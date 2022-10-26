Video: Essential Tremor Patient's Life Changes After Minimally Invasive Medical Procedure at Tampa General Hospital

Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

USF Health Morsani College of Medicine neurosurgeons at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) are the first in Tampa Bay to perform an innovative new procedure that gives a man back his ability to do everyday tasks for the first time in years.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine trembling uncontrollably all the time. That is the reality for approximately 10 million Americans who suffer essential tremor (ET), a nervous system disorder that causes debilitating, uncontrollable shaking of the hands, head and voice.

Because of a remarkable new procedure at Tampa General, essential tremor patient David Sherwood can now do tasks such as prepare meals, walk his dog, garden and operate his computer — everyday acts that were impossible for him to do.

Click on Focused Ultrasound at Tampa General Hospital to see Sherwood's life-changing experience.

