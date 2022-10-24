Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports: 3Q22 and YTD 3Q22 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $2.11 and $2.88, respectively; and 3Q22 and YTD 3Q22 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $2.13 and $6.28, respectively

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Key highlights







YTD Operating results 3Q22

3Q21

3Q22

3Q21 Total revenues:













In millions $ 659.9

$ 547.8

$ 1,918.7

$ 1,537.2 Growth 20.5 %



24.8 %

Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted In millions $ 341.4

$ 101.3

$ 461.5

$ 490.6 Per share $ 2.11

$ 0.67

$ 2.88

$ 3.38 Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted In millions $ 344.7

$ 296.0

$ 1,008.1

$ 841.3 Per share $ 2.13

$ 1.95

$ 6.28

$ 5.80

A REIT industry-leading, high-quality roster of over 1,000 tenants and operational excellence, supporting high-quality revenues, cash flows, and strong margins

Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or

publicly traded large cap tenants

49 %













Sustained strength in tenant collections:







Tenant receivables as of September 30, 2022

$ 7.8 million October tenant rent and receivables collected as of October 24, 2022

99.9 %













Occupancy of operating properties in North America

94.3 %



Operating margin

70 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin

69 %













Weighted-average remaining lease term:







All tenants

7.2 years Top 20 tenants

9.7 years

Solid leasing volume and rental rate increase

During 3Q22, we completed 1.7 million RSF of leasing activity; 87% of which was generated from our roster of over 1,000 tenants.

Quarterly leasing volume continues to surpass our 10-year quarterly average of 1.3 million RSF and our pre-COVID 5-year quarterly average of 1.1 million RSF.

3Q22 rental rate increases on lease renewals and re-leasing of space were 27.1% and 22.6% (cash basis).





3Q22

YTD 3Q22 Total leasing activity – RSF

1,662,069

6,405,265 Leasing of development and redevelopment space – RSF

329,006

2,685,138 Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:







RSF (included in total leasing activity above)

1,094,821

3,045,980 Rental rate increases

27.1 %

34.3 % Rental rate increases (cash basis)

22.6 %

24.2 %

Continued strong net operating income and internal growth

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.6 billion for 3Q22 annualized, up $306.0 million , or 22.9%, compared to 3Q21 annualized.

96% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.

Same property net operating income growth:

Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity

Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.

Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.4x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.9x for 3Q22 annualized.

Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 27%.

95.9% of our debt has a fixed rate.

13.2 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.

No debt maturities prior to 2025.

$6.4 billion of liquidity.

Continued strategic value harvesting with strong valuations

During YTD 3Q22, we completed dispositions and sales of partial interests aggregating $2.2 billion, including $1.0 billion of dispositions during 3Q22:

Sale of five properties in our South San Francisco and Greater Stanford submarkets for an aggregate sales price of $383.6 million , or $1,161 per RSF, representing capitalization rates of 5.2% and 5.2% (cash basis).

Sale of a 70% interest in 3215 Merryfield Row in our Torrey Pines submarket for a sales price of $149.9 million , or $1,256 per RSF, representing capitalization rates of 4.5% and 4.2% (cash basis).

Sale of a 70% interest in Summers Ridge Science Park in our Sorrento Mesa submarket for a sales price of $159.6 million , or $720 per RSF, representing capitalization rates of 4.9% and 4.6% (cash basis).

Continued dividend strategy to share strong and consistent growth in operating cash flows with stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment

Common stock dividend declared for 3Q22 of $1.18 per common share, aggregating $4.66 per common share for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 , up 24 cents , or 5%, over the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 .

Dividend yield of 3.4% as of September 30, 2022 .

FFO payout ratio of 56% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Average annual dividend per-share growth of 6.5% over the last five years.

