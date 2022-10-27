M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"MDC posted strong top line growth in the third quarter of 2022, with home sale revenues increasing 12% year-over-year to $1.4 billion," said MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry A. Mizel. "Home sale gross margins were 22.7%, while net income came in at $144 million, or $1.98 per diluted share for the quarter. Excluding impairments, home sale gross margins expanded 120 basis points year-over-year to 24.7%. These results are a testament to the solid execution of our teams in the field and our organization's ability to deliver homes in a challenging market environment."

Mr. Mizel continued, "Interest rate volatility and overall economic uncertainty took a toll on our sales efforts in the third quarter, as we experienced a slowdown in demand coupled with a sharp increase in cancellations. Buyer psychology continued to be adversely affected by the negative news flow surrounding housing market conditions and the overall economy, leading to a disappointing net order result for the quarter. While we believe that the long-term outlook for new home construction is positive and that there is a strong desire to own a home in this country, we expect near-term demand trends to remain challenged until interest rates stabilize."

Mr. Mizel concluded, "In light of these developments, MDC has increasingly shifted its focus to cash flow generation, balance sheet preservation and cost rationalization, while making adjustments to our sales efforts to stay competitive in the market. Our company is led by seasoned operators who have been through several market corrections and who know how to navigate challenging market environments. While there is a lot of uncertainty in today's market, I am confident that MDC has the operational discipline and balance sheet strength for what comes next."

"MDC demonstrated solid execution in the third quarter of 2022, as we once again delivered on our stated guidance for home closings, home sales gross margin excluding impairments and average closing prices for the quarter," said David Mandarich, MDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we worked tirelessly to complete and close homes in backlog during the quarter, we also focused our sales efforts on inventory that can close this year, which is consistent with our focus on cash flow, and we anticipate that this will remain the case through the end of the year. However, we are offering great opportunities for our build-to-order buyers, such as long-term interest rate lock programs and other special incentives. As we close more of our legacy backlog and open new communities ahead of the spring selling season, we will continue to evaluate market conditions and remain committed to taking actions that support the health of our sales pace, our backlog and our balance sheet."

2022 Third Quarter Highlights and Comparisons to 2021 Third Quarter

Home sale revenues increased 12% to $1.41 billion from $1.26 billion

Homebuilding pretax income increased 2% to $168.2 million from $165.2 million

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues ("SG&A rate") increased by 40 basis points to 10.0%





Net income of $144.4 million , or $1.98 per diluted share, down 1% from $146.0 million or $1.99 per diluted share

Dollar value of net new orders decreased 88% to $152.8 million from $1.31 billion

Dollar value of ending backlog down 25% to $3.20 billion from $4.24 billion

2022 Outlook and Other Selected Information 1

Projected home deliveries for the 2022 fourth quarter between 2,200 and 2,500

Active subdivision count at September 30, 2022 of 220, up 8% year-over-year

Lots controlled of 29,256 at September 30, 2022 , down 20% year-over-year

Quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share declared on October 24, 2022

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 230,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Nashville, Austin, Albuquerque and Huntsville. The Company's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, including any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including restrictions on business activities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed in this press release will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:













Home sale revenues $ 1,407,642

$ 1,257,701

$ 4,098,985

$ 3,667,332 Home cost of sales (1,059,996)

(962,078)

(3,043,390)

(2,827,147) Inventory impairments (28,415)

—

(29,075)

— Total cost of sales (1,088,411)

(962,078)

(3,072,465)

(2,827,147) Gross profit 319,231

295,623

1,026,520

840,185 Selling, general and administrative expenses (141,435)

(120,116)

(404,598)

(363,970) Loss on debt retirement —

(12,150)

—

(12,150) Interest and other income 2,220

3,149

3,797

4,984 Other expense (11,800)

(1,354)

(28,733)

(2,881) Homebuilding pretax income 168,216

165,152

596,986

466,168















Financial Services:













Revenues 34,101

43,104

99,461

121,445 Expenses (18,704)

(16,377)

(54,440)

(47,922) Other income, net 2,176

813

4,627

2,855 Financial services pretax income 17,573

27,540

49,648

76,378















Income before income taxes 185,789

192,692

646,634

542,546 Provision for income taxes (41,389)

(46,738)

(164,271)

