ChoiceOne Financial Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $5,813,000 and $16,956,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $5,749,000 and $17,029,000 for the same periods in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.77 and $2.26 in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $0.75 and $2.20 per share in the same periods in the prior year.

Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, held for sale loans, and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $52.8 million or 19.6% on an annualized basis during the third quarter of 2022 and $205.2 million or 22.1% since the end of the third quarter in 2021.

ChoiceOne continues to grow deposits, which grew $18.2 million or 3.4% on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2022 and $144.5 million or 7.2% since the end of the third quarter in 2021. Deposit expense has increased $786,000 for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.

ChoiceOne plans for a fourth quarter 2022 opening of its Oakland County, Michigan loan production office. It is intended that this location will host both commercial and mortgage lenders.

ChoiceOne will be launching an enhanced treasury services online platform for business clients in 2023. This new platform includes enhanced reporting, security, and payment capabilities.

"ChoiceOne continues to see strong organic core loan growth, as core loans grew organically by $52.8 million or 19.6% on an annualized basis during the third quarter of 2022 and $205.2 million or 22.1% since the end of the third quarter in 2021," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "We have funded this increase in core loans using on balance sheet liquidity, deployed excess funds into higher earning assets, and increased earnings from our core business. Our investment in customer relationships is our greatest asset in this uncertain economic environment."

Total assets as of September 30, 2022, increased $3.3 million as compared to June 30, 2022, and increased $86.3 million compared to September 30, 2021. Deposits in the third quarter 2022 showed modest growth of 3.4%, which is attributed to organic growth of new relationships and some seasonal fluctuations in our municipal clients. Despite the rapidly rising rate environment resulting from the federal funds rate increases, deposit costs have only increased 12 basis points since the third quarter of 2021, as ChoiceOne is actively managing these costs and intends to continue to lag the expected additional increases in the federal funds rate. Total interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, has increased $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to the issuance of $32.5 million in subordinated debt that was completed in the third quarter of 2021. In addition to a focus on managing interest rate expense, ChoiceOne's derivative strategy implemented during the second quarter of 2022, better positions the bank should rates continue to rise. The net impact on equity of the derivative strategy as of September 30, 2022 was $4.8 million net of tax.

Core loans grew organically by $52.8 million during the third quarter of 2022, driven by commercial loan growth of $33.8 million and retail home loan growth of $19.0 million. The majority of growth in retail home loans are five-year adjustable-rate mortgage loans targeting high quality borrowers in our market area. This loan product has helped ChoiceOne stay competitive in a challenging mortgage market. Loans to other financial institutions, which is a warehouse line of credit, declined to $70,000, and management chose to suspend the program at the end of the third quarter. ChoiceOne has ample on balance sheet liquidity to fund future loan growth, including $183.1 million of cash flow from securities over the next two years. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the remaining $1.8 million of PPP loans were forgiven resulting in $68,000 of fee income. All PPP loans were fully forgiven, and the associated fee income has been recognized at September 30, 2022. Interest income increased $6.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was driven by a $4.8 million increase in securities interest income as the average balance of securities at September 30, 2022 has increased $306.1 million from September 30, 2021. $1.8 million of the increase in interest income is from loan interest income and was primarily a result of higher loan balances and $1.7 million of accretion income from acquired loans partially offset by a decrease in PPP fee income.

ChoiceOne had $100,000 of provision for loan losses expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Management has seen declining deferrals and very few past due loans; however, the additional provision was deemed necessary due to consistent loan growth. On September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses represented 0.66% of total loans. The remaining credit mark on acquired loans from the mergers with County Bank Corp. and Community Shores Bank Corporation totaled $1.8 million as of September 30, 2022. If the credit mark associated with the loans acquired in the mergers were added to the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for loan losses would have represented 0.82% of total loans excluding loans held for sale on September 30, 2022.

Shareholders' equity totaled $156.7 million as of September 30, 2022, down from $225.1 million as of September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.8% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 13.4% at September 30, 2021. No shares of common stock were repurchased during the third quarter of 2022; however, ChoiceOne may strategically repurchase shares of common stock in the future depending on market and other conditions.

Total noninterest income declined $4.7 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021. Total noninterest income in 2021 was bolstered by heightened levels of refinancing activity within ChoiceOne's mortgage portfolio, with gains on sales of loans $3.6 million larger than in the first nine months of 2022. Customer service charges increased $691,000 in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021 as prior year service charges were depressed by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market value of equity securities declined $1.5 million during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021 consistent with general market conditions. Equity investments include local community bank stocks and Community Reinvestment Act bond mutual funds. During the first nine months of 2022, ChoiceOne has liquidated a total of $47.2 million in securities resulting in an $805,000 realized loss, in order to redeploy the funds into higher yielding loans and reduce the risk of extension on certain fixed income securities which include a call option.

