cancer. AVB-001, developed in the LOCOcyte™ platform, consists of proprietary engineered human cells. The cells are encapsulated in a pro-inflammatory biomaterial that are delivered to the local tumor environment and generate high, sustained concentrations of native IL-2. The encapsulated cells initiate a robust, local, and durable systemic immune response while avoiding toxicities associated with systemic immunotherapies. Avenge has additional pipeline candidates for the treatment of a wide range of cancers including pancreatic, lung and breast cancers. In July 2022, Avenge announced that Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application for AVB-001 for the treatment of platinum resistance ovarian cancer. The Phase 1, multicenter clinical trial is expected to be initiated in Q4 2022.

Details on Avenge's presentations at SITC are as follows:

Abstract #: 363

Poster Title: Localized interleukin-2 cytokine factories eradicate mesothelioma tumors via activation of adaptive and innate immune cells

Presenting Author: Samira Aghlara-Fotovat, BA (Rice University)

Location: Poster Hall C

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 11:40 AM-1:10 PM ET & 7:30-9:00 PM ET

Abstract #: 1095

Poster Title: IL-12-Based Cytokine Factories Modulate Tumor Microenvironment to Eradicate Pancreatic Tumors in Mice and are Well Tolerated in Non-human Primate

Presenting Author: Amanda Nash, BS (Rice University)

Location: Poster Hall C

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 11:40 AM-1:10 PM ET & 7:30-9:00 PM ET

Abstract #: 1094

Poster Title: Favorable preclinical efficacy and safety profile of AVB-001 a novel IL-2 cell-based immunotherapy that eradicates ovarian cancer in mouse tumor models and supports first in human clinical development

Presenting Author: Guillaume Carmona, PhD (Avenge Bio, Inc.)

Location: Poster Hall C

Date: Friday, November 11, 2022

Time: 11:55 AM-1:25 PM ET & 7:00-8:30 PM ET

The posters will be available on the Presentations and Publications section of www.avengebio.com following the conference.

About LOCOcyte™ Platform

Our LOCOcyte™ allogeneic cell-based immunotherapy platform enables potent localized modulation of the immune system which also precipitates a systemic immune response, allowing us to treat previously intractable cancers. The technology leverage three unique advantages:

Potent immune effector molecules are generated by synthetically engineering allogeneic cells creating a ready-to-use therapy, Therapy is localized in proximity to the primary tumor site and generates innate and adaptive immune response, and The immunomodulator trains the patient's immune system generating a robust immune response that seeks and eradicates distal metastasis without systemic toxicity.

About Avenge Bio

Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge") is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of intractable solid tumors by incorporating its LOCOcyte™ platform. The LOCOcyte™ platform leverages proprietary engineered cells delivered to the local tumor environment that generate high concentrations of immune effector molecules in proximity to the tumor. This initiates a robust, local, and durable systemic immune response while avoiding toxicities associated with systemic immunotherapies. Avenge's most advanced product candidate, AVB-001, produces native IL-2 immunotherapy and is initially being studied in metastatic peritoneal cancers such as ovarian cancer. Avenge has additional pipeline candidates for the treatment of a wide range of cancers including pancreatic, lung and breast cancers. Avenge was founded in 2019 base upon technology developed in the laboratory of Omid Veiseh, Ph.D. and has an exclusive license from Rice University for this technology. To learn more about Avenge visit: www.avengebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