Completion of unsecured senior line of credit upsizing and term extension

In September 2022 , we amended our unsecured senior line of credit. Key changes include:





New Agreement

Change Commitments available for borrowing



$4.0 billion



Up $1.0 billion Maturity date



January 22, 2028



Extended by 2 years Interest rate



SOFR+0.875%



Converted to SOFR from LIBOR

Alexandria's tenants drive visibility for future growth aggregating over $645 million of incremental net operating income

Highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and seven near-term projects expected to generate greater than $645 million of incremental net operating income, primarily commencing from 4Q22 through 3Q25.

7.6 million RSF of our value-creation projects, which are 78% leased.

80% of the leased RSF was generated from our roster of over 1,000 tenants.

Key items included in operating results

Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:





































YTD

3Q22

3Q21

3Q22

3Q21

3Q22

3Q21

3Q22

3Q21 (In millions, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share –

Diluted

Amount

Per Share –

Diluted Unrealized (losses) gains

on non-real estate

investments $ (56.5)

$ (14.4)

$ (0.35)

$ (0.10)

$ (388.1)

$ 183.3

$ (2.42)

$ 1.26 Significant realized gains on

non-real estate

investments —

52.4

—

0.35

—

110.1

—

0.76 Gain (loss) on sales of real

estate 323.7

(0.4)

2.00

—

537.9

2.3

3.35

0.02 Impairment of real estate (38.8)

(42.6)

(0.24)

(0.28)

(38.8)

(52.7)

(0.24)

(0.37) Loss on early

extinguishment of debt —

—

—

—

(3.3)

(67.3)

(0.02)

(0.46) Acceleration of stock

compensation expense

due to executive officer

resignation (7.2)

—

(0.04)

—

(7.2)

—

(0.04)

— Total $ 221.2

$ (5.0)

$ 1.37

$ (0.03)

$ 100.5

$ 175.7

$ 0.63

$ 1.21

Balance sheet management

Key metrics as of September 30, 2022

$33.3 billion in total market capitalization.

$22.8 billion in total equity capitalization, which ranks in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs.

13.2 years weighted-average remaining term of debt.

No remaining LIBOR-based debt ahead of June 2023 phase-out.





3Q22

Goal



Quarter

Trailing

4Q22



Annualized

12 Months

Annualized Net debt and preferred stock to

Adjusted EBITDA

5.4x



5.6x

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio

4.9x



5.1x

Greater than or equal to 5.1x



Key capital events

In September 2022 , we amended our unsecured senior line of credit to increase the aggregate commitment to $4.0 billion and extend the maturity date to January 22, 2028 . Refer to page 2 of this Earnings Press Release for additional detail.

In September 2022 , we increased the aggregate amount we may issue from time to time under our commercial paper program to $2.0 billion from $1.5 billion .

During 3Q22, we settled a portion of our outstanding forward equity sales agreements by issuing 1.0 million shares and received net proceeds of $199.7 million . We expect to issue an aggregate of 8.0 million shares at an average price of $186.03 per share to settle all our outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion in 4Q22.

During 3Q22, there was no sale activity under our ATM program. As of September 30, 2022 , the remaining aggregate amount available under our ATM program for future sales of common stock was $246.6 million .

Investments

As of September 30, 2022 :

Investment loss of $32.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , presented in our consolidated statements of operations, consisted of $24.2 million of realized gains and $56.5 million of unrealized losses/changes in fair value.

External growth and investment in real estate

Delivery and commencement of value-creation projects

During 3Q22, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 332,961 RSF across multiple submarkets resulting in $30 million of incremental net operating income.

82% of construction costs related to active development and redevelopment projects aggregating 5.6 million RSF are under a guaranteed maximum price ("GMP") contract or other fixed contracts. Our budgets also include construction cost contingencies in GMP contracts plus additional landlord contingencies that generally range from 3% to 5%.

Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $45 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.

Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as

a percentage of gross assets

3Q22 Under construction projects 76% leased/negotiating

10 % Near-term projects expected to commence construction in the next five quarters 88% leased

1 % Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)

8 % Land

3 %







(1) Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows. Also

includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.

