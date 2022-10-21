Genomic Prediction Promotes Kelly Ketterson to Chief Executive Officer

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Prediction announced today that Kelly Ketterson has been promoted to CEO effective immediately. Kelly has served as Genomic Prediction COO since January of this year.

"Kelly's decades of experience successfully leading at other top companies in the industry, and the enormous progress she's made here in her last ten months as COO make this promotion a natural progression" said Chief Science Officer and co-founder of Genomic Prediction, Dr. Nathan Treff.

"I am grateful for Dr. Treff and the Board's support as I work to expand the partnerships and research in the ever-changing and fast paced field of genetic testing." said Ketterson "As an advocate for patient care I want to ensure that every potential reproductive patient has access to make the best informed decisions during their IVF treatment."

Prior to her role with Genomic Prediction Ketterson served CooperSurgical as their VP, Operations, VP of Medical Affairs and launched the CooperSurgical US Center of Excellence. Ketterson was also the Chief Operating Officer at Reprogenetics; Executive Director of Tyho-Galileo Research Laboratories; and Althea Science.

Genomic Prediction is redefining human embryo genetic testing. Backed by rigorous validation and a unique multidisciplinary approach, unlike any other PGT method available today, our ultra high resolution LifeView tests provide the power to reduce false positives and false negatives, resulting in improved clinical outcomes for IVF patients. Learn more about Genomic Prediction's LifeView PGT testing at: www.lifeview.com

