Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

- Total revenues of $716.4 million ($722.8 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $836.7 million ($833.8 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Net income of $29.4 million ($37.5 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $88.7 million ($86.4 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Diluted EPS of $1.08 ($1.37 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $3.26 ($3.17 on an adjusted basis)
HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the third quarter 2022 of $29.4 million ($1.08 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $88.7 million ($3.26 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's third quarter 2022 net income was $37.5 million ($1.37 per diluted share) compared to $86.4 million ($3.17 per diluted share) in the third quarter 2021. Third quarter 2022 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $45.5 million ($56.1 million on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $116.4 million ($113.6 million on an adjusted basis) for the third quarter 2021.
Third quarter 2022 results included $6.4 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily related to net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments recorded in the title segment. Third quarter 2021 results included $2.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains primarily driven by an acquisition contingent liability adjustment recorded in the real estate solutions segment.
"Our third quarter results reflect the headwinds experienced from increased mortgage interest rates that have significantly impacted the market. We are managing our operations in a disciplined manner during these challenging times," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "At the same time, we will continue to invest opportunistically to build a stronger and more resilient company. In line with our long-term focus on improving Stewart, we just welcomed to the Stewart family FNC Title Services, LLC, which specializes in providing title services for reverse mortgage transactions."
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenues
716.4
836.7
2,413.4
2,344.1
Pretax income before noncontrolling interests
45.5
116.4
211.9
319.9
Income tax expense
(10.8)
(23.1)
(48.4)
(70.5)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5.3)
(4.7)
(14.5)
(11.6)
Net income attributable to Stewart
29.4
88.7
149.0
237.7
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*
8.0
(2.2)
14.6
(13.7)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*
37.5
86.4
163.6
224.0
Net income per diluted Stewart share
1.08
3.26
5.45
8.78
Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*
1.37
3.17
5.98
8.27
* Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures.
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
647.9
767.9
(16 %)
Investment income
5.2
4.1
27 %
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(6.4)
0.3
(2,042 %)
Pretax income
51.8
119.1
(56 %)
Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*
10.7
(0.3)
Adjusted pretax income
62.5
118.8
(47 %)
Pretax margin
8.0 %
15.4 %
Adjusted pretax margin*
9.6 %
15.4 %
* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures.
The title segment's operating revenues in the third quarter 2022 decreased $120.0 million, or 16 percent, compared to the third quarter 2021, primarily due to volume declines in our direct title and agency operations. Overall segment operating expenses in the third quarter 2022 decreased $58 million, or 9 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower agency retention and title loss expenses, consistent with lower title revenues, and lower total employee costs and other operating expenses. Average independent agency remittance rate in the third quarter 2022 was 17.6 percent compared to 17.9 percent in the third quarter 2021. As a percentage of operating revenues, combined title employee costs and other operating expenses were 43.4 percent in the third quarter 2022 compared to 37.5 percent in the third quarter 2021, primarily due to lower revenues in the third quarter 2022.
Title loss expense in the third quarter 2022 decreased by $4.9 million, or 16 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense in the third quarter 2022 was 3.9 percent compared to 4.0 percent in the third quarter 2021. For the full year 2022, we anticipate our title losses will be approximately 4 percent of title revenues.
The segment's net realized and unrealized losses and gains in the third quarters 2022 and 2021, respectively, were primarily related to fair value changes of equity securities investments. Investment income in the third quarter 2022 increased compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher interest income driven by the increased interest rate environment in the third quarter 2022.
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
204.4
249.1
(18 %)
International
33.8
44.2
(24 %)
238.2
293.3
(19 %)
Commercial:
Domestic
61.0
64.5
(5 %)
International
8.2
8.3
(1 %)
69.2
72.8
(5 %)
Total direct title revenues
307.4
366.1
(16 %)
Total non-commercial revenues declined $55.1 million, or 19 percent, primarily due to significantly lower residential purchase and refinancing activity during the third quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues decreased $3.5 million, or 5 percent, in the third quarter 2022, primarily due to reduced transaction size compared to the third quarter 2021. Average domestic commercial fee per file was 11 percent lower in the third quarter 2022 at $13,700, compared to $15,400 in the third quarter 2021, while average residential fee per file increased 38 percent to $3,300, compared to $2,400 in the prior year quarter, due to a higher purchase mix in the third quarter 2022. Total international revenues in the third quarter 2022 decreased by $10.5 million, or 20 percent, primarily as a result of lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations and weaker foreign currency exchange rates against the U.S. dollar compared to the prior year quarter.
Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Operating revenues
69.7
61.9
13 %
Net realized gains
-
2.5
(100 %)
Pretax income
3.4
2.8
21 %
Pretax margin
4.8 %
4.3 %
Pretax income for the segment improved in the third quarter 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to $7.8 million, or 13 percent, net increased revenues, driven by revenues from fourth quarter 2021 acquisitions, partially offset by lower revenues from appraisal management and notary solutions operations due to reduced market activity. Total operating expenses increased $4.7 million, or 8 percent, driven by higher employee costs related to increased employee count resulting from acquisitions and higher purchased intangible asset amortization expenses in the third quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Total intangible asset amortization expenses in the third quarters 2022 and 2021 were $5.8 million and $4.2 million, respectively; excluding these amortization expenses, pretax margin for the segment was 13.1 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively.
Corporate and Other Segment
Net expenses attributable to corporate operations in the third quarter 2022 increased $4.2 million, or 76 percent, to $9.7 million, compared to $5.5 million in the third quarter 2021, primarily as a result of higher interest expense resulting from debt issued in the fourth quarter 2021.
Expenses
Consolidated employee costs in the third quarter 2022 decreased $2.5 million, or 1 percent, compared to the third quarter 2021, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and temporary labor costs, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits primarily resulting from acquisitions. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the third quarter 2022 were 27.2 percent compared to 23.8 percent in the third quarter 2021.
Total other operating expenses in the third quarter 2022 decreased by $1.4 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of decreased costs tied to lower title and real estate solutions revenues, partially offset by higher technology and office closure costs. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the third quarter 2022 were 21.1 percent compared to 18.4 percent in the third quarter 2021. The higher employee cost and other operating expenses ratios in the third quarter 2022 were primarily driven by lower operating revenues compared to the prior year quarter.
Other
Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter 2022 decreased to $48.9 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $106.9 million in the third quarter 2021, primarily due to lower net income in the third quarter 2022.
Third Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022. To participate, dial (800) 343-5172 (USA) or (785) 424-1699 (International) - access code STCQ322. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 27, 2022 until midnight on November 3, 2022, by dialing (800) 938-2801 or (402) 220-9031 (International) - the access code is also STCQ322.
About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions, including the duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)
Quarter Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct operations
307,408
366,091
976,364
999,098
Agency operations
340,470
401,762
1,154,546
1,138,023
Real estate solutions and other
69,737
61,934
281,152
176,057
Total operating revenues
717,615
829,787
2,412,062
2,313,178
Investment income
5,158
4,053
15,519
13,127
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(6,374)
2,887
(14,194)
17,816
716,399
836,727
2,413,387
2,344,121
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
280,517
329,906
951,555
935,861
Employee costs
195,057
197,587
610,286
555,451
Other operating expenses
151,208
152,587
502,966
415,864
Title losses and related claims
25,486
30,345
81,105
92,687
Depreciation and amortization
14,067
9,144
42,103
22,394
Interest
4,553
712
13,471
1,960
670,888
720,281
2,201,486
2,024,217
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
45,511
116,446
211,901
319,904
Income tax expense
(10,783)
(23,051)
(48,376)
(70,547)
Net income
34,728
93,395
163,525
249,357
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,294
4,732
14,534
11,639
Net income attributable to Stewart
29,434
88,663
148,991
237,718
Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart
1.08
3.26
5.45
8.78
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,371
27,238
27,359
27,090
Selected financial information:
Net cash provided by operations
48,853
106,865
167,040
257,317
Other comprehensive loss
(24,606)
(6,781)
(65,061)
(12,245)
Third Quarter Domestic Order Counts:
Opened Orders 2022:
July
August
Sept
Total
Closed Orders 2022:
July
August
Sept
Total
Commercial
1,356
1,556
1,544
4,456
Commercial
1,316
1,594
1,534
4,444
Purchase
19,799
22,217
18,630
60,646
Purchase
15,436
16,394
14,762
46,592
Refinancing
6,629
7,257
6,161
20,047
Refinancing
4,674
5,200
4,469
14,343
Other
405
670
750
1,825
Other
419
468
532
1,419
Total
28,189
31,700
27,085
86,974
Total
21,845
23,656
21,297
66,798
Opened Orders 2021:
July
August
Sept
Total
Closed Orders 2021:
July
August
Sept
Total
Commercial
1,425
1,546
1,490
4,461
Commercial
1,412
1,393
1,399
4,204
Purchase
23,407
25,378
24,773
73,558
Purchase
19,045
19,072
18,453
56,570
Refinancing
20,732
22,662
20,980
64,374
Refinancing
14,727
