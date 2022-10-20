Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.19

Operating revenue up 18%

Adjusted operating income up 13%

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 third quarter net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share. These results include a $114 million charge for a change to prior period accounting estimates related to new, tentative and ratified labor agreements. Excluding the effects of that charge, adjusted third quarter net income was $2.0 billion, or $3.19 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 third quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewswire)

"We made positive strides in the third quarter to increase network fluidity and better meet customer demand," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Inflationary pressures and operational inefficiencies continued to challenge us. We reported strong revenue and operating income growth in the quarter through increased fuel surcharge revenue, volume gains, and solid core pricing. As we close out 2022, we will maintain strong price discipline while improving efficiency and service to capitalize on the available demand."

Financial Results: Topline Growth Produces Quarterly Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Operating revenue of $6.6 billion was up 18% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, and core pricing gains.

Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 3%.

Union Pacific's reported operating ratio was 59.9%. Excluding the charge, the adjusted operating ratio of 58.2% deteriorated by 190 basis points. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 70 basis points.

Adjusted operating income of $2.7 billion was up 13%.

The company repurchased 9.5 million shares in third quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $2.1 billion .

Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Improve Sequentially but Lag Prior Year Results; Quarterly Record for Fuel Consumption Rate

Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021

Quarterly freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 2% decline.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 124 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 2% decline.

Average maximum train length increased 1% to 9,483 feet.

Quarterly workforce productivity of 1,045 car miles per employee was flat.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.056, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.

Union Pacific's year-to-date reportable personal injury rate improved 20% to 0.80 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 1.00 for year-to-date 2021.

2022 Guidance: Update Reflects Challenging Year

Updated

Full year carload growth ~3%

Full year reported operating ratio around 60%

Capital spending of $3.4 billion

Full year share repurchases of $6.5 billion

Affirmed

Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars

Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

****

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

3rd Quarter



Year-to-Date

Percentages, For the Periods Ended September 30, 2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%

Operating Revenues















































Freight revenues

$ 6,109



$ 5,166





18 %

$ 17,391



$ 14,947





16 % Other revenues



457





400





14





1,304





1,124





16

Total operating revenues



6,566





5,566





18





18,695





16,071





16

Operating Expenses















































Compensation and benefits



1,278





1,040





23





3,471





3,088





12

Fuel



932





544





71





2,586





1,452





78

Purchased services and materials



626





510





23





1,809





1,478





22

Depreciation



563





553





2





1,677





1,652





2

Equipment and other rents



215





217





(1)





660





629





5

Other



319





270





18





987





874





13

Total operating expenses



3,933





3,134





25





11,190





9,173





22

Operating Income



2,633





2,432





8





7,505





6,898





9

Other income, net



124





38



F





334





214





56

Interest expense



(315)





(290)





9





(938)





(862)





9

Income before income taxes



2,442





2,180





12





6,901





6,250





10

Income taxes



(547)





(507)





8





(1,541)





(1,438)





7

Net Income

$ 1,895



$ 1,673





13 %

$ 5,360



$ 4,812





11 %

















































Share and Per Share















































Earnings per share - basic

$ 3.05



$ 2.58





18 %

$ 8.56



$ 7.31





17 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 3.05



$ 2.57





19



$ 8.54



$ 7.29





17

Weighted average number of shares - basic



620.4





648.7





(4)





626.1





658.3





(5)

Weighted average number of shares - diluted



621.5





650.3





(4)





627.4





659.9





(5)

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.30



$ 1.07





21



$ 3.78



$ 3.11





22



















































Operating Ratio



59.9 %



56.3 %



3.6 pts



59.9 %



57.1 %



2.8 pts Effective Tax Rate



22.4 %



23.3 %



(0.9) pts



22.3 %



23.0 %



(0.7) pts

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





3rd Quarter



Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended September 30,

2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%

Freight Revenues (Millions)















































