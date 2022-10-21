InventHelp Inventor Develops a Range Burner Protector (LGT-154)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've observed that during cooking, especially frying items, splatter is discharged to other parts of the cooktop and can cook/burn onto other burners when they are turned on. These burned areas can be cleaned, but it takes an abrasive cleaner which changes the appearance of the stainless- steel surface. My device, the BURN SPOT PREVENTION would prevent this from happening, said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev."

The invention effectively keeps the stainless-steel area surrounding range burners clean and splatter-free which helps keep the stainless-steel surface looking new. It's easy to use and install and could be used in both consumer and commercial kitchens. The device saves time, energy and is convenient and durable. The inventor has created a prototype.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