16,574
16,248
47,549
Other
507
800
455
1,762
Other
285
570
284
1,139
Total
46,071
50,386
47,698
144,155
Total
35,469
37,609
36,384
109,462
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
320,933
485,919
Short-term investments
18,077
17,650
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
669,627
679,214
Receivables – premiums from agencies
43,426
45,428
Receivables – other
81,010
81,623
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(7,577)
(7,711)
Property and equipment, net
80,607
72,456
Operating lease assets, net
130,316
134,578
Title plants
73,358
76,859
Goodwill
961,726
924,837
Intangible assets, net of amortization
174,430
229,804
Deferred tax assets
4,328
3,846
Other assets
155,199
68,859
2,705,460
2,813,362
Liabilities:
Notes payable
446,372
483,491
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
184,065
287,326
Operating lease liabilities
146,309
149,417
Estimated title losses
547,214
549,614
Deferred tax liabilities
23,999
48,779
1,347,959
1,518,627
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
321,492
309,622
Retained earnings
1,090,938
974,800
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(64,808)
253
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
1,344,956
1,282,009
Noncontrolling interests
12,545
12,726
Total stockholders' equity
1,357,501
1,294,735
2,705,460
2,813,362
Number of shares outstanding (000)
27,123
26,893
Book value per share
49.59
47.67
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands of dollars)
Quarter Ended:
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
647,878
69,737
-
717,615
767,862
61,925
-
829,787
Investment income
5,157
1
-
5,158
4,053
-
-
4,053
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(6,428)
-
54
(6,374)
331
2,500
56
2,887
646,607
69,738
54
716,399
772,246
64,425
56
836,727
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
280,517
-
-
280,517
329,906
-
-
329,906
Employee costs
179,911
12,357
2,789
195,057
187,151
7,574
2,862
197,587
Other operating expenses
101,343
47,813
2,052
151,208
101,141
49,684
1,762
152,587
Title losses and related claims
25,486
-
-
25,486
30,345
-
-
30,345
Depreciation and amortization
7,467
6,204
396
14,067
4,556
4,376
212
9,144
Interest
46
-
4,507
4,553
-
-
712
712
594,770
66,374
9,744
670,888
653,099
61,634
5,548
720,281
Income (loss) before taxes
51,837
3,364
(9,690)
45,511
119,147
2,791
(5,492)
116,446
Nine Months Ended:
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
2,130,910
241,975
39,177
2,412,062
2,137,129
176,049
-
2,313,178
Investment income
15,501
18
-
15,519
13,127
-
-
13,127
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains
(11,411)
-
(2,783)
(14,194)
7,693
2,500
7,623
17,816
2,135,000
241,993
36,394
2,413,387
2,157,949
178,549
7,623
2,344,121
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
951,555
-
-
951,555
935,861
-
-
935,861
Employee costs
558,376
38,603
13,307
610,286
524,468
22,071
8,912
555,451
Other operating expenses
294,606
167,760
40,600
502,966
269,444
140,668
5,752
415,864
Title losses and related claims
81,105
-
-
81,105
92,687
-
-
92,687
Depreciation and amortization
21,098
19,381
1,624
42,103
13,579
8,155
660
22,394
Interest
48
-
13,423
13,471
3
-
1,957
1,960
1,906,788
225,744
68,954
2,201,486
1,836,042
170,894
17,281
2,024,217
Income (loss) before taxes
228,212
16,249
(32,560)
211,901
321,907
7,655
(9,658)
319,904
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, office closure and severance expenses, and other adjustments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).
Quarter Ended Sept. 30,
Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,
2022
2021
% Chg
2022
2021
% Chg
Total revenues
716.4
836.7
(14 %)
2,413.4
2,344.1
3 %
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)
6.4
(2.9)
14.2
(17.8)
Other adjustments
-
-
(39.2)
-
Adjusted total revenues
722.8
833.8
(13 %)
2,388.4
2,326.3
3 %
Pretax income
45.5
116.4
(61 %)
211.9
319.9
(34 %)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)
6.4
(2.9)
14.2
(17.8)
Office closure and severance expenses
4.2
-
4.2
-
Other adjustments
-
-
0.9
-
Adjusted pretax income
56.1
113.6
(51 %)
231.3
302.1
(23 %)
Adjusted pretax margin
7.8 %
13.6 %
9.7 %
13.0 %
Net income attributable to Stewart
29.4
88.7
(67 %)
149.0
237.7
(37 %)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)
6.4
(2.9)
14.2
(17.8)
Office closure and severance expenses
4.2
-
4.2
-
Other adjustments
-
-
0.9
-
Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
(2.6)
0.7
(4.7)
4.1
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
8.0
(2.2)
14.6
(13.7)
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart
37.5
86.4
(57 %)
163.6
224.0
(27 %)
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
27,371
27,238
27,359
27,090
Adjusted net income per share
1.37
3.17
5.98
8.27
Title segment revenues
646.6
772.2
(16 %)
2,135.0
2,157.9
(1 %)
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)
6.4
(0.3)
11.4
(7.7)
Adjusted title segment revenues
653.0
771.9
(15 %)
2,146.4
2,150.3
0 %
Title segment pretax income
51.8
119.1
(56 %)
228.2
321.9
(29 %)
Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)
6.4
(0.3)
11.4
(7.7)
Office closure and severance expenses
4.2
-
4.2
-
Total adjustments
10.7
(0.3)
15.7
(7.7)
Adjusted title segment pretax income
62.5
118.8
(47 %)
243.9
314.2
(22 %)
Adjusted title segment pretax margin
9.6 %
15.4 %
11.4 %
14.6 %
