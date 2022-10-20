BUYOUT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

BUYOUT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) ("Continental") on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On October 17, 2022, Continental announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Omega Acquisition, Inc. ("Omega"), an entity owned by Continental's founder, Harold G. Hamm. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Omega is expected to commence a tender offer to purchase "any and all of the outstanding shares of Continental's common stock at $74.28 per share," other than CLR shares already owned by Mr. Hamm. The tender offer price of $74.28 per share is less than a 10% premium to the stock's prior trading day closing price of $68.22.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Continental's officers and directors failed to maximize the buyout price for the company's stockholders, or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties to Continental stockholders in agreeing to sell the company at $74.28 per share to Mr. Hamm.

Continental shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/continental-resources-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

