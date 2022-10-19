Foxit to Lead eSignature Discussion at API World 2022

The Main Stage Presentation Will Examine How Companies Can Enhance the Security and Efficiency of Their eSignature Solutions

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit , a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping developers to incorporate PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform SDKs and APIs, today announced that Mahender Bist, SVP of Foxit eSign, will be a Main Stage presenter at the API World 2022 conference. During his session, Bist will discuss how organizations can enhance the security and efficiency of eSignature.

API World 2022 is the world's largest conference focused on the API Industry and takes place October 25-27 in San Jose, Calif., and virtually from November 1-3. Bist will lead two sessions during the show. The first session will take place in-person on Thursday, October 27 at 9:30 a.m. PDT on the main stage. The second session will be virtual and take place on Thursday, November 3 at 9:30 a.m. PDT. To learn more about the sessions and to make plans to attend, please visit https://emamo.com/event/api-world-ai-devworld-2022/r/speaker/mahender-bist.

Bist's sessions will focus on PDF document signatures and how they differ from web-based signatures. Attendees of these sessions will learn:

The different types of eSignatures

Advantages of document-based vs web-based eSignatures

How to improve digital signature security

How to build workflows with document-based signatures

How to use a PDF SDK to enhance the eSignature process

In addition to the speaking session, Foxit will exhibit at API World 2022. To learn more about the company and its eSignature solutions, please visit us at Booths 119/121.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

