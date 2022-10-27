KPM Music Partners with APM Music and TuneGO to Enter World of Web3

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading production music company KPM Music launches Web3 community offering music collectors the opportunity to own a piece of history by purchasing the first-ever release of digital collectibles entitled KPM Music Genesis Collection, which includes music from KPM's renowned "Greensleeves" series selected by professional curators and library experts. Collectors, aficionados, producers, DJs, and general music lovers will have the ability to buy, sell, and trade KPM digital collectibles, with the opportunity to unlock exclusive community perks and rewards.

KPM partners with TuneGO. (PRNewswire)

KPM Music is the quintessential production music library and is one of the longest-running, best-loved, and most universally respected music libraries. KPM is celebrated by the industry's premier music supervisors and creators who use KPM for their TV shows, films, video games, commercials and more. KPM's iconic music is regularly sought out for sampling by renowned producers and artists, including Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Drake, Logic, MF DOOM, Gnarls Barkley, Fatboy Slim, and Jurassic 5.

KPM is home to tens of thousands of top titles across a diverse range of genres, with a roster of award-winning composers and producers who have penned No. 1 hits for the likes of Lana Del Rey, Flo Rida, and Blur, among many others. A renowned production music catalog for the more discerning user, KPM is a uniquely rich, deep well of musical genius created by experts for experts.

KPM Music includes timeless television theme songs such as The People's Court and Monday Night Football and "Funky Fanfare" immortalized as the "Our Feature Presentation" music of the '70s, now a staple in Quentin Tarantino films. These revered pieces of pop culture are still treasured today, making household names of KPM songwriters including Keith Mansfield, Alan Hawkshaw, Brian Bennett, and Syd Dale, among many others.

"KPM Music continually sets the gold standard for production music with unmatched heritage, iconic legacy and historic credits," said Adam Taylor, President/CEO of APM Music which exclusively manages KPM in the United States and Canada. It is only appropriate for APM to lead with its KPM library into the world of Web3 as the benchmark for others to follow."

KPM Music digital collectibles will be available exclusively on TuneGO, a patented technology platform dedicated to securing and protecting music, digital media, creative rights, and spearheading the entertainment industry's shift to Web3. TuneGO operates on the Flow blockchain, the home of NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, and UFC Strike. TuneGO's patented technology platform connects creators with fans and collectors, powered by an eco-friendly Web3 marketplace with no gas fees.

"TuneGO is honored for the opportunity to work with KPM Music and APM Music to bring the leading music library to the world of Web3," said John Kohl, CEO of TuneGO. "KPM Music has an iconic heritage and unmatched quality, with a history spanning over sixty years, we look forward to building upon the foundation and strive to provide an experience that contributes to the long-standing KPM legacy."

About KPM Music

As one of the longest-running and most universally respected library music companies, KPM is celebrated by the industry's premier music supervisors and creators and sought out by renowned producers, including Jay-Z, Drake, Gnarls Barkley and Fatboy Slim. Representing more than 40 labels, the company is home to titles across a diverse range of genres, with a roster of award-winning composers and producers who have penned No. 1 hits for the likes of Shirley Bassey, Blur, Lana Del Rey, Flo Rida, among others. The KPM Music library includes timeless theme songs from Wimbledon and Grandstand, Animal Magic, Grange Hill, and Mastermind to USA classics such as the People's Court and the Monday Night Football theme. These revered pieces of pop culture are still treasured today, making household names of KPM songwriters including Keith Mansfield, Alan Hawkshaw, Brian Bennett, and Syd Dale, among many others. The KPM Music brand is part of Sony Music Publishing's global production music business Sony Production Music.

About APM Music

APM Music (a joint venture of Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing) is the leading provider of original production music to the entertainment, advertising, and corporate industries. APM's offering is a unique library of music specifically created to empower audio-visual storytelling and is the go-to library for professional content creators. APM's collection of over one million commissioned recordings features virtually every musical genre and style, with composers from over 160 countries, spanning the earliest days of the 20th century to the latest musical styles. APM also represents the music of the NFL, Major League Baseball, Discovery Networks and much more.

From ESPN, Disney, CBS, Netflix, Amazon, Pepsi to Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and every other social media platform, we are the production music behind SpongeBob SquarePants, 90 Emmy-nominated series in 2022, Oscar winners, superhero blockbusters, videos created by the White House, Salesforce, and countless others. In 2022, as in every year, multiple Super Bowl commercials featured APM music, and we supply the Monday Night Football Theme to ESPN. In addition, APM tracks have been sampled by the likes of Dr. Dre, Tupac, Jay-Z, Ye, Nas, Drake Logic, Common, MF DOOM, 21 Savage, Tyler the Creator, Florence + The Machine, Beck, and many others.

About TuneGO

TuneGO's mission is to secure and protect music and digital media, empower the creative community, and accelerate the world's transition to Web3. TuneGO demystifies and simplifies Web3, solves age-old problems that impact the music industry, provides an environment for safe and secure collaboration, and establishes a community gateway that connects artists and creators with the new culture of fans, collectors, and consumers. TuneGO's robust, global, end-to-end proprietary technology is secured with 10 granted patents and hundreds of intellectual property claims. To learn more visit www.TuneGO.com or download TuneGO from the app store.

Contact:

Craig Dietel

cdietel@jconnelly.com

TuneGO® Inc. https://tunego.com/ (PRNewsfoto/TuneGO, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TuneGO, Inc.