Grain & grain products

$ 880



$ 731





20 %

$ 2,624



$ 2,292





14 % Fertilizer



178





172





3





541





521





4

Food & refrigerated



290





253





15





828





739





12

Coal & renewables



611





531





15





1,611





1,295





24

Bulk



1,959





1,687





16





5,604





4,847





16

Industrial chemicals & plastics



579





503





15





1,656





1,436





15

Metals & minerals



601





488





23





1,648





1,330





24

Forest products



390





342





14





1,140





1,006





13

Energy & specialized markets



624





578





8





1,762





1,654





7

Industrial



2,194





1,911





15





6,206





5,426





14

Automotive



601





417





44





1,663





1,292





29

Intermodal



1,355





1,151





18





3,918





3,382





16

Premium



1,956





1,568





25





5,581





4,674





19

Total

$ 6,109



$ 5,166





18 %

$ 17,391





14,947





16 % Revenue Carloads (Thousands)















































Grain & grain products



190





185





3 %



590





592





- % Fertilizer



51





55





(7)





149





153





(3)

Food & refrigerated



48





48





-





143





141





1

Coal & renewables



243





232





5





670





604





11

Bulk



532





520





2





1,552





1,490





4

Industrial chemicals & plastics



165





153





8





486





449





8

Metals & minerals



202





188





7





589





516





14

Forest products



62





63





(2)





189





187





1

Energy & specialized markets



140





145





(3)





412





422





(2)

Industrial



569





549





4





1,676





1,574





6

Automotive



198





166





19





580





519





12

Intermodal [a]



811





809





-





2,373





2,483





(4)

Premium



1,009





975





3





2,953





3,002





(2)

Total



2,110





2,044





3 %



6,181





6,066





2 % Average Revenue per Car















































Grain & grain products

$ 4,641



$ 3,937





18 %

$ 4,449



$ 3,869





15 % Fertilizer



3,504





3,125





12





3,634





3,398





7

Food & refrigerated



6,017





5,246





15





5,809





5,235





11

Coal & renewables



2,514





2,298





9





2,403





2,146





12

Bulk



3,685





3,244





14





3,612





3,252





11

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,508





3,277





7





3,404





3,195





7

Metals & minerals



2,969





2,596





14





2,799





2,577





9

Forest products



6,347





5,457





16





6,044





5,390





12

Energy & specialized markets



4,434





3,996





11





4,273





3,924





9

Industrial



3,852





3,482





11





3,702





3,448





7

Automotive



3,030





2,500





21





2,866





2,488





15

Intermodal [a]



1,672





1,424





17





1,651





1,362





21

Premium



1,939





1,608





21





1,890





1,557





21

Average

$ 2,895



$ 2,528





15 %

$ 2,814



$ 2,464





14 %





[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Sep. 30, Dec. 31,

Millions, Except Percentages

2022



2021

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,267



$ 960

Short-term investments



46





46

Other current assets



3,092





2,545

Investments



2,314





2,241

Properties, net



55,689





54,871

Operating lease assets



1,703





1,787

Other assets



1,232





1,075

Total assets

$ 65,343



$ 63,525



















Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity















Debt due within one year

$ 1,678



$ 2,166

Other current liabilities



4,034





3,578

Debt due after one year



31,744





27,563

Operating lease liabilities



1,303





1,429

Deferred income taxes



12,868





12,675

Other long-term liabilities



1,973





1,953

Total liabilities



53,600





49,364

Total common shareholders' equity



11,743





14,161

Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity

$ 65,343



$ 63,525



UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Millions,

Year-to-Date

for the Periods Ended September 30,

2022



2021

Operating Activities















Net income

$ 5,360



$ 4,812

Depreciation



1,677





1,652

Deferred income taxes



180





189

Other - net



(147)





(150)

Cash provided by operating activities



7,070





6,503

Investing Activities















Capital investments*



(2,690)





(1,945)

Maturities of short-term investments



46





64

Purchases of short-term investments



(46)





(40)

Other - net



131





129

Cash used in investing activities



(2,559)





(1,792)

Financing Activities















Debt issued



6,080





3,901

Share repurchase programs



(5,497)





(5,846)

Dividends paid



(2,362)