Alexandria is at the vanguard of innovation for a high-quality roster of over 1,000 tenants, focused on accommodating their current needs and providing them with a path for future growth

During 3Q22, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 1.2 million RSF of value-creation opportunities for an aggregate purchase price of $316.7 million .

Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society

In October 2022 , Alexandria continued to enhance its first social responsibility pillar focused on advancing human health by empowering NEXT for AUTISM's development of important support services for autistic individuals and their families. Alexandria has been forging strategically supportive partnerships with highly impactful organizations that aim to accelerate groundbreaking medical innovation to advance vitally needed therapies for individuals with autism.

In October 2022 , Alexandria's position as a groundbreaking leader in ESG was reinforced in the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Assessment, with several achievements, including: (i) Regional and Global Sector Leader for buildings in development in the Science & Technology sector, (ii) #2 ranking for buildings in operation in the Diversified Listed sector, and (iii) "A" disclosure score for the fifth consecutive year. Alexandria has earned "Green Star" recognitions in the operating asset benchmark for the sixth consecutive year and in the development benchmark for the third consecutive year since its 2020 launch.

Industry and ESG leadership (continued)

In October 2022 , Alexandria was recognized as a Climate Leader by the Sponsors of Mass Save ® , a collaborative of the energy utilities and energy efficiency service providers in Massachusetts . Utilizing these programs in our Greater Boston market, we have implemented over 65 energy conservation projects across more than 40 buildings over the last 10 years, resulting in estimated recurring annual energy savings of over 5 million kWh. Alexandria was the only real estate company to be selected in the inaugural cohort of honorees.

In September 2022 , coinciding with National Suicide Prevention Month, we announced our deepened partnership with KITA, a non-profit providing tuition-free summer camp for children who have lost a loved one to suicide, and the advancement of our eighth social responsibility pillar addressing the mental health crisis. Through Alexandria's significant support, KITA will have free, long-term access to 28 acres in Acton, Maine that will serve as the non-profit's new home and enable it to grow its program and increase the number of children it serves.

In July 2022 , Alexandria Venture Investments, our strategic venture capital platform, was recognized as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2021-1H22) for the fifth consecutive year by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: Mid-Year 2022 Report." Alexandria's venture activity provides us with, among other things, mission-critical data and insights into industry innovations and trends.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to over 1,000 tenants, as of September 30, 2022, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.3 billion and an asset base in North America of 74.5 million square feet ("SF"), which includes 41.1 million RSF of operating properties and 5.6 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.9 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 17.9 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Acquisitions

September 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Property

Submarket/Market

Date of Purchase

Number of

Properties

Operating Occupancy

Square Footage

Purchase

Price







Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)

















Future

Development

Operating With

Future Development/

Redevelopment

Operating(2)

Operating

Total(3)

















Completed in 1H22









32

91 %

5,486,991

2,866,642

451,760

—

8,373,453

$ 2,120,863

















































Completed in 3Q22:













































100 Edwin H. Land Boulevard

Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/

Greater Boston

8/1/22

1

100 %

TBD

104,500

—

—

104,500



170,000

10010 and 10140 Campus Point Drive

and 4275 Campus Point Court

University Town Center/

San Diego

9/29/22

3

100



750,000

226,144

—

—

750,000



106,380

Other

Various

Various

3

96



302,000

108,478

—

—

372,278



40,349













7

99 %

1,052,000

439,122 (4) —

—

1,226,778



316,729

Completed in October 2022:













































1001 Trinity Street and 1020 Red

River Street

Austin/Texas

10/4/22

2

100 %

123,976

198,972

—

—

322,948



108,000

Other









































360













































108,360

Pending

Various





































104,048

Total







































$ 2,650,000

















































2022 guidance range



































$2,550,000 – $2,750,000





(1) We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. (2) Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo future development or redevelopment. (3) Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of one or more new Class A properties. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operation with future development or redevelopment opportunities. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties. (4) We expect the acquisitions completed during the three months ended September 30, 2022 to generate initial annual net operating income of approximately $12 million for the twelve months following acquisition. These acquisitions included seven operating properties with a weighted-average acquisition date of August 27, 2022 (weighted by initial annual net operating income).

Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest

September 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per RSF amounts)





























Capitalization

Rate (Cash Basis)









Sales Price

per RSF

Gain or

Consideration

in Excess of

Book Value

Property

Submarket/Market

Date of

Sale

Interest

Sold

RSF

Capitalization

Rate



Sales Price



























































Completed 1H22:



















































100 Binney Street

Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/Greater

Boston

3/30/22

70 %

432,931

3.6 %

3.5 %

$ 713,228 (1) $ 2,353



$ 413,615 (2)

300 Third Street

Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/Greater

Boston

6/27/22

70 %

131,963

4.6 %

4.3 %

166,485 (1) $ 1,802



113,020 (2)

Alexandria Park at 128, 285 Bear Hill

Road, 111 and 130 Forbes

Boulevard, and 20 Walkup Drive

Route 128 and Route 495/Greater

Boston

6/8/22

100 %

617,043

5.1 %

5.1 %

334,397

$ 542



202,325



Other



















N/A

N/A

47,800

N/A



11,894





































1,261,910







740,854



Completed 3Q22:



















































1450 Owens Street

Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area

7/1/22

20 % (3) 191,000

N/A

N/A

25,039 (1) N/A



10,083 (2)

341 and 343 Oyster Point Boulevard,

7000 Shoreline Court, and

Shoreway Science Center

South San Francisco and Greater

Stanford/San Francisco Bay Area

9/15/22

100 %

330,379

5.2 %

5.2 %

383,635

$ 1,161



223,127



3215 Merryfield Row

Torrey Pines/San Diego

9/1/22

70 %

170,523

4.5 %

4.2 %

149,940 (1) $ 1,256



42,214 (2)

Summers Ridge Science Park

Sorrento Mesa/San Diego

9/15/22

70 %

316,531

4.9 %

4.6 %

159,600 (1) $ 720



65,097 (2)

7330 and 7360 Carroll Road

Sorrento Mesa/San Diego

9/15/22

100 %

84,442

4.4 %

4.6 %

59,476

$ 704



35,463



13112 Evening Creek Drive

Other/San Diego

9/26/22

100 %

109,780

5.3 %

5.3 %

55,500

$ 506



31,001



Other

Various















N/A

N/A

127,196

N/A



34,108





































960,386







441,093



Total































$ 2,222,296







$ 1,181,947

























































2022 guidance range

























$1,450,000 – $2,600,000



















(1) Represents the contractual sales price for the percentage interest of the property sold by us. (2) We retained control over the newly formed real estate joint venture and therefore continued to consolidate this property. We accounted for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings. (3) Relates to the sale of a partial interest in a land parcel. The noncontrolling interest share of our joint venture partner is anticipated to increase to 75% as our partner contributes capital for construction over time. As of September 30, 2022, the noncontrolling interest share of our joint venture partner was 34.5%.

Guidance

September 30, 2022

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

The following updated guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. There can be no assurance that actual

amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 7 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.





2022 Guidance Midpoint Summary of Key Changes in Guidance

As of 10/24/22

As of 7/25/22 EPS, FFO per share, and FFO per share, as adjusted

See updates below Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2022

95.0% to 95.6%

95.2% to 95.8% Straight-line rent revenue

$139 to $149

$144 to $154





















Projected 2022 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to

Alexandria's Common Stockholders – Diluted





As of 10/24/22

As of 7/25/22

Earnings per share(1)

$3.56 to $3.58

$2.14 to $2.20

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets



5.50





5.50



Gain on sales of real estate



(3.35)





(1.34)



Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.01)





(0.02)



Funds from operations per share(2)

