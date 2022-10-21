SAVE ACQUIRES THE BANDANA PROJECT™

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) announced the acquisition of The Bandana Project™.

According to the CDCi, the pandemic and adverse childhood experiences have increased youth and adolescents struggle with their mental health, thoughts of suicide and suicidal behavior. For over 30 years SAVE has been working to reduce the stigma around these issues and raise awareness of suicide prevention. The Bandana Project™ was recently created by Conlin Bass to make it easy to identify someone safe for youth to talk to in a moment of crisis or need for support. "SAVE is grateful to Conlin Bass for his work in developing this unique approach. We are honored to become the home where The Bandana Project™ will grow nationally and internationally," said suicide prevention expert and CEO Dr. Dan Reidenberg.

Conlin Bass, founder of The Bandana Project™, had a vision that became reality with the help of his family, friends and faculty at Harvard. "In just three years The Bandana Project™ grew from an idea to being on more than 50 college campuses around the country," according to Bass. Interest in this program has grown organically and there has been a significant increase from high schools and other groups that want to join this movement. "The Bandana Project™ is a powerful way to spread awareness and support. With SAVE's campus, school and other community-based programs, The Bandana Project™ will be able to reach even farther as part of the SAVE family of programs," said Bass.

The program equips youth with resources, education in listening skills and support, and the highly recognized bright lime-green bandana. According to Dr. Reidenberg, "We need everyone involved in preventing suicide and The Bandana Project™ is a simple way to build an army of youth who can be peer supporters that help their friends which ultimately will help save lives."

SAVE (www.save.org) has been at the forefront of suicide prevention and suicide grief support for more than 30 years. SAVE has charters in multiple states, created an evidence-based program, safe messaging certification, peer support and suicide loss survivor programs, conducts training and education programs around the world and provides technical assistance to federal, state, local governments and companies.

