InventHelp Inventor Develops Wireless Cable TV Link Accessory (SVH-182)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient wireless method of providing the wireless cable TV signal link to a TV set from a cable TV outlet," said an inventor, from Beech Allen, S.C., "so I invented the GHOST SET PLUG. My design enables the user to locate the electronic device near any AC power outlet without the limitations of wired cable TV connections."

The patent-pending invention provides a wireless cable TV link accessory for remotely relaying cable TV signals between the cable TV wall outlet and a TV set. In doing so, it increases convenience and safety. It also provides added aesthetics. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SVH-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