$5.70 to $5.72

$6.28 to $6.34

Unrealized losses on non-real estate investments



2.42





2.07



Impairment of real estate



0.24





—



Loss on early extinguishment of debt



0.02





0.02



Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to

executive officer resignation



0.04





0.04



Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards



(0.03)





(0.02)



Other



0.01





(0.01)



Funds from operations per share, as adjusted(2)

$8.40 to $8.42

$8.38 to $8.44

Midpoint

$8.41

$8.41







Key Assumptions

Low

High

Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2022(4)

95.0 %

95.6 %

Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:









Rental rate increases

30.0 %

35.0 %

Rental rate increases (cash basis)

18.0 %

23.0 %

Same property performance:









Net operating income increase

6.0 %

8.0 %

Net operating income increase (cash basis)

6.8 %

8.8 %

Straight-line rent revenue(5)

$ 139

$ 149

General and administrative expenses

$ 172

$ 180

Capitalization of interest

$ 269

$ 279

Interest expense

$ 90

$ 100







Key Credit Metrics

2022 Guidance Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q22 annualized

Less than or equal to 5.1x Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q22 annualized

Greater than or equal to 5.1x





Key Sources and Uses of Capital

Range

Midpoint

Certain Completed

Items Sources of capital:



















Net cash provided by operating activities after

dividends

$ 275

$ 325

$ 300





Incremental debt

1,383

583



983

See below Dispositions and sales of partial interests (refer to

page 5)

1,450

2,600



2,025

$ 2,222

Common equity

2,342

2,342



2,342

$ 2,342 (3) Total sources of capital

$ 5,450

$ 5,850

$ 5,650





Uses of capital:



















Construction (refer to page 47)

$ 2,900

$ 3,100

$ 3,000





Acquisitions (refer to page 4)

2,550

2,750



2,650

$ 2,546

Total uses of capital

$ 5,450

$ 5,850

$ 5,650





Incremental debt (included above):



















Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable

$ 1,800

$ 1,800

$ 1,800

$ 1,800

Repayments of secured notes payable

(195)

(195)



(195)

$ (195)

Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper,

and other

(22)

(722)



(372)





Cash expected to be held at December 31, 2022(6)

(200)

(300)



(250)





Incremental debt

$ 1,383

$ 583

$ 983

































(1) Excludes unrealized gains or losses after September 30, 2022 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted. (2) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details. (3) Refer to "Key capital events" on page 3 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $2.3 billion to sell 12.3 million shares of our common stock, and settled a portion of these forward equity sales agreements by issuing 4.2 million shares and received net proceeds of $847.9 million. We expect to issue 8.0 million shares to settle our remaining outstanding forward equity sales agreements and receive net proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion in 4Q22. (4) Updated guidance for occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2022, reflects one property acquired in 3Q22 with 70,278 operating RSF that was occupied by the seller through September 30, 2022. (5) Reduction in our guidance range for straight-line rent revenue by $5 million is primarily attributable to: i) completed and projected dispositions, and ii) the write-off of deferred rent in 3Q22 in connection with the early termination of one below-market lease aggregating 21,621 RSF, with no downtime in occupancy, at rental rate increases of 23% and 36% (cash basis). (6) Represents cash expected to be held at December 31, 2022, which reduces our 2023 debt capital needs.

Earnings Call Information and About the Company

September 30, 2022

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET")/noon Pacific Time ("PT"), which is open to the general public, to discuss our financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.are.com in the "For Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available for a limited time from 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The replay number is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, and the access code is 9685874.

Additionally, a copy of this Earnings Press Release and Supplemental Information for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 is available in the "For Investors" section of our website at www.are.com or by following this link: https://www.are.com/fs/2022q3.pdf.

For any questions, please contact Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder; Peter M. Moglia, chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer; Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer; Paula Schwartz, managing director of Rx Communications Group, at (917) 633-7790; or Sara M. Kabakoff, vice president – strategic communications, at (626) 578-0777.

