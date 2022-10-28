Andela to Solve the Problems of the Future of Work with EPIC Remote Hackathon

Andela to Solve the Problems of the Future of Work with EPIC Remote Hackathon

Applications Open for Elite Technologists to Enter Global Challenge with a $10,000 Prize Pot

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andela , the global marketplace for remote technical talent, has opened applications for its upcoming EPIC Tournament . In partnership with HackerEarth , and Payoneer, the tournament will see elite developers working in teams to prototype solutions that will positively impact the growing global remote workforce.

EPIC Tournament Hero (PRNewswire)

Participants can be located anywhere in the world but must choose a country to represent within the 4 different regions: America, Europe, Middle East Africa, or Asia-Pacific. In line with Andela's focus on helping companies build remote engineering teams, coders will be hacking and designing products that will help solve the problems of the future of work. Consisting of two rounds, teams or individuals will first participate in the EPIC Coding Challenge, where they will be assessed on their coding abilities. The 3-hour challenge will see participants code their way up to the leaderboard.

A shortlist of 16 teams [four from each region] will get exclusive access to the EPIC Remote Worker Hackathon starting November 28, 2022, where they will spend ten days working on their hack ahead of presenting their solution to a panel of judges. Participants' final work will be judged based on their problem-solving and product-building skills, as well as Andela's EPIC values. They're encouraged to be:

Excellent in their various stacks

Passionate about their idea/solution which they will be presented

To show Integrity and honesty when showcasing the solutions they will be providing

And to Collaborate to win against the other teams in the competition

The teams with the top three strongest solutions in terms of Creativity, Impact, Feasibility, and Scalability will be awarded prizes worth $10,000 in cash and swags from Andela and partners.

Speaking about the hackathon, Michael Starkenburg, Chief Product and Technology Officer, says: "Through the EPIC tournament, we are creating an experience that will help developers across the world to test their skills and collaborate with others while potentially developing meaningful solutions to positively impact the growing number of remote workers around the world. Hackathons encourage participants to tap into their creativity, and we look forward to the creative solutions technologists will come up with."

In recent years, the mainstream adoption of remote work has seen exponential growth, with 56% of global companies allowing remote work, while 16% of global companies are fully remote, according to an Owl Labs study. The hackathon will inspire solutions that can power the future of remote work globally.

Discussing the tournament, Carlos Carrascal, Senior Marketing Manager for Talent at Andela, says: "Talent exists all over the globe. Technology is creating more diverse and inclusive opportunities today than ever before - it doesn't matter where you were born, where you live, your age, or your gender. At Andela, we created the EPIC tournament as a space for engineers to showcase their skills, represent their country, have fun, and be part of the best team in their region - and the world."

Launched in 2014, Andela helps companies such as GitHub , Goldman Sachs , and Cloudflare build remote engineering teams by providing them with access to the world's best software engineers. Today, the Andela network represents engineering talent from over 100 countries.

Applications will close on November 26 2022, with the shortlisted teams evaluated at the live-streamed finale and award ceremony on December 13th, 2022. For more details and registration on the EPIC tournament, please visit here .

For additional information on Andela or interview requests, please contact Maria Adediran of Wimbart | at andela@wimbart.com

About Andela

Andela is a global talent network that connects companies with vetted, remote engineers in emerging markets. Hundreds of leading companies like GitHub , Cloudflare , and ViacomCBS leverage Andela to scale their engineering teams quickly and cost-effectively. A distributed organization spanning six continents, Andela is backed by investors, including Generation Investment Management, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Spark Capital, and Google Ventures.

EPIC Tournament Hero (PRNewswire)

Andela Logo (PRNewsfoto/Andela) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andela