(131,550) Net income $ 144,400

$ 145,954

$ 482,363

$ 410,996















Comprehensive income $ 144,400

$ 145,954

$ 482,363

$ 410,996















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 2.03

$ 2.07

$ 6.78

$ 5.83 Diluted $ 1.98

$ 1.99

$ 6.59

$ 5.62















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 70,880,405

70,301,085

70,829,761

70,130,853 Diluted 72,729,453

72,800,011

72,892,635

72,770,432















Dividends declared per share $ 0.50

$ 0.40

$ 1.50

$ 1.17

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 417,298

$ 485,839 Restricted cash 4,657

12,799 Marketable securities 198,016

— Trade and other receivables 118,180

98,580 Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 2,233,908

1,917,616 Land and land under development 1,808,526

1,843,235 Total inventories 4,042,434

3,760,851 Property and equipment, net 63,333

60,561 Deferred tax asset, net 22,122

17,942 Prepaids and other assets 78,821

106,562 Total homebuilding assets 4,944,861

4,543,134 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 34,486

104,821 Marketable securities 94,192

— Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 190,833

282,529 Other assets 67,441

33,044 Total financial services assets 386,952

420,394 Total Assets $ 5,331,813

$ 4,963,528 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 153,003

$ 149,488 Accrued and other liabilities 364,284

370,910 Revolving credit facility 10,000

10,000 Senior notes, net 1,482,374

1,481,781 Total homebuilding liabilities 2,009,661

2,012,179 Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 116,734

97,903 Mortgage repurchase facility 196,214

256,300 Total financial services liabilities 312,948

354,203 Total Liabilities 2,322,609

2,366,382 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 71,254,143 and 70,668,093 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 713

707 Additional paid-in-capital 1,745,750

1,709,276 Retained earnings 1,262,741

887,163 Total Stockholders' Equity 3,009,204

2,597,146 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,331,813

$ 4,963,528

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:













Net income $ 144,400

$ 145,954

$ 482,363

$ 410,996 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Stock-based compensation expense 25,555

7,965

50,348

26,832 Depreciation and amortization 6,760

7,752

20,663

23,930 Inventory impairments 28,415

—

29,075

— Gain on sale of other assets —

(2,014)

—

(2,014) Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities (1,082)

—

(1,082)

— Loss on debt retirement —

12,150

—

12,150 Deferred income tax benefit (5,387)

(1,508)

(4,180)

(4,847) Net changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables 3,011

1,576

(19,321)

(55,529) Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net (763)

(62,835)

91,696

(16,365) Housing completed or under construction 149,218

(75,407)

(319,083)

(461,105) Land and land under development (117,282)

(155,141)

9,018

(118,762) Prepaids and other assets (2,275)

5,224

(8,050)

9,919 Accounts payable and accrued other liabilities (57,677)

17,678

12,506

88,273 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 172,893

(98,606)

343,953

(86,522)















Investing Activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (291,126)

—

(291,126)

— Proceeds from sale of other assets —

2,014

—

2,014 Purchases of property and equipment (7,731)

(9,581)

(21,429)

(23,028) Net cash (used in) investing activities (298,857)

(7,567)

(312,555)

(21,014)















Financing Activities:













Proceeds from (payments on) mortgage repurchase facility, net 20,649

51,113

(60,086)

13,404 Repayment of senior notes —

(136,394)

—

(136,394) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes —

346,937

—

694,662 Dividend payments (35,622)

(28,276)

(106,785)

(83,189) Payments of deferred financing costs —

(901)

—

(1,720) Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net 1,141

(19)

(11,545)

(15,553) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (13,832)

232,460

(178,416)

471,210















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (139,796)

126,287

(147,018)

363,674 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 596,237

741,359

603,459

503,972 End of period $ 456,441

$ 867,646

$ 456,441

$ 867,646















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Homebuilding:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 417,298

$ 761,715

$ 417,298

$ 761,715 Restricted cash 4,657

12,047

4,657

12,047 Financial Services:













Cash and cash equivalents 34,486

93,884

34,486

93,884 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 456,441

$ 867,646

$ 456,441

$ 867,646

New Home Deliveries

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,312

$ 772,356

$ 588.7

1,376

$ 729,777

$ 530.4

(5) %

6 %

11 % Mountain 647

424,397

655.9

666

379,041

569.1

(3) %

12 %

15 % East 428

210,889

492.7

377

148,883

394.9

14 %

42 %

25 % Total 2,387

$ 1,407,642

$ 589.7

2,419

$ 1,257,701

$ 519.9

(1) %

12 %

13 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 3,926

$ 2,267,946

$ 577.7

4,324

$ 2,194,071

$ 507.4

(9) %

3 %

14 % Mountain 1,860

1,196,526

643.3

1,989

1,104,391

555.2

(6) %

8 %

16 % East 1,370

634,513

463.1

1,006

368,870

366.7

36 %

72 %

26 % Total 7,156

$ 4,098,985

$ 572.8

7,319

$ 3,667,332

$ 501.1

(2) %

12 %

14 %

Net New Orders

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price 1

Monthly Absorption Rate 2

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price 1

Monthly Absorption Rate 2

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 193

$ 93,481

$ 484.4

0.51

1,437

$ 783,072

$ 544.9

4.91

(87) %

(88) %

(11) %

(90) % Mountain (3)

2,838

N/A

(0.02)

505

323,018

639.6

2.99

(101) %

(99) %

N/A

(101) % East 109

56,514

518.5

1.01

457

199,985

437.6

3.67

(76) %

(72) %

18 %

(73) % Total 299

$ 152,833

$ 511.1

0.46

2,399

$ 1,306,075

$ 544.4

4.10

(88) %

(88) %

(6) %

(89) % 1 Gross order average selling price for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased approximately 4% year-over-year to $583,000.



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate 2

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate 2

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 2,754

$ 1,677,039

$ 608.9

2.66

4,814

$ 2,613,279

$ 542.8

5.42

(43) %

(36) %

12 %

(51) % Mountain 1,194

811,860

679.9

2.52

2,222

1,375,442

619.0

4.35

(46) %

(41) %

10 %

(42) % East 906

457,919

505.4

2.80

1,286

558,716

434.5

3.91

(30) %

(18) %

16 %

(28) % Total 4,854

$ 2,946,818

$ 607.1

2.64

8,322

$ 4,547,437

$ 546.4

4.82

(42) %

(35) %

11 %

(45) % 2 Calculated as total net new orders (gross orders less cancellations) in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions













Average Active Subdivisions

Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change West 132

104

27 %

127

98

30 %

115

99

16 % Mountain 51

56

(9) %

52

56

(7) %

53

57

(7) % East 37

43

(14) %

36

42

(14) %

36

37

(3) % Total 220

203

8 %

215

196

10 %

204

193

6 %

Backlog

September 30,

2022

2021

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 3,044

$ 1,762,858

$ 579.1

4,200

$ 2,295,570

$ 546.6

(28) %

(23) %

6 % Mountain 1,508

1,038,037

688.4

2,251

1,408,945

625.9

(33) %

(26) %

10 % East 786

396,406

504.3

1,207

537,983

445.7

(35) %

(26) %

13 % Total 5,338

$ 3,197,301

$ 599.0

7,658

$ 4,242,498

$ 554.0

(30) %

(25) %

8 %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)

September 30,

%

2022

2021

Change Unsold:









Completed 187

21

790 % Under construction 895

345

159 % Total unsold started homes 1,082

366

196 % Sold homes under construction or completed 5,094

6,468

(21) % Model homes under construction or completed 532

490

9 % Total homes completed or under construction 6,708

7,324

(8) %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021





Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change West 13,893

914

14,807

14,209

5,811

20,020

(26) % Mountain 6,151

2,458

8,609

6,258

4,236

10,494

(18) % East 3,848

1,992

5,840

3,824

2,328

6,152

(5) % Total 23,892

5,364

29,256

24,291

12,375

36,666

(20) %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

























(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 80,858

$ 59,935

$ 20,923

$ 225,735

$ 179,056

$ 46,679 General and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 5.7 %

4.8 %

90 bps

5.5 %

4.9 %

60 bps Marketing expenses $ 26,355

$ 25,660

$ 695

$ 78,022

$ 78,195

$ (173) Marketing expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 1.9 %

2.0 %

-10 bps

1.9 %

2.1 %

-20 bps Commissions expenses $ 34,222

$ 34,521

$ (299)

$ 100,841

$ 106,719

$ (5,878) Commissions expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 2.4 %

2.7 %

-30 bps

2.5 %

2.9 %

-40 bps Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 141,435

$ 120,116

$ 21,319

$ 404,598

$ 363,970

$ 40,628 Total selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 10.0 %

9.6 %

40 bps

9.9 %

9.9 %

0 bps

Capitalized Interest

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 17,391

$ 19,108

$ 52,031

$ 53,849 Less: Interest capitalized (17,391)

(19,108)

(52,031)

(53,849) Homebuilding interest expensed $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 62,169

$ 54,351

$ 58,054

$ 52,777 Plus: Interest capitalized during period 17,391

19,108

52,031

53,849 Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home cost of sales (15,977)

(16,024)

(46,502)

(49,191) Interest capitalized, end of period $ 63,583

$ 57,435

$ 63,583

$ 57,435

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments," "Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments and Warranty Adjustments" and "Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments, Warranty Adjustments, and Interest in Cost of Sales" are non-GAAP financial measures, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measures prescribed by GAAP. The table below reconciles each of these non-GAAP financial measures to gross margin as calculated based on GAAP. We believe this information is relevant and meaningful as it provides our investors and analysts with the impact that interest, warranty and impairments have on our Gross Margin from Home Sales and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who also break out and adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.



Three Months Ended







Gross







Gross

September 30,

Margin

September 30,

Margin

2022

%

2021

%

(Dollars in thousands) Gross Margin from Home Sales $ 319,231

22.7 %

$ 295,623

23.5 % Add: Inventory Impairments

28,415







—



Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments

347,646

24.7 %



295,623

23.5 % Add: Warranty Adjustments

523







319



Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments and Warranty Adjustments

348,169

24.7 %



295,942

23.5 % Add: Interest in Cost of Sales

15,977







16,024



Gross Margin from Home Sales Excluding Inventory Impairments, Warranty Adjustments and Interest in Cost of Sales $ 364,146

25.9 %

$ 311,966

24.8 %

