– 16 Oz Resealable Cans Designed for Multiple Servings Come in 4 Top Jones Soda Flavors –

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a buzzy new product introduction slated for California this month, Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is set to expand its Mary Jones brand of cannabis-infused sodas with a new 100mg THC product that will come in the same four Jones fan-favorite flavors as the popular 10mg THC sodas that launched the line this summer. The new cannabis beverage will be packaged in 16 oz resealable, child-resistant, multi-serve cans designed for consumers to pace their consumption as they wish and to share with friends.

Mary Jones Expands Cannabis-Infused Soda Line with New 100mg Product (PRNewswire)

These boldly packaged 'tallboy' cans will deliver THC-infused versions of Jones' Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple and Orange & Cream sodas that have been among the company's top sellers for 25 years. Each flavor tastes exactly like its mainline Jones Soda counterpart, thanks to award-winning Jones flavor scientists who have customized Jones' signature craft soda recipes to accommodate the addition of THC emulsions.

This new 100mg product introduction follows the successful California launch of the Mary Jones brand with 10mg cannabis-infused sodas in June. The line has surpassed market forecasts with rapid placement in more than 150 dispensaries, including MedMen locations scheduled to begin carrying Mary Jones 10mg and 100mg products this month.

"The launch of Mary Jones 10mg bottles was one of the most successful brand launches we've seen at KSS, with deliveries to more than 120 retailers in the first 60 days," said Brooks Jorgensen, President at Kiva Sales & Service. "We're excited to build on this success with the upcoming launch of Mary Jones 100mg cans, which will meet the demand from consumers looking for higher-dose sodas that taste great."

"Our strong Mary Jones launch validates the strategic decision we made to enter the cannabis industry in order to leverage our brand equity, diversify our portfolio, and move into a profitable high-growth category to drive the company's future," said Mark Murray, President and CEO of Jones Soda Company. "Building on our initial success, this new higher-potency 100 mg product unlocks a valuable category with a higher value product aimed at a more mature cannabis consumer. With our ambitious product roadmap and new partnerships enabling us to expand to other states, I'm confident that our Cannabis Division will be instrumental in our growth in 2023 and beyond."

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com , www.myjones.com , www.drinklemoncocco.com or https://gomaryjones.com

Mary Jones (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mary Jones