BDR Announces Speakers and Sessions for SPARK 2023

The leading training and coaching provider will help home service professionals position their companies for success at the ultimate networking event for contractors in January

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces a jam-packed program of speakers and breakout sessions for SPARK 2023, the ultimate networking event for home service contractors.

SPARK 2023, scheduled for Jan. 11-14 in Tucson, Arizona, features two days of impactful keynote talks, breakout sessions, best practices workshops, networking opportunities, activities around Tucson, great food and drinks, and more.

"We're looking forward to connecting with old friends and seeing new faces in Tucson," said Bruce Wiseman, President and Owner of BDR. "After the challenges of recent years, it's time to focus on the future. Last year's event proved that SPARK really is the ultimate networking event for home service contractors. SPARK 2023 is an opportunity for BDR to help business owners and their teams position themselves and their companies for outstanding success in the coming year."

A range of industry experts will lead engaging, educational breakout sessions on such critical industry topics as talent, workforce development, accountability, productivity, customer experience, and business planning. Breakout session highlights include:

Speak Your Customers' Language: How Consumer Tastes Are Changing and Ways to Stay Connected

Getting Through Scale Quickly, Without Losing Your A**, Etc.

The Art of Sales Management

Recruiting New Talent into the Trades

Lt. Col. Waldo "The Wingman" Waldman and Clint Pulver will deliver keynote addresses at SPARK 2023. Waldman, a combat-decorated F-16 fighter pilot, Hall of Fame leadership speaker, executive coach, and best-selling author, teaches organizations how to build trusting, revenue-producing relationships with employees, partners, and customers.

Pulver, a motivational speaker author, musician, and workforce expert helps organizations retain, engage, and inspire team members while guiding audiences to navigate generational complexities, communication challenges, leadership missteps, and cultural cues.

Registration for SPARK 2023 includes access to all keynote speeches, breakout sessions, best practice workshops, and activities, along with hotel accommodation and meals during the event.

To register or find out more, visit https://www.bdrco.com/spark.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

