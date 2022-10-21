Susan Crown Exchange Launches Digital Well Being Resources Created for Young People, With Young People

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Digital Citizenship Week, the Susan Crown Exchange (SCE) has launched digital wellbeing resources to close the chasm between the adults designing the internet, and the young people using it. The Thriving Youth in a Digital World website features grab and go resources and strategies for educators and Out of School Time providers to help young people thrive in our 24/7 technology landscape.

The digital world can be overwhelming — an information overload and a bright spotlight. To thrive, teens say they need new types of resources: ones created by and with other teens. SCE partnered with youth serving organizations to support authentic youth leadership in shaping the digital world we live in. These organizations responded to a challenge set forth in early 2020 by Susan Crown Exchange seeking innovative solutions to the question how can young people inspire their peers to use technology in healthy ways and make digital spaces better for everyone?

"Youth spend a significant amount of time navigating the ever-changing digital landscape, and they are calling for new tools to support their digital well-being," said SCE Founder Susan Crown. "Young people are asking to be involved in designing their digital future, and we owe it to them to make sure their voices are heard."

There has been a heavy media focus on digital wellbeing in recent years. While resources for teens are abundant, what sets these apart is the way they prioritize youth voice, and propose a valuable solution to a growing problem. Instead of being created for young people, they were co-created with those who know best - young people themselves.

After nearly three decades working in traditional philanthropy, Susan Crown was ready to bring focus to a handful of programs and issue areas, to take calculated risks on innovation, and to upend the power dynamics that often constrain the efforts of grantees and grantmakers alike. In 2009, she founded the Susan Crown Exchange. Since then, the Susan Crown Exchange has worked with dozens of inspiring nonprofits through programs in social and emotional learning, tech and society, and youth sports, as well as by making a series of Catalyst Grants. Most importantly, they have continued to live by their core values: daring, curiosity, transparency, respect, and gratitude.

