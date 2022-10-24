Pediatric Tech Start-Up is Disrupting RSV Season with Hospital-Grade Suction at Home

With a surge of RSV cases across the country, Dr. Noze Best is providing parents peace of mind with its battery-powered nasal aspirator designed by the Director of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Noze Best, an emerging tech company focusing on pediatric wellness, is helping families battle RSV with its flagship product, the NozeBot. It's the first portable and rechargeable hospital-grade nasal aspirator developed in the U.S. for children. Designed from the brand's mission to help infants and toddlers breathe better, the NozeBot's innovative features take the stress out of snot.

RSV is a highly contagious virus that can lead to respiratory illness in babies, including lung infections like bronchiolitis and pneumonia. While RSV can begin with cold-like symptoms such as coughing, running nose, and fever, parents should know it can become much more severe—even life-threatening. RSV is the leading cause of hospitalizations in infants under age one and results in 57,000 hospitalizations in children under age five.

"RSV is infecting children earlier and more aggressively this year than in the past when we typically see it during the winter months. Currently, at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 25% of children that tested for RSV are positive, and many are hospitalized, particularly the young ones and NICU warriors," said Steven Goudy, Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Dr. Noze Best. "Since babies breathe primarily through their nose, suffering from nasal congestion the worst, having a good nasal suction device like the NozeBot is critical."

Additionally, to educate parents about pediatric illnesses and provide valuable doctor-approved tips, tricks, and must-know information, Dr. Noze Best is publishing weekly articles on its platform, " The Doctor Is In ."

About Dr. Noze Best

Dr. Noze Best is a fast-growing tech startup founded in 2016 by Dr. Steven Goudy, Pediatric ENT, and father of three, to bring relief to families battling upper respiratory discomfort and illness. Known for its flagship product, the NozeBot, Dr. Noze Best's mission is to provide innovative wellness solutions to help infants and toddlers breathe better and give parents peace of mind. Inspired by the needs of children in the Down syndrome community, Dr. Noze Best donates 1% of all sales to the National Down Syndrome Congress and other Down syndrome-related organizations. For more information, visit www.drnozebest.com .

Contact: Ashley Foster

Social Media Manager

772-204-3398

Ashley@drnozebest.com

View original content:

SOURCE Dr Noze Best