Nurse Practitioner Students at The University of Texas at Austin Receive National Honor for Lifesaving Efforts During Pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during a special ceremony at The University of Texas at Austin School of Nursing (UT Austin), Dr. April Kapu, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) — the largest professional organization representing nurse practitioners (NPs), honored the outstanding contributions made by NP students and faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AANP President Dr. April Kapu and AANP CEO Jon Fanning honor University of Texas School of Nursing Dean Dr. Alexa Stuifbergen and UT nurse practitioners for their vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. (PRNewswire)

Students and faculty from UT Austin provided nearly 3,100 COVID-19 vaccines to the Austin community during the pandemic. This project included the innovative community partnership known as Vaccination Administration Mobile Operations (VAMOS), a mobile clinic set up at churches and other public sites to vaccinate hard-to-reach Austinites in largely underserved communities.

"I applaud the incredible lifesaving work performed by UT Austin students and faculty during the public health care crisis," said Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. "It's heartwarming to know that the next generation of nurse practitioners are so dedicated to ensuring patients get the best possible care and guidance needed to live healthy lifestyles. Their commitment during the pandemic led to fewer Texans being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19."

When it became clear the UT Austin vaccine clinic on campus would not be able to provide vaccinations to the entire community, faculty and students developed the VAMOS project. The program ensured individuals who were homebound or had difficulty accessing appointments could still be protected through vaccinations. The project was launched in March 2021.

The UT Austin School of Nursing is one of the leading nursing schools in the nation, with a history of excellence in academics, research and service.