Total noninterest expense increased $1.1 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the first nine months of 2021. The increase is related to an increase in salaries and wages due to annual wage increases and the addition of new commercial loan production and wealth management staff. This investment in people will increase expenses in the short term but is expected to drive long term value to ChoiceOne through the building of new relationships. Other expenses have also increased in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year due to an increase to our FDIC insurance related expenses, business travel expenses which were still being affected by the pandemic last year, and other expenses. ChoiceOne continues to monitor expenses and looks to improve our efficiency through automation and use of digital tools.

Potes further commented, "We are looking forward to offering enhanced treasury capabilities with our upgraded platform in 2023 and the upcoming opening of our Oakland County loan production office. I believe that continuing to invest in our technology and people is the right way to maintain sustainable growth as we continue to build quality customer relationships."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)





(In thousands)

9/30/2022



6/30/2022



9/30/2021

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 51,494



$ 40,296



$ 59,780

Securities Available for Sale



546,627





582,987





1,044,538

Securities Held to Maturity



428,205





429,675





-

Loans Held For Sale



8,848





10,628





7,505

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



70





37,422





38,728

Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses



1,124,944





1,073,973





980,602

Premises and Equipment



28,947





29,122





30,014

Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies



44,033





43,774





33,322

Goodwill



59,946





59,946





59,946

Core Deposit Intangible



3,062





3,358





4,264

Other Assets



67,353





49,024





18,481



























Total Assets

$ 2,363,529



$ 2,360,205



$ 2,277,180



























Noninterest-bearing Deposits

$ 599,360



$ 578,927



$ 543,165

Interest-bearing Deposits



1,557,294





1,559,577





1,468,985

Borrowings



-





7,000





-

Subordinated Debt



35,201





35,140





34,956

Other Liabilities



15,017





13,101





5,019



























Total Liabilities



2,206,872





2,193,745





2,052,125



























Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

12,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,510,036 at September 30, 2022,

7,503,072 at June 30, 2022, and 7,591,221 at September 30, 2021.



171,975





171,804





173,888

Retained earnings



63,664





59,728





49,198

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(78,982)





(65,072)





1,969

Shareholders' Equity



156,657





166,460





225,055



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,363,529



$ 2,360,205



$ 2,277,180



Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

9/30/2022



9/30/2021



9/30/2022



9/30/2021

Interest Income































Loans, including fees

$ 13,611



$ 12,408



$ 38,432



$ 36,655

Securities and other



5,674





4,318





15,993





11,145

Total Interest Income



19,285





16,726





54,425





47,800



































Interest Expense































Deposits



1,563





837





3,342





2,556

Borrowings



384





189





1,135





348

Total Interest Expense



1,947





1,026





4,477





2,904



































Net Interest Income



17,338





15,700





49,948





44,896

Provision for Loan Losses



100





-





100





416



































Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



17,238





15,700





49,848





44,480



































Noninterest Income































Customer service charges



2,458





2,255





7,000





6,309

Insurance and investment commissions



158





153





596





624

Gains on sales of loans



432





1,798





2,123





5,715

Gains (losses) on sales of securities



(378)





-





(805)





3

Gains on sales of other assets



-





-





172





-

Trust income



174





187





528





612

Earnings on life insurance policies



259





194





793





570

Change in market value of equity securities



(323)





(28)





(1,006)





461

Other income



267





159





922





756

Total Noninterest Income



3,047





4,718





10,323





15,050



































Noninterest Expense































Salaries and benefits



7,668





7,552





22,811





21,719

Occupancy and equipment



1,545





1,538





4,688





4,591

Data processing



1,734





1,471





5,056





4,573

Professional fees



559





754





1,628





2,426

Core deposit intangible amortization



297





346





901





1,005

Other expenses



1,613





1,845





5,179





4,849

Total Noninterest Expense



13,416





13,506





40,263





39,163



































Income Before Income Tax



6,869





6,912





19,908





20,367

Income Tax Expense



1,056





1,163





2,952





3,337



































Net Income

$ 5,813



$ 5,749



$ 16,956



$ 17,029



































Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.77



$ 0.75



$ 2.26



$ 2.20

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.77



$ 0.75



$ 2.26



$ 2.20



Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)









Quarterly

Earnings

2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.



