Nicolet National Bank Adds Barry Martzahl To Wealth Management Team

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet National Bank ("Nicolet"), the operating entity of bank holding company Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC), today announced the hiring of Barry Martzahl as Managing Director of Nicolet Wealth Management. Martzahl, a 37-year industry veteran, has found success in all aspects of wealth management, including advising individuals and families, corporate retirement plans, and endowments and foundations. Additionally, Martzahl's son Eric also joined the Nicolet Wealth Management Team. He has eight years of experience and is a Certified Financial Planner.

"We are thrilled to have Barry join our Wealth Management team," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "His singular focus on client service has earned him a reputation as a high-class, highly-skilled professional, and his clients love him for it. In addition to serving clients, he will also have the opportunity to coach our younger professionals on what it takes to be successful in the industry. He is a difference-maker."

"I am excited to join Nicolet and become a part of a growing, successful team," said Martzahl. "I love the clear community focus of Nicolet and the culture of serving and creating shared success. After talking with Mike and PJ Madson, I knew Nicolet was the place I wanted to be."

Martzahl's success has garnered accolades from both Forbes and Barrons, being ranked as one of Wisconsin's top financial advisors. In addition, he and his family are active members of the community, supporting many school activities and local non-profit organizations.

About Nicolet National Bank

Nicolet National Bank is the operating entity of the bank holding company Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank is a growing, full-service community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural, and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Nicolet operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

