New York Senator Schumer and New York State Officials Tour NexGen's Vertical GaN Semiconductor Facility

NexGen Hosts Event at World's First GaN-on-GaN Fab to Promote CHIPS Act and U.S.-Based Semiconductor Manufacturing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Power Systems, Inc., the world's leading designer, developer and manufacturer of innovative power conversion systems using its revolutionary Vertical GaN™ semiconductor technology, hosted New York Senator Chuck Schumer and New York State officials at its Syracuse fabrication facility (FAB-1) to promote U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing and global technology leadership. NexGen's Syracuse manufacturing facility has been operational since 2017 and expects full-scale production of Vertical GaN semiconductors to commence in 2023.

"I was thrilled to visit NexGen's state-of-the-art GaN-on-GaN manufacturing facility in Syracuse," said Senator Schumer. "NexGen's semiconductor technology and manufacturing capabilities are exactly what the US, and NY State, need to compete globally and to protect and maintain our national and economic security. The performance and efficiency improvements that NexGen Vertical GaN™ technology will enable in the electric vehicle, power supply, LED lighting, solar and consumer markets will ensure that the US retains its preeminent place in the global economy. NexGen is precisely the kind of company that the CHIPS Act was intended to help and that we, as a country, need to support for our future."

NexGen's FAB-1 has over 66,000 sq. ft. of total manufacturing space, and 20,000 sq. ft. of clean room space – making it the world's largest dedicated GaN fab. FAB-1 contains state-of-the-art tools for GaN epitaxial growth, materials characterization, device design and processing, electrical characterization, reliability testing, and product development.

"NexGen is the world's first company to commercialize Vertical GaN (GaN-on-GaN) power semiconductors at FAB-1 in Syracuse," said Shahin Sharifzadeh, Co-CEO, NexGen Power Systems. "NexGen's Vertical GaN™ products will fundamentally change the $10B power semiconductor market, with technologies, IP and manufacturing expertise and innovation developed in the U.S. We look forward to continuing this progress with support from Senator Schumer and the State of New York and to extending our footprint in central N.Y. with essential funding from the CHIPS Act."

Today, NexGen has over 50 employees at FAB-1 and plans to scale to over 100 by 2023. NexGen is currently sampling Power Systems to lead customers for testing and will move to full production in early 2023. To know more about NexGen Vertical GaN™ and solutions, please contact info@nexgenpowersystems.com.

About NexGen Power Systems:

NexGen Power Systems, the premier vertically integrated power electronics company, designs, develops, and manufactures innovative power conversion systems with its revolutionary Vertical GaN™ semiconductor technology. Our smaller, lighter, and more efficient power systems make possible the next generation of power conversion and power generation and accelerate the transition to cleaner and renewable energy.

NexGen is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with its NexGen Vertical GaN™️ fabrication facility in Syracuse, New York, and a Center of Excellence for System Engineering, Marketing, and Systems Applications in Bengaluru, India. Sales offices are in China, Japan, and South Korea.

For further details, please visit our website- https://nexgenpowersystems.com

