Vertical IQ Debuts General Sales Industry Intelligence Platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical IQ, the leader in Industry Intelligence, has introduced a new General Sales Platform designed with sales professionals in mind. This streamlined version of the company's traditional platform includes the specific timesaving Industry Intelligence content that sales teams within any sector rely upon for call preparation, sales engagement, and sales enablement.

Vertical IQ's General Sales Platform includes Industry Intelligence covering more than 97 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, with content such as:

An Industry Overview that covers current conditions, structure, operations, trends, challenges, and forecast

Call Preparation to get users up to speed quickly with the industry's recent developments, news articles, terminology, and key questions to ask

U.S. Sector Profiles, which take a macro look at major segments of the economy and feature a geographic breakdown, technology solutions, and executive talking points

Financial Insight delving into capital financing, valuations, and benchmarks

General Sales Platform users also gain access to Vertical IQ's Role-Based Prep Sheets for General Sales, Consulting and Finance. These timesaving summaries contain top-level data and insights from each Industry Profile tailored to that job role's specific information requirements.

"As a sales leader, I know firsthand what a sales team needs to be efficient and get up to speed quickly prior to a call, meeting, or presentation," notes Vertical IQ Co-founder and Chief Sales Officer, Susan Bell. "To curate the content for the General Sales Platform, Vertical IQ has taken their comprehensive Industry Intelligence and focused on the most salient content sales professionals need to prepare and engage. Not only will this be a timesaver, it will enable sales teams to differentiate themselves from competitors by integrating value-added Industry Intelligence into their call preparation processes and customer communication tactics."

This enhancement to Vertical IQ's product offerings is already receiving positive reviews. "Vertical IQ's industry overviews, written in plain English versus industry jargon, provide a competitive advantage to sales teams, particularly those who sell across a broad set of industries," says SalesTech Analyst Michael Levy of GZ Consulting.

"The General Sales Platform delivers Industry Intelligence to sales groups increasingly pressured to meet quotas and establish professional relationships virtually," Levy continues. "Sales reps are expected to build pipeline even though email and phone response rates have crashed. Furthermore, buyers conduct initial research before reaching out to vendors. Consequently, they expect sales reps to come to meetings with similar preparation. Vertical IQ's Industry Profiles assist with mission-critical tasks, including call prep, due diligence, and outreach, helping sales teams tailor their messaging and ask the right questions."

To learn more about Vertical IQ's new General Sales Platform, or to request a demo, visit www.verticaliq.com .

ABOUT VERTICAL IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether they're pitching a local brewery or a national biotech company, successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or client's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering more than 560 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 97 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships.

