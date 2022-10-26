Master Builders Solutions launches MasterEmaco OneMix Concrete Repair System

First of its kind approach streamlines materials and packaging

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Builders Solutions introduces a customizable, environmentally friendly concrete repair system designed to increase versatility, efficiency and ease of use on jobsites — without separate, dedicated products that serve each need.

The first of its kind in the industry, MasterEmaco® OneMix™ Concrete Repair System consists of one universal bag of base material that can be used in horizontal, vertical and overhead applications by adjusting the water demand. Additionally, combining the base material with six specialized Power Paks™, creates 120 different products.

"We strive to lead the concrete repair industry, bringing our customers innovative and high-quality solutions," said Konrad Wernthaler, Senior Vice President of Construction Systems at Master Builders Solutions. "We're excited to introduce MasterEmaco OneMix because the system provides high-performing concrete repair products, reduces project complexity and optimizes storage space."

Using the MasterEmaco OneMix system is simple and intuitive. Additional benefits include:

Superior performance – MasterEmaco OneMix Concrete Repair System provides increased durability compared to competitor products.

Greater flexibility – contractors can quickly and easily create a repair material suitable for many different applications, on the spot.

Quality Assurance – each Power Pak has a unique visible tracer that is easily identifiable, even post application to ensure an appropriate installation.

Reduced storage and jobsite complexity – rather than storing multiple repair materials, contractors can use the same universal base material for many job types.

Better for the environment – the small Power Pak size reduces waste. Additionally, because the Power Paks are smaller and customizable, contractors only use what they need — nothing more, nothing less.

MasterEmaco OneMix Concrete Repair System is available in the US and Canada. For more information, visit www.master-builders-solutions.com/en-us.

