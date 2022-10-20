The announcement of RPOC, Republican People of Color Advocacy in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are Republican People of Color Advocacy, www.rpoc.org . Plainly we do outreach on messaging in support of the Republican party with our slogan "Its time, this time we vote Republican". Based in the Midwest common sense country. We advocate for Bread-and-Butter issues affecting People of Color coming from Republican point of view. We created four messages to promote on social media accounts in outreach this Midterm election. Messages with provocative titles like "911 is a Joke in your town" or "Democrat Inflation= Empty Pockets" or "School Choice Your Choice" and lastly "Dawn of Freedom". You can find these messages on the website and social media accounts.

It's Time, This time we vote Republican as People of Color.

Democrats outspend in outreach 20 to 1 dollar for People of Color. The Republican People of Color Advocacy is about evening this process. Created by Us for Us on Republican talking points delivered in a way that can relate to Peoples of Color in America. If interested in an Interview or want to discuss these issues further. Please reach out to Republican People of Color through contacts provided in this press release. Our Media spokes Person Mohamed Ahmed is willing to do interviews on behalf of the Organization. We are doing a Media buy in Swing state of America on social media to do this outreach.

Media Inquiries are more than Welcome.

Contact

Mohamed Ahmed

Phone 612 666-1468

Email: rpocadvocacy24@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Republican People of Color