(2,045)

Debt repaid



(2,185)





(1,120)

Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper



(203)





125

Debt exchange



-





(270)

Other - net



(43)





(36)

Cash used in financing activities



(4,210)





(5,291)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



301





(580)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year



983





1,818

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,284



$ 1,238

Free Cash Flow**















Cash provided by operating activities

$ 7,070



$ 6,503

Cash used in investing activities



(2,559)





(1,792)

Dividends paid



(2,362)





(2,045)

Free cash flow

$ 2,149



$ 2,666







* Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $55 million in 2022 and $34 million in 2021. ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)





3rd Quarter



Year-to-Date

For the Periods Ended September 30,

2022



2021



%



2022



2021



%

Operating/Performance Statistics















































Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)



191





195





(2) %



192





205





(6) % Average train speed (miles per hour) *



23.7





24.2





(2)





23.8





24.8





(4)

Average terminal dwell time (hours) *



24.4





24.0





2





24.3





23.5





3

Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)



124





127





(2)





126





135





(7)

Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



214,999





207,059





4





634,494





607,949





4

Train length (feet)



9,483





9,359





1





9,376





9,340





-

Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**



62





66





(4) pts



65





72





(7) pts Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**



58





60





(2) pts



59





65





(6) pts Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)



1,045





1,044





-





1,045





1,036





1

Total employees (average)



30,841





29,810





3





30,582





29,877





2



















































Locomotive Fuel Statistics















































Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$ 3.96



$ 2.37





67 %

$ 3.64



$ 2.13





71 % Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



227





221





3





687





660





4

Fuel consumption rate***



1.056





1.068





(1)





1.083





1.085





-



















































Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)















































Grain & grain products



18,554





17,326





7 %



59,042





57,864





2 % Fertilizer



2,802





3,038





(8)





9,068





9,202





(1)

Food & refrigerated



4,430





4,685





(5)





13,389





13,824





(3)

Coal & renewables



25,169





24,539





3





69,977





62,791





11

Bulk



50,955





49,588





3





151,476





143,681





5

Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,702





7,746





(1)





22,946





22,791





1

Metals & minerals



10,053





8,922





13





28,460





24,382





17

Forest products



6,573





6,381





3





19,892





19,405





3

Energy & specialized markets



9,322





9,780





(5)





27,493





28,482





(3)

Industrial



33,650





32,829





3





98,791





95,060





4

Automotive



4,347





3,507





24





12,634





11,049





14

Intermodal



18,296





18,390





(1)





54,924





56,643





(3)

Premium



22,643





21,897





3





67,558





67,692





-

Total



107,248





104,314





3 %



317,825





306,433





4 %





* Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures. ** Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770. *** Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





2022

Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr Year-to-Date

Operating Revenues































Freight revenues

$ 5,440



$ 5,842



$ 6,109



$ 17,391

Other revenues



420





427





457





1,304

Total operating revenues



5,860





6,269





6,566





18,695

Operating Expenses































Compensation and benefits



1,101





1,092





1,278





3,471

Fuel



714





940





932





2,586

Purchased services and materials



561





622





626





1,809

Depreciation



555





559





563





1,677

Equipment and other rents



215





230





215





660

Other



337





331





319





987

Total operating expenses



3,483





3,774





3,933





11,190

Operating Income



2,377





2,495





2,633





7,505

Other income, net



47





163





124





334

Interest expense



(307)





(316)





(315)





(938)

Income before income taxes



2,117





2,342





2,442





6,901

Income taxes



(487)





(507)





(547)





(1,541)

Net Income

$ 1,630



$ 1,835



$ 1,895



$ 5,360



































Share and Per Share































Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.58



$ 2.93



$ 3.05



$ 8.56

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.57



$ 2.93



$ 3.05



$ 8.54

Weighted average number of shares - basic



632.2





625.6





620.4





626.1

Weighted average number of shares - diluted



633.6





626.8





621.5





627.4

Dividends declared per share

$ 1.18



$ 1.30



$ 1.30



$ 3.78



































Operating Ratio



59.4 %



60.2 %



59.9 %



59.9 % Effective Tax Rate



23.0 %



21.6 %



22.4 %



22.3 %

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)