2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)







































Net interest income

$ 17,338



$ 16,289



$ 16,321



$ 15,745



$ 15,700

Provision for loan losses



100





-





-





-





-

Noninterest income



3,047





3,430





3,845





4,144





4,718

Noninterest expense



13,416





13,157





13,690





13,758





13,506

Net income before federal income tax expense



6,869





6,562





6,476





6,131





6,912

Income tax expense



1,056





947





948





1,119





1,163

Net income



5,813





5,615





5,528





5,012





5,749

Basic earnings per share



0.77





0.75





0.74





0.67





0.75

Diluted earnings per share



0.77





0.75





0.74





0.66





0.75



End of period balances

2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.



2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands)







































Gross loans

$ 1,141,319



$ 1,129,439



$ 1,040,856



$ 1,068,832



$ 1,034,590

Loans held for sale (1)



8,848





10,628





13,450





9,351





7,505

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



70





37,422





-





42,632





38,728

PPP loans (3)



-





1,758





8,476





33,129





61,192

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)



1,132,401





1,079,631





1,018,930





983,720





927,165

Allowance for loan losses



7,457





7,416





7,601





7,688





7,755

Securities available for sale



546,627





582,987





657,887





1,116,264





1,044,538

Securities held to maturity



428,205





429,675





429,918





-





-

Other interest-earning assets



21,744





9,532





62,945





9,751





30,383

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,137,895





2,151,633





2,191,606





2,194,847





2,109,511

Total assets



2,363,529





2,360,205





2,376,778





2,366,682





2,277,180

Noninterest-bearing deposits



599,360





578,927





565,657





560,931





543,165

Interest-bearing deposits



1,557,294





1,559,577





1,579,944





1,491,363





1,468,985

Total deposits



2,156,654





2,138,504





2,145,601





2,052,294





2,012,150

Total subordinated debt



35,201





35,140





35,078





35,017





34,956

Total borrowed funds



-





7,000





-





50,000





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,592,495





1,601,717





1,615,022





1,576,380





1,503,941

Shareholders' equity



156,657





166,460





191,118





221,669





225,055



Average Balances

2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.



2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.

(in thousands)







































Loans

$ 1,128,679



$ 1,076,934



$ 1,037,646



$ 1,019,966



$ 1,021,326

Securities



1,079,584





1,098,419





1,130,681





1,079,616





922,653

Other interest-earning assets



45,210





40,728





36,460





29,999





106,831

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,253,473





2,216,081





2,204,787





2,129,581





2,050,810

Total assets



2,389,550





2,361,479





2,375,864





2,298,579





2,234,228

Noninterest-bearing deposits



593,793





578,943





553,267





556,214





545,251

Interest-bearing deposits



1,576,240





1,555,721





1,548,685





1,472,022





1,441,831

Total deposits



2,170,033





2,134,664





2,101,952





2,028,236





1,987,082

Total subordinated debt



35,168





35,095





35,342





35,674





9,154

Total borrowed funds



2,414





5,765





10,239





8,010





2,667

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,613,822





1,596,581





1,594,266





1,515,706





1,453,652

Shareholders' equity



164,758





177,085





206,280





221,076





229,369



Performance Ratios

2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.



2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.











































Return on average assets



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.93 %



0.87 %



1.03 % Return on average equity



14.11 %



12.68 %



10.72 %



9.07 %



10.03 % Return on average tangible common equity



21.96 %



18.87 %



14.85 %



12.16 %



13.28 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.15 %



3.02 %



3.04 %



3.04 %



3.06 % Efficiency ratio



61.06 %



61.43 %



64.37 %



66.15 %



63.16 % Cost of funds



0.35 %



0.25 %



0.21 %



0.21 %



0.21 % Cost of deposits



0.29 %



0.19 %



0.15 %



0.15 %



0.17 % Full-time equivalent employees



383





380





376





374





358



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.



2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.











































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.7 %



13.8 %



14.6 %



14.4 %



15.4 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



10.9 %



11.0 %



11.5 %



11.3 %



12.0 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.2 %



11.3 %



11.9 %



11.6 %



12.3 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.6 %



7.5 %



7.3 %



7.4 %



7.5 %

Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2022 3rd

Qtr.



2022 2nd

Qtr.



2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.











































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.8 %



12.7 %



13.3 %



12.9 %



13.4 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted

assets)



12.3 %



12.2 %



12.8 %



12.3 %



12.8 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.3 %



12.2 %



12.8 %



12.3 %



12.8 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.3 %



8.1 %



7.9 %



7.8 %



7.8 %

