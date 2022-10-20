NC's Largest Plaintiff's Law Firm Relocates Durham HQ, Shifts Office Strategy

Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Also Plans Raleigh Office Expansion

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the state's largest plaintiff's firms, The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin (JSF), is moving its Durham HQ–1500 feet east.

JSF is departing the American Tobacco Campus' Diamond View II where, since 2009, they occupied approximately 56,306 sf to the newly constructed 555 Mangum Street on the other side of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

In addition to a fresh space on the 8th floor of the 2021 Triangle Business Journal SPACE Awards winner for Top Office Development, JSF is also deploying a well-researched and strategically implemented strategy in their office design and layout to increase productivity, as well as client and employee recruitment and satisfaction.

Notably, the firm's new office square footage (24,190 sf) represents an intentional reduction of 57%. The firm is allowing employees the opportunity to curate their own office strategy with a mix of all work from home, all office, or a hybrid of the two.

The firm is also planning to expand its footprint in Raleigh from its current 6,203 sf to 16,336 sf (163% increase). This will give Triangle-based employees another office option.

"Like many companies during the pandemic, we learned out of necessity that different employees thrive in different work environments," says James S. Farrin, president and CEO. "While some employees fully embrace an office environment surrounded by colleagues, others do their best work when they are in the comfort of their own home office. We want to ensure our clients are always receiving the absolute best from each of our employees so we are adopting a model of choice."

While there may be variations in office locations, two things remain constant for the firm: a commitment to the highest standards of legal practice and client satisfaction and a guarantee of privacy and confidentiality regardless of where a client's attorney or support staff are located.

Clients and guests remain welcome to visit the offices for consultations and other meetings.

"The move to a fresh space allowed us great flexibility in designing an environment just right for our team. We enjoyed our years at American Tobacco immensely, as evidenced by the fact that we're not moving far," says Farrin. "To try to ensure our clients always have the best outcomes, our firm will continue to recruit the top attorneys and support staff in their respective fields and, for many, a hybrid working environment with flexibility has become a chief prerequisite for joining a firm. James Scott Farrin has always been known as a leader in our field and we'll continue to make strategic changes to stay there."

In 2020, the Triangle Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" Awards recognized JSF as #1 of the "Best Places to Work" for companies in the Large Company category.

In addition to their Durham headquarters, The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin also has North Carolina offices in Asheville , Charlotte , Durham , Fayetteville , Goldsboro , Greensboro , Greenville , Henderson , New Bern , Raleigh , Roanoke Rapids , Rocky Mount , Sanford , Wilmington , Wilson , and Winston-Salem . They recently opened an office in Greenville, SC .

