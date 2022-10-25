Coldwell Banker Real Estate Releases "The International Buyer's Guide to Purchasing U.S. Property"

As foreign investment in the U.S. real estate market is anticipated to rise, Coldwell Banker releases a comprehensive guide to make the buying process seamless.

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an AnywhereSM (NYSE: HOUS) brand, released "The International Buyer's Guide to Purchasing U.S. Property," an in-depth collection of guidelines and best practices to demystify the buying process for international clients seeking to purchase property in the United States.

The International Buyer's Guide also serves as a helpful resource to help Coldwell Banker affiliated agents better serve clients, and as a marketing resource for agents to build referral business globally.

Key features in The International Buyer's Guide include:

The Current Real Estate Landscape

With travel bans eased, international interest in the United States real estate market is expected to increase due to pent up demand. In 2022, international buyers spent more money but purchased fewer properties than in previous years. According to the National Association of REALTORS®, while transactions further decreased, the dollar volume of foreign buyer purchases rose 8.5% to $59 billion between April 2021 and March 2022.

Big Spenders : International buyers accounted for $59 billion in dollar volume for residential properties purchased.

Cash Offers : 44% of international buyers paid all-cash for a U.S. property, compared to 24% among all existing home buyers.

Real Estate Investment: 44% of international buyers purchased property for use as a vacation home, rental or both in the United States .

Dream Locations

The five U.S. states that attract the greatest number of international home buyers are Florida, California, Texas, Arizona and New York. While cities like New York and Los Angeles have traditionally attracted the most international dollars, secondary cities are on the rise, presenting as "hidden gem" opportunities. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program issued "The Report 2022," which includes "The Opportunity Index" that measures a market's percentage of annual price increase against the current inventory level.

Partnering with a Trusted Advisor

To ensure a smooth buying process from beginning to end, it's paramount that all buyers work with a trusted agent in their dream location. Coldwell Banker® affiliated agents are available to walk international buyers through each step. From setting up a budget and arranging financing, navigating the U.S. tax landscape to securing their dream home, Coldwell Banker affiliated agents provide around-the-clock support.

"We're ecstatic to welcome back international investment into the U.S. real estate market. Gone are the days where the agent is just part of a transaction – today, they're a lifelong partner, helping consumers craft their dream life. The "International Buyer's Guide to Purchasing U.S. Property" offers prospective buyers a full-scale look at best practices, tips and recommendations when thinking about their next purchase."

Liz Gehringer , President of Affiliate Business and Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, Coldwell Banker Real Estate is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2022 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