2022





1st Qtr



2nd Qtr



3rd Qtr Year-to-Date

Freight Revenues (Millions)































Grain & grain products

$ 877



$ 867



$ 880



$ 2,624

Fertilizer



180





183





178





541

Food & refrigerated



267





271





290





828

Coal & renewables



508





492





611





1,611

Bulk



1,832





1,813





1,959





5,604

Industrial chemicals & plastics



520





557





579





1,656

Metals & minerals



485





562





601





1,648

Forest products



364





386





390





1,140

Energy & specialized markets



552





586





624





1,762

Industrial



1,921





2,091





2,194





6,206

Automotive



501





561





601





1,663

Intermodal



1,186





1,377





1,355





3,918

Premium



1,687





1,938





1,956





5,581

Total

$ 5,440



$ 5,842



$ 6,109



$ 17,391

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)































Grain & grain products



205





195





190





590

Fertilizer



45





53





51





149

Food & refrigerated



47





48





48





143

Coal & renewables



225





202





243





670

Bulk



522





498





532





1,552

Industrial chemicals & plastics



160





161





165





486

Metals & minerals



182





205





202





589

Forest products



64





63





62





189

Energy & specialized markets



131





141





140





412

Industrial



537





570





569





1,676

Automotive



190





192





198





580

Intermodal [a]



757





805





811





2,373

Premium



947





997





1,009





2,953

Total



2,006





2,065





2,110





6,181

Average Revenue per Car































Grain & grain products

$ 4,269



$ 4,451



$ 4,641



$ 4,449

Fertilizer



4,016





3,437





3,504





3,634

Food & refrigerated



5,637





5,770





6,017





5,809

Coal & renewables



2,262





2,426





2,514





2,403

Bulk



3,508





3,642





3,685





3,612

Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,247





3,455





3,508





3,404

Metals & minerals



2,660





2,755





2,969





2,799

Forest products



5,672





6,128





6,347





6,044

Energy & specialized markets



4,219





4,161





4,434





4,273

Industrial



3,574





3,674





3,852





3,702

Automotive



2,640





2,919





3,030





2,866

Intermodal [a]



1,566





1,711





1,672





1,651

Premium



1,782





1,943





1,939





1,890

Average

$ 2,711



$ 2,830



$ 2,895



$ 2,814







[a] For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP





Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*















Millions, Except Ratios

Sep. 30,



Dec. 31,

for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]

2022



2021

Net income

$ 7,071



$ 6,523

Add:















Income tax expense



2,058





1,955

Depreciation



2,233





2,208

Interest expense



1,233





1,157

EBITDA

$ 12,595



$ 11,843

Adjustments:















Other income, net



(417)





(297)

Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]



52





56

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,230



$ 11,602

Debt

$ 33,422



$ 29,729

Operating lease liabilities



1,629





1,759

Unfunded/(funded) pension and OPEB, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($40) and ($21)



(139)





(72)

Adjusted debt

$ 34,912



$ 31,416

Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA



2.9





2.7







[a] The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2022. [b] Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.



* Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP

Financial Performance*

























Millions, Except Per Share Amounts Reported results

Labor accrual

Adjusted results

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (GAAP)

adjustment

(non-GAAP)

Operating income

$ 2,633



$ 114





$ 2,747

Net income



1,895





86







1,981

Diluted EPS

$ 3.05



$ 0.14





$ 3.19

Operating ratio



59.9 %



(1.7)

pts



58.2 %



























Millions, Except Per Share Amounts Reported results

Labor accrual

Adjusted results

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (GAAP)

adjustment

(non-GAAP)

Operating income

$ 7,505



$ 114





$ 7,619

Net income



5,360





86







5,446

Diluted EPS

$ 8.54



$ 0.14





$ 8.68

Operating ratio



59.9 %



(0.7)

pts



59.2 %





* The above tables reconcile our results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), and adjusted operating ratio, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, and operating ratio as indicators of operating performance.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation