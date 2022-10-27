Lucky Brand and Paramount Network's Yellowstone Announce Capsule Collection Ahead of Season 5 Launch

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Brand, the Americana-inspired premium denim and lifestyle brand, is teaming up with TV's #1 series, Yellowstone for a capsule collection launching October 27th. Featuring styles for both men and women, the apparel collaboration includes the essence of a Montana rancher's wardrobe, with embellished denim jackets and shirts, jeans, hooded sweatshirts, tee shirts, outerwear, and more.

Compton Cowboys wearing Yellowstone X Lucky Brand (PRNewswire)

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, a reservation, and America's first national park.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

"As an iconic American brand, this partnership with one of today's most popular shows, Yellowstone, is authentic to our lucky loyalists and will also help us reach new audiences," says Lucky Brand CEO Natalie Levy. "Denim and lifestyle wares have always been integral to Lucky Brand's DNA and we're excited to share some updated classics that feel right at home on the Dutton Ranch or as staple pieces in your wardrobe."

The Lucky Brand x Yellowstone collection is brought to life through an ad campaign featuring members of Compton Cowboys, a group of childhood friends from the Richland Farms of Compton who use horseback riding and equestrian culture to improve their community. Shot on location at the home ranch of their mentorship program, Compton Jr. Equestrians, the campaign celebrates what it means to be a cowboy today - a commitment to the community, connection to the animals, and a passion for training in equestrian sports. Their mentorship program gives kids access to horses regardless of race or economic standing and continues to make a positive impact on the lives of youth by keeping them on the horses and off the streets.

Lucky Brand is proud to support Compton Cowboys' mission through a donation tied to the sales of the Yellowstone collection. For every Yellowstone item purchased from Lucky Brand either online or in-store between November 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022, Lucky Brand will donate $10 to Compton Jr. Equestrians, with a maximum donation of $50,000. In addition to out-of-home, digital, social media, and in-store marketing, the collection will be supported via celebrity and influencer engagement, as well as a launch event taking place in NYC.

"Partnering with Lucky, a brand rooted in Americana and self-expression, felt perfectly aligned to the setting and characters on Yellowstone," says Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Soft Lines, Global Fashion Collaborations for Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. "The values that rooted the partnership manifested beautifully in denim and lifestyle products that fans can wear in the city, on the ranch and everywhere in between to express their love of Yellowstone."

The collection ranges from $49.50 to $199, sizes XS-XL, and will be available on LuckyBrand.com and in Lucky Brand stores across the U.S and Canada. The women's assortment will also be sold on Macys.com.

About Lucky Brand

WEAR LUCKY. FEEL LUCKY. Lucky Brand was founded in 1990 with a spirit of reinvention. Rooted in premium denim, Americana and self-expression, our brand is for the free-thinkers and the optimists who don't take life too seriously. Our denim and lifestyle wares portray personality through perfectly imperfect, often American heritage inspired details that bring levity to any look, or situation. Wear Lucky and make good fortune. Feel lucky, and you'll find it. Shop Lucky Brand in freestanding store locations across North America, select department stores and on luckybrand.com.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount Global (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

About Compton Cowboys

Streets Raised Us. Horses Saved Us. That is the motto of the COMPTON COWBOYS, a group of childhood friends from the Richland Farms of Compton who use horseback riding and equestrian culture to improve their community. Consisting of seven cowboys and one cowgirl, the crew works with horses to provide a positive influence on inner-city youth, combat negative and historically inaccurate narratives surrounding the city of Compton, and pay homage to African-Americans in western and equine heritage. Growing up together as participating members in a local horse program that was founded by Mayisha Akbar in 1988 called the Compton Jr. Posse, now named Compton Junior Equestrians, they have been dedicated to the essential core mission of keeping kids ON horses and OFF the streets for over 30 years, helping generations of youth pursue higher education, workforce training, and entrepreneurship.

Yellowstone x Lucky Brand (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucky Brand