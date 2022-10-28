First Suzhou Jinji Lake China-France Culture and Art Week opens

Le mur des je t'aime's only replica in Asia inaugurated in Suzhou China

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The only replica of Le mur des je t'aime in Asia was inaugurated in Suzhou, China on the evening of October 28 (Beijing Time). The First Suzhou Jinji Lake China-France Culture and Art Week also opened on the same day, with various cultural and art events including symphony concerts, film screenings, reading sessions and exhibitions expected to be held in the following days.

Le mur des je t'aime, or the Wall of Love, is a love-themed wall in Montmartre, Paris, France. The wall was created by French artists Frédéric Baron and Claire Kito and is hailed as the "most romantic wall in the world" since on it, the phrase "I love you" is featured 311 times. The 1:1 replica at Ligongdi Cultural Creative Block in Suzhou Industrial Park is its only reproduction in Asia. After inauguration, it will soon become a new cultural attraction of the city and a hot spot for tourists.

The First Suzhou Jinji Lake China-France Culture and Art Week, which is scheduled to end on November 7, features an array of cultural and art exchange activities, such as China-France Symphony Night, an event on the theme of French art and films, "I Love You, Paris" Exhibition, French Literature Reading Week, "Meet Montmartre" Exhibition, "In The Name of Love" Street Painting Art Exhibition, "Montmartre of Paris × Ligongdi of Suzhou" China-France Cultural Fair, and China-France Food Week. Residents of Suzhou are able to feel the authentic French culture and lifestyle near their homes.

The ceremony was livestreamed to the locals in Montmartre via video link to introduce the culture of China and Suzhou, as well as Suzhou Industrial Park. Representatives from the government of the 18th arrondissement of Paris, the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Paris, the France-China Cooperation and Exchange Association, and Montmartre Chamber of Commerce attended the livestreaming event.

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee and the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Paris signed a cultural partnership convention last year, deciding to organize Suzhou Jinji Lake China-France Culture and Art Week every year and establish friendly cooperation in culture, tourism and art. Montmartre of Paris and Ligongdi of Suzhou also concluded a friendly block agreement.

