e-Emphasys Technologies Welcomes Jeff Hart as President

CARY, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Emphasys Technologies, Inc., a leading global enterprise software provider for the equipment distribution and rental industry announced, the appointment of Jeff Hart as President as of October 10, 2022.

In this role, Hart will be responsible for driving customer success and strengthening operations to spearhead the next phase of growth across the globe. Hart brings 30 years of executive experience leading growth-oriented enterprise technology companies, with a proven track record of driving double digit growth, adding client value, scaling companies sustainably, and unlocking business potential.

"e-Emphasys is committed to cementing our place as the global leader in this industry and continuing to help our customers gain market share and competitive advantage," said Milind Bagade, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of e-Emphasys Technologies. "The addition of Jeff is a further catalyst towards our continued success. Digital technologies such as cloud solutions, mobility, artificial intelligence and IoT continue to present immense opportunities for us to help our customers accelerate innovation across their business. I am confident that Jeff's experience navigating high-growth companies in the equipment industry and his relentless focus on delivering customer value will help dealerships and rental companies accelerate their next phase of digitization."

Prior to joining e-Emphasys, Hart served as President of Mike Albert, a leader in fleet management solutions. During his 6-year tenure, Hart led the redevelopment of the brand, drove scalable revenue growth, revamped the technology stack, and strengthened the company culture. This resulted in material company growth, recognition as a Top Place to Work in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Region, and selection as a C-Suite Finalist in 2020 and 2022. Before Mike Albert Fleet, Hart served as President & CEO of OneCommand, a leader in technology enabled marketing services. Prior to that, Hart served as the President & CEO of CadenceNetwork & AdvantageIQ, a leader in a technology enabled energy management. Hart brings extensive experience in the Dealer Management Software space, serving at Reynolds and Reynolds for 15 years.

"e-Emphasys is a fantastic company delivering enterprise solutions across the globe," says Hart. "The e-Emphasys dealer management solution is unmatched in the industry. It's importance to our customer base, growth potential in North America and across the globe, and our relentless commitment to add customer value through the strengthening of our product innovation and client services will continue to propel this great company."

About e-Emphasys Technologies

e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., is a global enterprise software provider for the equipment, heavy truck, and rental industries. e-Emphasys is exclusively focused on the Industrial Machinery and Equipment (IM&E) domain, providing services to dealers and rental companies, including several Fortune 500 customers. The e-Emphasys Dealer Management Platform incorporates a full suite of best-in-class technology including Business Intelligence and Reporting, CRM, Mobile Field Service Applications, Inspection Applications, eCommerce Customer Portals, RFID, Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Telematics. For more information, visit www.e-emphasys.com.

