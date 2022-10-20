NanoMosaic: John Boyce To Continue to Build Tiger Gene, Remain as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Hire a Full-Time CEO

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Boyce, who founded Tiger Gene with Julian Robertson of Tiger Management, and subsequently founded, funded (through Tiger Gene), and built NanoMosaic to the Series A funding has served as the intermittent CEO of NanoMosaic to date, has announced that given the rapidly growing investment and company formation responsibilities to Tiger Gene, NanoMosaic is actively searching for a full-time CEO. John will remain as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

"NanoMosaic is on an extremely exciting trajectory in terms of the broad capabilities of its technology, its strong research and development teams, as well as its regulatory and commercial teams," stated John Boyce, Co-Founder of Tiger Gene, Co-Founder and Interim CEO of NanoMosaic, as well as Executive Chairman of NanoMosaic. "Given the growth of NanoMosaic and the rapid advancements the company is making on the commercial front, the company needs a dedicated, full-time, CEO to guide the company to its next inflection points," Boyce continued. "Tiger Gene, and its portfolio companies are in a rapid growth phase, both in terms of additional rounds of funding (from a portfolio company perspective) as well as investing in and forming additional companies through Tiger Gene. Given the growth of Tiger Gene, as well as the growth of NanoMosaic, it is critical that NanoMosaic bring on a dedicated, full-time CEO who will allocate 100 percent of her/his time to the successful growth of the company," Boyce concluded.

The ideal candidate will have, but not limited to, expertise in molecular tools and diagnostics, will have raised capital and built companies across multiple rounds of funding, and will have a track record of successful M&As and/or IPOs.

The company has retained a top tier executive search firm to conduct the search and is actively interviewing candidates.

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics. www.nanomosaicllc.net

About Tiger Gene L.L.C. Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics fields.

