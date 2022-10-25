St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues to garner prestigious media coverage and award recognitions following the Venture Deeper campaign launch

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer season winds down, the excitement surrounding St. Kitts continues to grow. From a newly launched brand campaign to impressive accolades, the destination continues to amaze travellers and the travel industry while capturing global attention for its tourism product.

St. Kitts Impresses With Recent Successes (PRNewswire)

In late September, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority officially launched the destination's new brand campaign, Venture Deeper , to further accentuate the island's unique qualities that speak to the modern traveller. In celebration of the launch, The Tourism Authority hosted an intimate gathering of media, stakeholders and honoured guests to be among the first to view the new campaign. Attendees luxuriated in the atmosphere at LAVAN541; a space reimagined to transport guests to the luscious rainforests and stunning beaches of St. Kitts. Complete with crafted rum cocktails and authentic Kittitian cuisine, the event featured interactive rum courses guided by Jack Widdowson and Roger Brisbane, which offered a compelling look into one of St. Kitts' upcoming endeavours. In tandem with the New York Venture Deeper launch event, The Tourism Authority expanded its scope into Canada, hosting a culinary event in Toronto that immersed guests into the rich culture of Kittitian cuisine.

"The spotlight on St. Kitts has certainly brightened the past few months," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. "First, the launch of 'Venture Deeper' was met with positive reception from our target audiences and has given St. Kitts an authentic brand identity. Secondly, we have an innovative new tourism product in development that will capture leisure travellers' attention and make St. Kitts stand out as a premier Caribbean destination. With new developments in the pipeline, we are confident the rest of the year is looking even brighter for St. Kitts."

St. Kitts continues to be awarded for its unmatched landscape, cuisine, hospitality, and experiences. The 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, one of the most prestigious travel industry recognitions, ranked St. Kitts among the Top Islands in the Caribbean and recognized The Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour in the Top 40 Resorts in the Caribbean Islands. St. Kitts was also honoured as a Silver Award Winner in the notorious 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for the Caribbean- Overall Destinations-Adventure Destinations category. Further, the destination retained its position as a hotspot for diving and was awarded the prestigious title of Caribbean's Top Diving Destination 2022 at the 29th annual World Travel Awards.

"St. Kitts is thrilled to be recognized across such highly-regarded publications and awards," said Melnecia Marshall, Deputy CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. "It is incredibly fulfilling to see our beautiful country stand out as a top choice for travellers."

The Tourism Authority saw great success fostering relationships with key industry leaders at recent tradeshows and conferences and looks forward to attending numerous upcoming consumer and travel trade shows, including The Coterie Retreat in Jamaica.

About St. Kitts

St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. 18 miles of green mountain ranges stretch from Mount Liamuiga in the north, to the southern peninsula—each end, an entirely different and equally fulfilling experience. The island's serendipitous location between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea gives its coast distinctively varied hues. Our beaches range from golden tones, to salt-and-pepper, and alluring black volcanic sand. Venture Deeper into the magic of St. Kitts and discover what the destination holds, while simultaneously venturing introspectively into a journey of self-discovery. Peel back the many layers of our beautiful island to discover culture, history, adventure, and culinary delights around every corner.

*If you are travelling to St. Kitts, it is required that you complete the online Immigration and Customs ED Form before arrival. Upon completion, you will receive a receipt with a QR code that you must present upon arrival in St. Kitts. Your QR code can be printed out or scanned directly from your phone. For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.visitstkitts.com .

Contact:

Taylor McDonald

StKitts@finnpartners.com

St. Kitts Black Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Kitts Tourism Authority