About the Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

September 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

9/30/22

9/30/21 Revenues:



























Income from rentals

$ 656,853

$ 640,959

$ 612,554

$ 574,656

$ 546,527

$ 1,910,366

$ 1,533,593 Other income

2,999

2,805

2,511

2,267

1,232

8,315

3,634 Total revenues

659,852

643,764

615,065

576,923

547,759

1,918,681

1,537,227





























Expenses:



























Rental operations

201,189

196,284

181,328

175,717

165,995

578,801

447,838 General and administrative

49,958 (1) 43,397

40,931

41,654

37,931

134,286

109,807 Interest

22,984

24,257

29,440

34,862

35,678

76,681

107,303 Depreciation and amortization

254,929

242,078

240,659

239,254

210,842

737,666

581,807 Impairment of real estate

38,783 (1) —

—

—

42,620

38,783

52,675 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

3,317

—

—

—

3,317

67,253 Total expenses

567,843

509,333

492,358

491,487

493,066

1,569,534

1,366,683





























Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

40

213

220

3,018

3,091

473

9,237 Investment (loss) income

(32,305)

(39,481)

(240,319)

(112,884)

67,084

(312,105)

372,361 Gain (loss) on sales of real estate

323,699

214,219

—

124,226

(435)

537,918

2,344 Net income (loss)

383,443

309,382

(117,392)

99,796

124,433

575,433

554,486 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(38,747)

(37,168)

(32,177)

(24,901)

(21,286)

(108,092)

(58,134) Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

stockholders

344,696

272,214

(149,569)

74,895

103,147

467,341

496,352 Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards

(3,257)

(2,934)

(2,081)

(2,098)

(1,883)

(5,866)

(5,750) Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s

common stockholders

$ 341,439

$ 269,280

$ (151,650)

$ 72,797

$ 101,264

$ 461,475

$ 490,602





























Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities,

Inc.'s common stockholders:



























Basic

$ 2.11

$ 1.67

$ (0.96)

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.88

$ 3.39 Diluted

$ 2.11

$ 1.67

$ (0.96)

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.88

$ 3.38





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:



























Basic

161,554

161,412

158,198

153,464

150,854

160,400

144,716 Diluted

161,554

161,412

158,198

154,307

151,561

160,400

145,153





























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 1.18

$ 1.18

$ 1.15

$ 1.15

$ 1.12

$ 3.51

$ 3.33





(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2022

(In thousands)



9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21 Assets



















Investments in real estate

$ 28,771,745

$ 27,952,931

$ 27,100,009

$ 24,980,669

$ 23,071,514 Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures

38,285

37,587

38,456

38,483

321,737 Cash and cash equivalents

533,824

420,258

775,060

361,348

325,872 Restricted cash

332,344

97,404

95,106

53,879

42,182 Tenant receivables

7,759

7,069

7,570

7,379

7,749 Deferred rent

918,995

905,699

881,743

839,335

816,219 Deferred leasing costs

506,864

498,434

484,184

402,898

329,952 Investments

1,624,921

1,657,461

1,661,101

1,876,564

2,046,878 Other assets

1,633,877

1,667,210

1,801,027

1,658,818

1,596,615 Total assets

$ 34,368,614

$ 33,244,053

$ 32,844,256

$ 30,219,373

$ 28,558,718





















Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity



















Secured notes payable

$ 40,594

$ 24,986

$ 208,910

$ 205,198

$ 198,758 Unsecured senior notes payable

10,098,588

10,096,462

10,094,337

8,316,678

8,314,851 Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper

386,666

149,958

—

269,990

749,978 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

2,393,764

2,317,940

2,172,692

2,210,410

2,149,450 Dividends payable

193,623

192,571

187,701

183,847

173,560 Total liabilities

13,113,235

12,781,917

12,663,640

11,186,123

11,586,597





















Commitments and contingencies









































Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,612

9,612

9,612

9,612

11,681





















Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:



















