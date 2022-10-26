Trust Lab to Help Federal Market Safeguard the Web from Misinformation and Harmful Actors

Trust Lab enters strategic partnership with In-Q-Tel

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust Lab, the company dedicated to creating a safer internet using ML-powered Trust & Safety, today announced its strategic partnership with In-Q-Tel (IQT) for a long-term project that will help identify harmful content and actors in order to safeguard the internet.

Trust Lab's category-defining technology uses ML-based classifiers and rules engines to identify high-risk and harmful content, accounts, and transactions at scale. In addition to pinpointing many types of online harmful content, including toxicity and misinformation, Trust Lab's technology can be used to understand critical trends and narratives relevant to national security.

"Our technology platform will allow IQT's partners to see, on a single dashboard, malicious content that might go viral and gain prominence around the world," said Tom Siegel, Co-Founder and CEO of Trust Lab. "It's a positive step forward in helping safeguard the internet and prevent harmful misinformation from spreading that could influence elections or cause other negative outcomes."

About Trust Lab

Trust Lab, the company dedicated to creating a safer internet, uses ML-based classifiers and rules engines built by Trust & Safety experts from Google, YouTube, Reddit and TikTok to identify and measure high-risk and harmful content, accounts, and transactions at scale. The majority of the leading social media companies use Trust Lab's innovative tools and services, as do leading marketplaces, messaging companies, as well as content hosting services of different sites. Trust Lab also works with both the U.S. Government and the European Union to protect free speech online while identifying harmful content.

