Junior Achievement of New York Announces 2022 Leadership Awards Dinner Honorees

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement of New York (JA New York) is pleased to announce that Manuel Chinea, Chief Operating Officer of Popular Bank, will be receiving the organization's 2022 Leadership Award. He will be honored at the 2022 Leadership Awards Gala which will be held on November 15th at Gotham Hall.

JA New York

The 2022 Leadership Awards Gala is an opportunity to come together to recognize the amazing community of Junior Achievement supporters throughout New York. The Leadership Awards are presented each year to champion Junior Achievement's efforts across the greater New York area. This year's Leadership Award honoree, Manuel Chinea, serves as Chief Operating Officer of Popular Bank overseeing operations in New York, New Jersey and South Florida.

Manuel has worked at Popular for more than 30 years and has held leading roles in the areas of marketing, sales, product management, consumer lending, insurance, investments, retail operations and business banking. Prior to his current role, Manuel served as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Retail Banking Operations at Popular Bank. In 2021, he was named a Notable Hispanic Leader & Executive by Crain's New York.

For over two decades, Manuel has been an active member and officer of several marketing, credit, treasury management, and nonprofit organizations. He is an avid proponent of literacy, inclusion and equity in financial services. From 2017 to 2019, he served on the board of Junior Achievement New York, and he currently serves as Board Chair of the Hispanic Federation.

"JA New York is a remarkable organization that has positively impacted generations of students through their programs and opportunities," said Manuel Chinea. "I am honored and grateful to be recognized for our shared commitment to education, financial literacy and equity for all."

"Manuel has been an incredible champion for JA New York, including having served as a board member," said Betty Garger, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of New York. "His leadership and commitment to our organization has enabled us to deliver critical JA learning experiences to hundreds of students each year with the support of Popular Bank and their dedicated volunteers. We're honored to recognize Manuel's leadership and commitment on behalf of Popular Bank with this award."

The event will also feature recognition of the 2022 Chair's Award to the Speaker of the NYC Council, the Honorable Adrienne E. Adams; the 2022 EY Young Innovator of the Year Award to Co-Founder of Morning Brew, Alex Lieberman; and JA New York's 2022 Joseph A. Peri Student of the Year Award, which will be presented to Maiya Adolphus, a high school senior from Baldwin High School.

For more information about the 2022 Leadership Awards Gala, please visit https://newyork.ja.org/events/2022-leadership-awards-gala.

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA New York recruits, trains, and mobilizes thousands of corporate, community, and student volunteers annually to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give K-12 students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA New York has delivered more than 130,000 student experiences since 2019 through partnerships with hundreds of public schools throughout New York City, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley. Visit https://newyork.ja.org/ for more information.