Common stock

1,626

1,615

1,614

1,580

1,532 Additional paid-in capital

17,639,434

17,149,571

16,934,094

16,195,256

14,727,735 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24,725)

(11,851)

(5,727)

(7,294)

(6,029) Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity

17,616,335

17,139,335

16,929,981

16,189,542

14,723,238 Noncontrolling interests

3,629,432

3,313,189

3,241,023

2,834,096

2,237,202 Total equity

21,245,767

20,452,524

20,171,004

19,023,638

16,960,440 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 34,368,614

$ 33,244,053

$ 32,844,256

$ 30,219,373

$ 28,558,718

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share

September 30, 2022

(In thousands)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in

accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to

funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as

adjusted, for the periods below:





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

9/30/22

9/30/21 Net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders

$ 341,439

$ 269,280

$ (151,650)

$ 72,797

$ 101,264

$ 461,475

$ 490,602 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

251,453

238,565

237,160

234,979

205,436

727,178

569,654 Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real

estate JVs

(27,790)

(26,418)

(23,681)

(21,265)

(17,871)

(77,889)

(49,615) Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs

795

934

955

3,058

3,465

2,684

10,676 (Gain) loss on sales of real estate

(323,699)

(214,219)

—

(124,226)

435

(537,918)

(2,344) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

—

—

—

—

18,602

—

25,485 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

1,002

—

—

—

(1,472)

(81)

(6,574) Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted(1)

243,200

268,142

62,784

165,343

309,859

575,449

1,037,884 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

56,515

68,128

263,433

139,716

14,432

388,076

(183,348) Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

—

—

—

(52,427)

—

(110,119) Impairment of real estate

38,783 (2) —

—

—

24,018

38,783

27,190 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

3,317

—

—

—

3,317

67,253 Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation

7,185 (3) —

—

—

—

7,185

— Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(1,033)

(778)

(1,604)

(1,432)

149

(4,743)

2,400 Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –

diluted, as adjusted

$ 344,650

$ 338,809

$ 324,613

$ 303,627

$ 296,031

$ 1,008,067

$ 841,260





(1) Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors. (2) Includes $38.3 million related to the impairment of one future development, which we recognized upon our decision not to proceed with the project. (3) Relates to the resignation of Stephen A. Richardson, our former Co-Chief Executive Officer, in July 2022.

Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)

September 30, 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in

accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's

common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may

not add due to rounding.





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



9/30/22

6/30/22

3/31/22

12/31/21

9/30/21

9/30/22

9/30/21 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted

$ 2.11

$ 1.67

$ (0.96)

$ 0.47

$ 0.67

$ 2.88

$ 3.38 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

1.39

1.32

1.36

1.40

1.26

4.06

3.66 Gain on sales of real estate

(2.00)

(1.33)

—

(0.80)

—

(3.35)

(0.02) Impairment of real estate – rental properties

—

—

—

—

0.12

—

0.18 Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

0.01

—

—

—

(0.01)

—

(0.05) Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted

1.51

1.66

0.40

1.07

2.04

3.59

7.15 Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments

0.35

0.42

1.67

0.91

0.10

2.42

(1.26) Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments

—

—

—

—

(0.35)

—

(0.76) Impairment of real estate

0.24

—

—

—

0.16

0.24

0.19 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

0.02

—

—

—

0.02

0.46 Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation

0.04

—

—

—

—

0.04

— Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards

(0.01)

—

(0.02)

(0.01)

—

(0.03)

0.02 Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common

stockholders – diluted, as adjusted

$ 2.13

$ 2.10

$ 2.05

$ 1.97

$ 1.95

$ 6.28

$ 5.80





























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for calculation of:



























Earnings per share – diluted

161,554

161,412

158,198

154,307

151,561

160,400

145,153 Funds from operations, diluted, per share

161,554

161,412

158,209

154,307

151,561

160,400

145,153 Funds from operations, diluted, as adjusted, per share

161,554

161,412

158,209

154,307

151,561

160,400

145,153

